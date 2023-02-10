How the pandemic has shifted customer approach for airlines

The aviation industry is an extremely competitive space due to its dynamic nature. As we’ve seen for the past three years, businesses need to respond swiftly to global events and crises to maintain or build the brand image of an airline. While it is part and parcel to navigate disruptions and industry developments, the COVID-19 pandemic has altered how businesses interact with customers, the nature of airline marketing, and the aviation industry at large.

With operations being halted globally for over two years, the aviation sector took a major hit during the coronavirus outbreak. Even though the movement of essential services, such as cargo was still being carried out, the blanket ban on air travel globally resulted in underserviced flying inventory and ground equipment, mounting interests, and deficits in respect of deferred payments.

Today, as countries regain their post-pandemic momentum, airlines are prominently focused on highlighting their commitment to ensuring seamless experiences as a customer-forward company. Additionally, the tone of brand messages has changed as airlines emphasize safety and hygiene, besides the usual flying experience - instilling sufficient confidence among the passengers for air travel.

With this in mind, attracting new customers and retaining them has become more challenging than ever for the aviation industry. With the aggressive competitiveness witnessed within the aviation industry, the experience that an airline provides to the consumer has to be top-notch. As Malaysia’s national carrier, we take pride in bringing our unique delivery of Malaysian Hospitality to the world, and we want to ensure that passengers have a comfortable, fulfilling journey with us as guests to our home; in line with our brand campaign ‘This is Malaysian Hospitality’. It begins from the moment a customer starts searching for a ticket to the point they arrive at their destination airport. Airlines will also need to leverage digitalisation to enhance the experience; be it ensuring a smooth, user-friendly website, hi-tech lounges, in-flight services, or even post-flight customer services.

While customers remain Malaysia Airlines’ centre of gravity, we also need to ensure that the surrounding environment we operate in is well taken care of. With the aviation industry becoming increasingly aware of its impacts on the environment, sustainability has emerged as a key priority for both airlines and customers alike.

Another important aspect of the airline industry is the fact that airlines are not the only players who are catering to customers. There are distributors such as offline and online travel agencies who are also offering their services to potential customers and travellers. As airlines sell their services, both on direct and indirect channels, integrating the distributors within the ecosystem is also an integral part of an airline’s marketing efforts.

Lastly, digital marketing has become a mainstay for any firm, regardless of its nature. There is a lot that airlines can do to leverage the power of social media. Since most of their customers will at least have one social network account, establishing a presence plays a huge role in airline marketing strategies.

Consumer behaviour and perceptions have undergone a sea of change, making it critical for the aviation industry to navigate newer disruptions in addressing consumer needs and wants. In the aftermath of the pandemic, which severely impacted business margins, airlines must constantly reinvent their strategies to do more with less and ensure relevance in the eye of customers.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com

