We will double-down on feel-good marketing to beat inflation: Arvind RP, McDonald’s 

Arvind RP, Marketing Director, McDonald’s India West and South, speaks to e4m on inflation, the company’s media mix, the new menu and expansion plans

e4m by Kanchan Srivastava
Published: Jan 17, 2023 8:44 AM  | 6 min read
McDonald’s 
Pongal 2023: South brands reap in on the festive zeal

As the southern states drown in harvest festivities, brands are upbeat about the renewed sentiment amongst customers this year

By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 16, 2023 2:22 PM   |   4 min read

Pongal
After two years of cautious celebrations during the pandemic, Pongal festivities are back in full swing in Tamil Nadu and other parts of southern India. Pongal, which kicked off on Sunday the 15th of January, is a harvest festival whose benefits are also reaped by brands during this time of the year. This year, according to experts, was bountiful and revenues did an uptick.
 
Brands like Arrow, a national clothing brand, came with a bunch of new specific Pongal and Sankranti menswear collections.
 
Soumali Chakraborty - Head of Marketing, Arrow, says "Pongal is one of the biggest festivals for the southern region. Our priority is the southern markets whereby our festive range and iconic white shirts are what is preferred in these regions during this festive period. In addition to this, we have our capsule collection which is a festive fitter. Subsequently, we have increased our communication strategies on product stories that are in sync with the festivities. Furthermore, our in-store communication, overall communication and messaging embraces the festive fervour."
Sharing more on the marketing strategy around the festival, she said: "The Pongal festivities coincides with ongoing EOSS. At present, we have considered targeting with a two-pronged approach, one towards our CRM base and one towards our potential customer base. Given the current times, while there is continuous offline activities, we are also focusing on keeping up with the evolving digitalization and are working on communication strategies that will help us to build a strong objective for the consumers to shop from the brand. Lastly, when it comes to our tactical approach, we have evolved to including digital for both top-of-the-funnel and mid-of-the-funnel stages in our marketing strategy."
 
Amarendran Vummidi, Managing Partner, Vummidi Bangaru Jewellers of Tamil Nadu says, "Our highly trained and skilled in-house designers and master craftsmen create such contemporary classics that we are sure our sales and revenues will grow, this festive season. There is a whole lot of festivals & muhurtams lined up between Pongal and Akshaya Tritiya which would add to the numbers. The month of Thai is synonymous with new beginnings and surely, customers will head to our showroom to mark the special occasion with our jewels. There is lot more excitement among people to celebrate festivals and family special occasions now, more than ever before. We have in a sense started celebrating life in its totality, probably after the hardships we faced together as global citizens. So, I most definitely think the sales will grow."
Mark Titus, AVP Marketing, Nippon Paint India (Decorative) says months leading to Pongal always bring zeal amongst customers. “Most years, we see a positive uptick in the months leading to Pongal. Since Pongal is marked as an auspicious festival for new beginnings, many customers tend to paint their homes and shops. Festival marketing strategies are a great way for brands to connect with their customers. We consider this as an opportunity to connect with existing and potential customers as they redo and beautify their homes. Depending on our campaigns, we customise our media mix – we leverage multiple mediums like traditional mass media, digital platforms and TV. However, we mostly stick to the regional language, in line with the festivities and tradition.”
Ramkumar Ratnam, Chief Business Officer, Dvara KGFS talks about financial services and the need to be advertising more local during these festivals. "Since Dvara operates in the remote rural villages of India, our communication strategy has always been more direct in terms of Customer reach and engagement. In Tamil Nadu, we are present in over 20 districts and 7000 + villages and we reach our Customers in these villages primarily through our 160+ Branches and 4000+ Digital Agents. 
Apart from this we also use Social Media channels like Facebook to reach these communities. We also use local print media to carry our stories and messages to these villages." 
"This is the Festival in which the farmers thank the Sun, Mother Nature and the cattle that help to contribute to a bountiful harvest. They have a separate day of celebration for cattle named Mattu Pongal. This year, the rain god has been kind to the delta areas (save for Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore where it was excess), on the whole. The farmers are in a great welcoming mood for Pongal. All this has resulted in good uptake in demand of funds for their working capital needs, stock requirements, business expansion needs and Dvara has been," Ratnam adds.

Bumble's new hyper-local campaign celebrates cultural diversities

The campaign has been launched in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh

By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 1:28 PM   |   2 min read

bumble

 Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, launched its latest brand campaign across five cities in India - Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and ChandigarhBumble is entering these markets to reach new audiences with the debut campaign that takes a hyper-local approach–each film celebrates Bumble’s diverse community, their connections and first moves in one’s city.  

