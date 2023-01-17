‘We have been digital-first even before the pandemic’
Manish Dubey, CMO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, speaks to e4m on how the brand is taking digital marketing channels to the next level of experience
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance has been able to create a unique stand in the BFSI sector with its approach towards technology and adaptability of the same. Manish Dubey, CMO, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, spoke exclusively to exchange4media on the brand’s key learnings. He also spoke on the understanding that different technologies offer while catering to varied services as well as different kinds of audiences.
“Our brands have been digital-first even before the pandemic. In fact, during the pandemic it was one of the capabilities that helped us to reach out to customers in a drastic fashion. Our marketing plans were not compromised during the pandemic. Social media and digital marketing have been always there for us. Now, we are taking those channels to the next level of experience. For this campaign, we are creating virtual photo and interaction opportunities. With the use of tech, we are building personalised AI-based video ads, which will be delivered to specific audiences,” Dubey shared.
The company has been leveraging WhatsApp as one of its key marketing tools, he further said. “We have an understanding that different types of technologies need to be used for different kinds of things. The second learning is that if you provide the right value to the customer, the customer adapts to the technology and is able to choose what is best for them.”
The company has announced an association with cricketer Suryakumar Yadav to launch a new digital-first campaign - “360° Financial Protection with ICICI Prudential Life Insurance".
Speaking on why sports personalities are a right fit for their brand and especially for BFSI companies, Dubey said, “We also prefer other celebrities. Over a period of time, many BFSI companies roped in various types of celebrities – film and OTT celebrities, as well as internet personalities. However, there is merit in what you say. Sports personalities have their strength. In the recent past, we have seen many examples of BFSI companies opting for such associations with sports personalities. Sports has a pan-India appeal, people admire the traits of sportspersons. For us, the value that any sportsperson brings fits really well with the brand thought.”
“For Surya Kumar Yadav, in his recent matches, he has come out as a very trusted and dependable player, he is also very innovative considering the competitiveness that is there in today's time. We saw a perfect position with the kind of innings he plays, its 360 degrees,” Dubey added.
The Chief Marketing Officer also said that the brand has been doing influencer marketing activities for long, and they have a structured programme for influencer content. “We have a structured programme for influencer marketing and our influencer content is very transparent. We have a plethora of influencers like experts who will help you understand the product. We have influencers in the popular affinity space, and we also do content in regional content. Regional content creators are still growing, it is an evolving space.”
Commenting on cracking GenZ consumers, Dubey said, “GenZs are very practical in nature. However, they are not keen on buying insurance as of now. But it is also about engaging with the consumers at an early age, not every engagement will lead to a purchase or a brand usage all the time. We are based on many years of experience and learning, and our attempt to connect with GenZ is to a level where they can relate to what they understand. It is only going to be better as we go ahead.”
Speaking on the marketing budget allocation for this year, he shared, “We have migrated a significant amount of our work to digital much before the pandemic and that has been the trend. Our proportion of budget has always been fluid between traditional and digital mediums. More spending on digital as it is easier for us to target.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Pongal 2023: South brands reap in on the festive zeal
As the southern states drown in harvest festivities, brands are upbeat about the renewed sentiment amongst customers this year
By Nilanjana Basu | Jan 16, 2023 2:22 PM | 4 min read
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bumble's new hyper-local campaign celebrates cultural diversities
The campaign has been launched in Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 1:28 PM | 2 min read
Bumble, the women-first dating and social networking app, launched its latest brand campaign across five cities in India - Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Chennai and Chandigarh. Bumble is entering these markets to reach new audiences with the debut campaign that takes a hyper-local approach–each film celebrates Bumble’s diverse community, their connections and first moves in one’s city.
Per Bumble’s recent study, 81% of daters on Bumble are feeling positive about dating as we head into 2023. Bumble’s new integrated campaign spotlights local cultural diversities, customised regional music and popular locations that capture unique nuances and the essence of different cities in modern India. The campaign is aimed at encouraging single Indians to take charge of their dating journeys in their cities.
