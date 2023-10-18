McDonald’s Diwali campaign encapsulates the essence of familial bonds and joy

This festive season McDonald's India (West & South) is all set to add an extra spark to the celebrations. Launching its new brand campaign, #ForYourOtherDiwali, the brand brings alive occasions where McDonald’s is the ideal companion to every moment of joy during the festive season, be it with family, friends, or other acquaintances. Based on this insight, the brand has unveiled a new TVC creatively crafted by DDB Mudra Group.

The TVC encapsulates the essence of familial bonds and joy. The setting is a late-night discreet Diwali card party among cousins – a common Diwali tradition. A McDelivery executive arrives to deliver a McDonald’s package. Just when he is about to ring the doorbell, a hushed request from a girl prompts him to silently pass the package through the window instead. Curiously peeking in, he discovers a gathering of cousins engaged in an enthusiastic card game under dim lights The film ends with the delivery person wishing Diwali to the girl and leaving happily. The cousins go on to enjoy a quintessential McDonald’s moment, enjoying the iconic fries and burgers.

Arvind RP, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's India (W&S) said, “The festive season is not about just one celebration. There are actually several festive moments, be it with cousins, friends, colleagues or neighbours and so on, ‘multiple other moments enjoyed with multiple other families. #ForYourOtherDiwali campaign brings alive this insight very well. Through this campaign, we aim to enhance all festive occasions, big and small, for our fans and create unforgettable memories with McDonald's great-tasting burgers and fries. We believe McDonald’s India will be integral, anytime, anywhere through McDelivery, to add joy and convenience to these festive gatherings, ensuring that every celebration is truly special”.

Rahul Mathew, Chief Creative Officer, DDB Mudra Group said, “Diwali isn’t just a day in our country, it’s a festive season. So, you end up celebrating many Diwalis before that one auspicious day. Be it with your best mates, your colleagues, your neighbours or just about anyone who is important to you. And as a brand that’s for everyone, we wanted to be a part of all these celebrations.”