Per Bumble’s recent study, 81% of daters on Bumble are feeling positive about dating as we head into 2023. Bumble’s new integrated campaign spotlights local cultural diversities, customised regional music and popular locations that capture unique nuances and the essence of different cities in modern India. The campaign is aimed at encouraging single Indians to take charge of their dating journeys in their cities. 

Speaking about the campaign, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “In 2023, as Bumble enters new markets in India, our new integrated campaign takes a hyper-local approach as we celebrate our community, various meet-cute moments, diverse connections and the best first moves one is making in their cities. We want to celebrate the joy of dating in everyday moments and encourage people to find what they are looking for - while playing football at Kolkata’s Maidan or jogging at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake or while having your favourite filter coffee in Chennai. When everyone in your city is on Bumble, what are you waiting for? There are endless possibilities to find your next connection in your city and Bumble’s got your back!”

Plea for 'missing' groom to return turns out to be ad for sherwani shop

The ad published in The Telegraph for a runaway groom was a cleverly disguised ad for a Kolkata-based clothing store

By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 12:40 PM   |   1 min read

King of Sherwani

The Telegraph readers were stunned to see an ad for a "missing" groom Majnu from his hapless "family members." The ad that came out in December 2022 appeared next to the classifieds section of the newspaper amid calls for tenders. On closer inspection, readers were tickled to find that the missing person's ad was in fact a clever print ad for a Kolkata-based sherwani shop.


The message addresses the runaway groom "Majnu" who supposedly bolted after two of his demands were not met. One, he wanted to be married to "Laila" the bride of his choice. And two, his wedding sherwani had to be purchased from SULTAN - The King of Sherwani. The family members added that while both demands will be met, they will go to the newly opened branch in New Market since it has parking facilities.

This is the second time that the brand experimented with the spoof newspaper ad format. With a single ad, the brand not only brought itself nationwide publicity but also announced the opening of its new branch and its car parking facility. As expected the ad went viral with many sharing it on Twitter and Reddit.

Suriya beats Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun to emerge as South India's top celeb: IIHB

The IIHB has just released the TIARA South Research Report 2023, covering 18 celebrities from the South of India

By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 9:55 AM   |   3 min read

suriya

Suriya emerged as the No. 1 celebrity in South India. Allu Arjun was tops in Tollywood. Vijay trailed Suriya at No. 2 in Kollywood. Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil topped the research in Mollywood and Sandalwood.

In a research study on Human Brands in the South of India, with a sample size of 5246 respondents across the four Southern states, the IIHB has just released the TIARA South Research Report 2023. The report covers 18 celebrities from the South of India – 6 from Tollywood, 6 from Kollywood, 4 from Mollywood and 2 from Sandalwood. The report fieldwork was done in November – December 2022.

On Trustworthy, Suriya towered over the rest of competition with a TIARA score of 84. Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda led in Tollywood; Vijay and Sivakarthikeyn led in Kollywood while Fahadh Faasil and Kiccha Sudeep top scored in Mollywood and Sandalwood.

Suriya was again tops on Most Identified With. His score of 84 dwarfed Tollywood leader Prabhas (79) and Ram Charan (74), and was ahead of Kollywood’s Vijay (79) and Vijay Setupathi (77). Yash (76) and Prithviraj (72) were the leaders in Mollywood and Sandalwood.

Suriya at a score of 85 was ahead of Allu Arjun (80) and Vijay Devarakonda (72) on being South India’s Most Attractive. Vijay was No. 1 in Kollywood while Dulquer Salmaan led in the balance two states.

On South India’s most respected, Suriya was again on top with a score of 86. Mahesh Babu (78) and Junior NTR (75) led in Tollywood while Ajith (78) and Sivakarthikeyn (76) took the podium positions in Kollywood. Yash (77) was the leader in Mollywood and Sandalwood with Kiccha Sudeep (69) in second place. Suriya continued to dominate as South India’s Most Appealing with a score of 81, while Prabhas, Vijay and Dulquer topped Tollywood, Kollywood and the last two states.

“Suriya is like the Colossus of the South. His scores eclipse all his contemporaries and peers. None of the other Southern stars come even close to Suriya on most parameters in the research” says Dr Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB.

IIHB conducts a bi-annual research on celebrities at an all India level with a research sample in excess of 60,000 respondents. It is for the first time that the research, called TIARA (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, Appeal) has been conducted exclusively to cover South India.

“The current study looks at only male stars from the South. We have not included the ladies purely because it then tends to skew the comparisons and apples can no longer be compared with apples” adds Dr. Goyal.

In the all-India TIARA report, Amitabh Bachchan was India’s Most Trusted. Ayushmann Khurrana was India’s Most Identified With. Alia Bhatt top scored on India’s Most Attractive. Mr. Bachchan was again No. 1 on India’s Most Respected while Akshay Kumar was India’s Most Appealing.

In the same report, Hardik Pandya was India’s Most Controversial while Virat Kohli was rated as India’s Most Trendy and Most Handsome.