Speaking about the campaign, Samarpita Samaddar, India Communications Director, Bumble said, “In 2023, as Bumble enters new markets in India, our new integrated campaign takes a hyper-local approach as we celebrate our community, various meet-cute moments, diverse connections and the best first moves one is making in their cities. We want to celebrate the joy of dating in everyday moments and encourage people to find what they are looking for - while playing football at Kolkata’s Maidan or jogging at Chandigarh’s Sukhna Lake or while having your favourite filter coffee in Chennai. When everyone in your city is on Bumble, what are you waiting for? There are endless possibilities to find your next connection in your city and Bumble’s got your back!”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Plea for 'missing' groom to return turns out to be ad for sherwani shop
The ad published in The Telegraph for a runaway groom was a cleverly disguised ad for a Kolkata-based clothing store
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 12:40 PM | 1 min read
The Telegraph readers were stunned to see an ad for a "missing" groom Majnu from his hapless "family members." The ad that came out in December 2022 appeared next to the classifieds section of the newspaper amid calls for tenders. On closer inspection, readers were tickled to find that the missing person's ad was in fact a clever print ad for a Kolkata-based sherwani shop.
This Ad in today’s @ttindia. pic.twitter.com/yVR3sPZC0s— Ahmer Khan (@ahmermkhan) January 14, 2023
The message addresses the runaway groom "Majnu" who supposedly bolted after two of his demands were not met. One, he wanted to be married to "Laila" the bride of his choice. And two, his wedding sherwani had to be purchased from SULTAN - The King of Sherwani. The family members added that while both demands will be met, they will go to the newly opened branch in New Market since it has parking facilities.
This is the second time that the brand experimented with the spoof newspaper ad format. With a single ad, the brand not only brought itself nationwide publicity but also announced the opening of its new branch and its car parking facility. As expected the ad went viral with many sharing it on Twitter and Reddit.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Suriya beats Vijay Devarakonda, Allu Arjun to emerge as South India's top celeb: IIHB
The IIHB has just released the TIARA South Research Report 2023, covering 18 celebrities from the South of India
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 9:55 AM | 3 min read
Suriya emerged as the No. 1 celebrity in South India. Allu Arjun was tops in Tollywood. Vijay trailed Suriya at No. 2 in Kollywood. Dulquer Salmaan and Fahadh Faasil topped the research in Mollywood and Sandalwood.
In a research study on Human Brands in the South of India, with a sample size of 5246 respondents across the four Southern states, the IIHB has just released the TIARA South Research Report 2023. The report covers 18 celebrities from the South of India – 6 from Tollywood, 6 from Kollywood, 4 from Mollywood and 2 from Sandalwood. The report fieldwork was done in November – December 2022.
On Trustworthy, Suriya towered over the rest of competition with a TIARA score of 84. Allu Arjun and Vijay Devarakonda led in Tollywood; Vijay and Sivakarthikeyn led in Kollywood while Fahadh Faasil and Kiccha Sudeep top scored in Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Suriya was again tops on Most Identified With. His score of 84 dwarfed Tollywood leader Prabhas (79) and Ram Charan (74), and was ahead of Kollywood’s Vijay (79) and Vijay Setupathi (77). Yash (76) and Prithviraj (72) were the leaders in Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Suriya at a score of 85 was ahead of Allu Arjun (80) and Vijay Devarakonda (72) on being South India’s Most Attractive. Vijay was No. 1 in Kollywood while Dulquer Salmaan led in the balance two states.
On South India’s most respected, Suriya was again on top with a score of 86. Mahesh Babu (78) and Junior NTR (75) led in Tollywood while Ajith (78) and Sivakarthikeyn (76) took the podium positions in Kollywood. Yash (77) was the leader in Mollywood and Sandalwood with Kiccha Sudeep (69) in second place. Suriya continued to dominate as South India’s Most Appealing with a score of 81, while Prabhas, Vijay and Dulquer topped Tollywood, Kollywood and the last two states.
“Suriya is like the Colossus of the South. His scores eclipse all his contemporaries and peers. None of the other Southern stars come even close to Suriya on most parameters in the research” says Dr Sandeep Goyal, Chief Mentor of IIHB.
IIHB conducts a bi-annual research on celebrities at an all India level with a research sample in excess of 60,000 respondents. It is for the first time that the research, called TIARA (Trust, Identify, Attractive, Respect, Appeal) has been conducted exclusively to cover South India.
“The current study looks at only male stars from the South. We have not included the ladies purely because it then tends to skew the comparisons and apples can no longer be compared with apples” adds Dr. Goyal.
In the all-India TIARA report, Amitabh Bachchan was India’s Most Trusted. Ayushmann Khurrana was India’s Most Identified With. Alia Bhatt top scored on India’s Most Attractive. Mr. Bachchan was again No. 1 on India’s Most Respected while Akshay Kumar was India’s Most Appealing.
