Consumers want brands to take a stand: Report

Red Lab has come up with the last part of its series based on Google search.

The report has called coronavirus the 'Inequality Virus' as it has created wider gaps based on wealth, race and gender.

This has resulted in brands being burdened with an additional responsibility and there have been implications on marketing strategies, the report says.

"There was a time when simply reflecting society was enough to connect with consumers. Today, doing just that won’t suffice. Brands are also expected to take actions to shape it."

The brands now need to cater to basic needs of consumers and help them to participate and engage.

Consumers also want the brands to take a stand, the report says.

While 63% of consumers surveyed were more attracted to “brands that focus on making the world a better place,” only 37% said they preferred “brands that focus on making me a better person.”