The Indian Institute of Human Brands is the premier think tank that studies, researches, analyses and ranks celebrities across movies, sports, cricket and other genres.
Interestingly, the most valued attributes in the South are Successful, Sincere, Loved By All, Rich, Reliable and High Performance. Only in Mollywood is Sincerity a bigger driver than Success.

A South centric study on female stars will be released by IIHB later in the year.

Sidharth Malhotra turns 38: The endorsement journey of the Shershaah star

The actor started his ad journey in 2005 as a little-known model for a hotel brand

By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 9:08 AM   |   3 min read

sidharth malhotra

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 38 today. After making his movie debut in 2012 in Student of the Year, Malhotra's career graph has seen a steady climb and he even carved a niche for himself in the highly competitive industry.

With professional success came endorsement deals. The actor has represented an array of brands such as Coca-Cola, Pepe Jeans, Euro, Ponds (HUL), Metro Shoes, Oppo F9 Pro, VIVO, Kwality walls, Nirav Modi Jewels, Men’s Fair and Lovely, Aquamagica, American Swan, Bru, and others.

Endorsements aside, he has also represented causes such as PETA's campaign for dog sterilisation in 2013. Malhotra's 20 million strong Instagram following also brings a bevvy of brands to his doorstep.

On his special day, let's take a look at some of his ads and endorsements.

Ponds (HUL)


Malhotra began his brand advertising career almost eight years ago with Ponds (HUL). He made exclusive news in the advertising world when it was announced that he would be the first-ever actor to endorse a female cosmetic brand. Malhotra emerged as an actor who entered beauty brand endorsements after Bollywood divas. 

Pepe Jeans India

Malhotra clinched clothing brand endorsement with Pepe jeans. He also appeared in the denim brand’s spring-summer 2018 campaign #MadeToCreate. The actor gained a lot of fan engagement after being announced as the first Indian ambassador of the international clothing brand in 2018.

Oppo

When Malhotra was gaining popularity in Bollywood, he was chosen as the face of the smartphone brand Oppo. He appeared in a TV commercial for Oppo along with  Deepika Padukone. 

Clarion Hotels

Among his oldest ads is the one for Clarion Hotels in 2005. A little-known Malhotra appeared in the ad, showcasing the luxury amenities of the hotel.

Brylcreem India 

In 2016, Sidharth promoted a personal grooming major Brylcreem. Malhotra appeared along with his co-star Varun Dhawan after the grand success of Student of the Year which was released in 2012. The movie opened a plethora of opportunities for Malhotra in the advertising industry. Both actors appeared in the ‘Soch Badla Style Badla Campaign.’

Coca-Cola

In 2015, Malhotra appeared in Coca-Cola TV commercials along with his Student of the Year co-star Alia Bhatt. He appeared in one of the soft drink brand's ad again in 2016. Apart from Coke, he also promoted Sprite from the Coca Cola company. 

New Zealand Tourism


In 2015, Tourism New Zealand declared Malhotra as the first brand ambassador for India. Sidharth love for nature, outdoor sports, and local cuisine made him the perfect choice for the new face of Tourism New Zealand. 

Timex

The watchmaker unveiled its digital brand campaign  – WE DON’T STOP™ with a brand film Malhotra and global influencers in 2021.

One Fit Plus

Malhotra appeared with his fiance Kiara Advani in an ad for One Fit Plus in 2021. The two endorsed India’s first multiplayer fitness gaming version within Fitwarz app. 

Mascot Mondays: Air India’s ‘naughty but nice’ Maharaja

Today, we begin our latest series on the Indian adland's beloved mascots, and who better to open the list than India's favourite monarch?

By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 8:17 AM   |   4 min read

Air India

Air India’s equity may have taken a beating in recent years due to relentless controversies. The newest in public memory is the unfortunate “pee-gate” debacle. But even under the bludgeonings of chance, if there’s one head that’s bloody but unbowed, it’s the Maharaja’s – Air India’s unflappable mascot.

The cherubic face, hands folded, the closed eyes and a beatific smile, everything about the Maharaja spells warm cordiality.  He’s also a symbol of the air carrier’s heydays; when Air India ruled the skies. Sometimes naughty and sometimes nice, this is Maharaja’s story as we know it.

A king is born

Sorab Kaikushroo Kooka or Bobby Kooka may not ring any bells for many today, but he was the man who envisioned Air India’s timeless mascot. Kooka was hired in 1938 by the Tata Group airlines (then named Tata Airlines) as commercial director.

Back then, the airlines faced stiff competition from global carriers like PanAm and Air France. For Air India to stand out, it had to hard sell its proposition of The Great Indian Hospitality.

Kooka enlisted Umesh Rao, an artist with J. Walter Thompson in Mumbai to bring this mascot to life. Thus the Maharajaa was born in 1946.

