Creating conversations with consumers is our key objective: Achint Setia, Myntra

Keeping in line with the brand positioning of being an enabler of fashion, Myntra has recently launched a new campaign titled ‘Go For It’ featuring brand ambassadors Kiara Advani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The campaign aims to inspire shoppers to experiment with trendy styles and highlights the importance of overcoming self-doubt by taking a confident leap of faith. According to Achint Setia, Head - Marketing & Social Commerce, Myntra, the brand has been doing its storytelling in the country with the vision of democratizing fashion, not just in the way and terms of access to fashion, but also in terms of knowledge about fashion. The core insight is built around the freedom of expression, the freedom of overcoming your inhibitions and taking that confidence step, which only you can take for yourself. He further added, “We picked this insight that irrespective of who the consumer is, there is always this little bit of hitch or inhibition. The idea was that what you just need to do is give it a try, if you never try, you will never know and therefore Myntra comes as an enabler, nudging you to go for it and make that choice and see it for yourself.”

The metrics for this campaign from Myntra are some usual brand objectives that need to be fulfilled. Like every campaign, the metric is to build and strengthen the equity for the brand with consumers and create meaningful conversations with Myntra customers across different strata, and different geographies. Setia says, “There will be a lot of social content coming around the mother films, which we'll talk about these emotions and feelings of consumers from different walks of life. So creating conversations as a brand, given the kind of brand we are is the other key objective for us. Finally, there are a set of metrics that we measure success with any campaign, whether it is acquiring new users from the same or new markets, or increasing repeats from our existing set of users, and thereby driving stickiness to them into the platform.”

The target audience for the ‘Go For It’ campaign will span from early baby bloomers to Gen-Z, Millennials to in fact Millennial Plus, as the core insight of the campaign is generic and is something that everyone resonates with. As a digital-first brand, most of Myntra’s campaigns are digital-led in terms of choice of medium. Given, that this campaign talks to a wide spectrum of audiences, the brand is also looking at mediums from offline to online. “We will be very aggressive with our action on social as there's definitely a lot that is happening on all the digital platforms, Google, Facebook, different OTT platforms, and a bunch of other younger new which platforms also will see traction from the campaign apart from television as well which will be big for us”, Sethia adds.

Myntra has always had an interesting pool of various brand ambassadors with a mix from celebrities to mega influencers. However, according to Setia, the brand views its ambassadors, holistically and not individually for a particular campaign. Sharing synergies between the ‘Go For It’ campaign and Kiara Advani and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Setia said, “Depending on the kind of talent that echoes the sentiment of the brand and wants to participate in these conversations, we pick the celebs. As far as this campaign is concerned, both Samantha and Kiara are style icons and women who resonate very well with a wide spectrum of audiences across the country. And at the same time, they are also vulnerable to being very open about if there is a fashion choice or other style choice that they are reluctant to make. Therefore, it goes very well with the philosophy of what we are trying to do and they have huge fan followings.”

Talking about how the brand manages to seamlessly integrate all its ambassadors across campaigns, Setia said, “It's a lot of hard work. The first thing is at the time we onboard them, we have a very detailed briefing with them as to why we are onboarding and what we want them to do for us and how we can help them in their own thinking process. Once that is aligned, then ensuring that every piece of communication goes out whether it is a brand campaign or a big sale events campaign if there is a common thread it becomes fairly easy for us to align everybody.”

