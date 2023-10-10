World Mental Health Day: How the adland cares for its mind space
Advertising agencies shared with e4m that they are encouraging employees to have hard conversations, and catering to employee expectations about flexibility, physical and mental health
Over the course of the past year, there have been countless posts on social media, where individuals from the advertising sector have discussed mental health, work-life balance, and job burnout. The two years of the pandemic have had some long-lasting effects on the hustle culture.
Like many other sectors, the advertising industry is a demanding field, with deadlines, client briefs and pitches keeping employees on their toes. However, post-pandemic, the chatter has been about focusing on own spaces, albeit chasing after creatives and getting tasks done is a given. The industry is on its way to making workplaces more pleasant.
The Hard Talk
Starting 2023, organizations are inviting newcomers and creating a secure workplace where workers can discuss issues of any nature. Rita Verma, EVP & Head – HR, DDB Mudra Group, said, “The first and primary responsibility of an organisation is to create multiple forums at all levels for people to be able to speak openly and engage in a dialogue. This is crucial to help identify problems early and create a culture of asking more questions.”
“We do that via AMAs with the CEO where employees are encouraged to share details of practices, policies, and decisions they disagree with through anonymous questions and feedback. Some of these are hard conversations. But by being brave in giving complaints a forum, it has actually helped in mitigating them. It gives people a regular opportunity to have their questions answered by an authorized source or sometimes even just voicing a frustration helps to alleviate it,” she added.
Talking about conversations around toxic work culture and mental well-being, an industry watcher said: “The advertising industry is a deadline-based industry, everything has to be turned around in time in order to have your horse running in the race. Although agencies try to make their environment safe and healthy, the nature of the job is such that one cannot escape from the mental turmoil.”
Shifting working styles
While the industry is facing a talent crunch, there are not enough vacancies. Experts say there is an increase in the gig economy. Speaking on the changing landscape of employment and how they are gearing up for the same, Arora said, “Post Covid, there was a change in dynamics in terms of employee expectations with regards to more flexibility, focus on physical and mental health etc. Cheil has been supportive in terms of revising existing policies and making it more employee-centric keeping in mind the exigencies of the work/projects and ensuring equilibrium is achieved and maintained. Implementation of various skill enhancement workshops has led to an overall development of employees. Career succession planning and rewarding the performers from time to time has led to overall motivation among the employees.”
On a similar note, Unmesh Pawar, Chief People Officer, South Asia, dentsu said, “The pandemic has caused us to reconsider our working methods. These changes have provided an opportunity to review our policies, benefits, and processes, putting employees at the centre of any change in the hybrid working environment. Making careers relevant is another important area, and our policies on internal mobility within teams, across teams, and globally provide a platform for exploration without boundaries. Operating in the new normal has resulted in unique challenges, as well as increased day-to-day pressure, and in recognition of the efforts, we have implemented three wellness days off per year across the network.”
Pawar further said, “The grievance policy serves as protection and prompt resolution of any employment-related grievances. At dentsu, we want to make sure that all employees are treated fairly and consistently, and that they are safe at work. To ensure protection and prompt resolution of any employment-related grievances, the company has a formal grievance procedure that acknowledges applicable local laws and regulations and involves the HR department at each stage.”
As social media gives a platform to people, to express their frustrations working in this high-paced industry, agencies have also started working around policies that employees have to adhere to. Taniya Arora, HR Head at Cheil India, said, “Since we work with a lot of clients, we expect our employees to maintain client confidentiality in their social media posts.”
The industry is known to be the most vocal about women's empowerment and equality. “We continue our commitment towards focusing on gender diversity, parity and equal pay opportunities. One of the key goals is the growth of women in top leadership and we aim to achieve 40 per cent women in overall leadership by 2025. One of the measures to achieve gender equality in leadership is through enabling development and career opportunities via the Path of Tabei learning experience, a women-focused program,” added Pawar.