“We call him a Maharajaa for want of a better description. But his blood isn’t blue. He may look like royalty, but he isn’t royal,” said Kooka about his beloved creation.

The flight of the Maharaja

Over the years, the Maharajaa became synonymous with Air India, and would go on to win numerous awards for the company. “To millions of travellers, the Maharaja with his inimitable style, charm and wit is a very real person. He is almost like a friend to every Air India traveller. A friend who reaches out with warmth and hospitality, even to the farthest corners of the world,” said Air India.”

Long before Amul did the iconic topicals, Air India created delightful ones with the itinerant Maharaja in various avatars from around the world. In Tokyo, he donned a kimono and even indulged in sumo wrestling. In Geneva, he enjoyed beer. He sold flowers in Europe and rowed a sampan in Hong Kong.

  

At times, he even got a little cheeky, showcasing his bold side for a few chuckles. For instance, he appeared as a Playboy bunny in a London poster. He even sold “naughty pictures” in the back alleys of Paris. As a coast guard at Sydney's Bondi Beach, the Maharaja also ogled at scantily clad women through binoculars.

In one poster for Rome, the emperor is shown sneakily stealing coins out of the wishing well.

These colourful portrayals of the mascot fleshed him out into a complex character with machinations of his own, unlike the two-dimensional, goody-two-shoes mascots we were used to. He had a sense of humour and didn’t care about being judged. He was bawdy and we liked it.

Like the Amul moppet, the Maharaja also weighed in on topical issues, commenting even on world politics.

The people's king

Like every other monarch, Maharaja also had his fair share of critics with some even planning a coup to remove him. They argued that given India's socialist democratic present, the Maharaja -- a symbol of India's feudal past -- won't be a good representative of the country's national airlines. In 1989, they succeeded in dethroning the mascot, but support for the Maharaja came not from royalty but from the plebian quarters. Indians developed such an affection for him that Air India had to bring the mascot back.

Not too long ago, even the Narendra Modi government wanted to replace him with a common man, but luckily, nothing came to fruition, and the Maharajaa has maintained his unopposed reign ever since. Here's hoping Air India and the Maharaja tide through these turbulences and further enrich their legacy together.

Casio & Renault cash in on Shakira's 'revenge' song

The brands were mentioned in the Columbian pop star's latest song where she compared them to their 'more reputable' counterparts Rolex and Ferrari

By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 2:04 PM   |   4 min read

shakira

Columbian pop star Shakira seems to have invited the ire of brands Casio and Renault after the singer mentioned them in her new song, the newly released “BZRP Music Sessions #53."

For some context, the pop star separated from her partner Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué in October 2022 after the latter was accused of cheating on her. Her latest song, allegedly inspired by her turbulent relationship with Piqué, contains some scathing references to his infidelity and some unsavoury comparisons with his mistress Clara Chía Martí.

The video dropped on Wednesday and has already a broken YouTube record for being "the most-watched Latin song" in the history of the platform, according to news reports. Within 24 hours, the song garnered a whopping 63 million views.

Two brands who unwittingly got some publicity due to the song were electronics company Casio and auto-maker Renault's Twingo. The two were compared to their "more reputable" counterparts Rolex and Ferrari in Shakira's song. The lyrics "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio" is an obvious reference to Piqué replacing Shakira with what she thinks is a lesser version of herself.

In the world of brands, however, there's no such thing as bad publicity. Both companies cashed in on the wave and responded to the song in slick ways.

Casio responded with a tweet that can be translated to: "Today we have quite a few notifications for a mention of CASIO in a song ?

CASIO (watches and keyboards) and (calculators) are from and for life ?"

They included an image from the animated sitcom Family Guy where members of Daft Punk are seen with a Casio keyboard.

French automaker Renault's Spanish Twitter handle also referred to a part of the lyrics where she sang: “A she-wolf like me isn’t for guys like you.” It tweeted: “For guys and girls like you. Turn up the volume!”

Casio even went a step further by sharing an Instagram post for their water-resistant watch with the caption, "Nos encanta que esto nos salpique", which can be translated to "We love to get splashed by this." The term "salpique" could be a reference to the soccer star's last name Piqué.

The soccer star also appeared in a video where he said that Casio sent watches to him and members of his King's League tournament, hinting at an agreement between the two parties.

Last week, cosmetics brand Elizabeth Arden also found itself in the spotlight when Prince Harry mentioned its hyaluronic acid cream in his autobiography Spare. The brand wasted no time in sharing a social media post for the same, hoping to cash in on some of the publicity. 

The cosmetic brand has been seeing an increased demand for the product ever since the book mentioned how it helped the prince relieve the frostbite on his genitals. Reports say that the product is flying off the shelves ever since. 