In the same report, Hardik Pandya was India’s Most Controversial while Virat Kohli was rated as India’s Most Trendy and Most Handsome.
The Indian Institute of Human Brands is the premier think tank that studies, researches, analyses and ranks celebrities across movies, sports, cricket and other genres.
Interestingly, the most valued attributes in the South are Successful, Sincere, Loved By All, Rich, Reliable and High Performance. Only in Mollywood is Sincerity a bigger driver than Success.
A South centric study on female stars will be released by IIHB later in the year.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Sidharth Malhotra turns 38: The endorsement journey of the Shershaah star
The actor started his ad journey in 2005 as a little-known model for a hotel brand
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 9:08 AM | 3 min read
Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra turns 38 today. After making his movie debut in 2012 in Student of the Year, Malhotra's career graph has seen a steady climb and he even carved a niche for himself in the highly competitive industry.
With professional success came endorsement deals. The actor has represented an array of brands such as Coca-Cola, Pepe Jeans, Euro, Ponds (HUL), Metro Shoes, Oppo F9 Pro, VIVO, Kwality walls, Nirav Modi Jewels, Men’s Fair and Lovely, Aquamagica, American Swan, Bru, and others.
Endorsements aside, he has also represented causes such as PETA's campaign for dog sterilisation in 2013. Malhotra's 20 million strong Instagram following also brings a bevvy of brands to his doorstep.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On his special day, let's take a look at some of his ads and endorsements.
Ponds (HUL)
Malhotra began his brand advertising career almost eight years ago with Ponds (HUL). He made exclusive news in the advertising world when it was announced that he would be the first-ever actor to endorse a female cosmetic brand. Malhotra emerged as an actor who entered beauty brand endorsements after Bollywood divas.
Pepe Jeans India
Malhotra clinched clothing brand endorsement with Pepe jeans. He also appeared in the denim brand’s spring-summer 2018 campaign #MadeToCreate. The actor gained a lot of fan engagement after being announced as the first Indian ambassador of the international clothing brand in 2018.
Oppo
When Malhotra was gaining popularity in Bollywood, he was chosen as the face of the smartphone brand Oppo. He appeared in a TV commercial for Oppo along with Deepika Padukone.
Clarion Hotels
Among his oldest ads is the one for Clarion Hotels in 2005. A little-known Malhotra appeared in the ad, showcasing the luxury amenities of the hotel.
Brylcreem India
In 2016, Sidharth promoted a personal grooming major Brylcreem. Malhotra appeared along with his co-star Varun Dhawan after the grand success of Student of the Year which was released in 2012. The movie opened a plethora of opportunities for Malhotra in the advertising industry. Both actors appeared in the ‘Soch Badla Style Badla Campaign.’
Coca-Cola
In 2015, Malhotra appeared in Coca-Cola TV commercials along with his Student of the Year co-star Alia Bhatt. He appeared in one of the soft drink brand's ad again in 2016. Apart from Coke, he also promoted Sprite from the Coca Cola company.
New Zealand Tourism
In 2015, Tourism New Zealand declared Malhotra as the first brand ambassador for India. Sidharth love for nature, outdoor sports, and local cuisine made him the perfect choice for the new face of Tourism New Zealand.
Timex
The watchmaker unveiled its digital brand campaign – WE DON’T STOP™ with a brand film Malhotra and global influencers in 2021.
One Fit Plus
Malhotra appeared with his fiance Kiara Advani in an ad for One Fit Plus in 2021. The two endorsed India’s first multiplayer fitness gaming version within Fitwarz app.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Mascot Mondays: Air India’s ‘naughty but nice’ Maharaja
Today, we begin our latest series on the Indian adland's beloved mascots, and who better to open the list than India's favourite monarch?
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 16, 2023 8:17 AM | 4 min read
Air India’s equity may have taken a beating in recent years due to relentless controversies. The newest in public memory is the unfortunate “pee-gate” debacle. But even under the bludgeonings of chance, if there’s one head that’s bloody but unbowed, it’s the Maharaja’s – Air India’s unflappable mascot.
The cherubic face, hands folded, the closed eyes and a beatific smile, everything about the Maharaja spells warm cordiality. He’s also a symbol of the air carrier’s heydays; when Air India ruled the skies. Sometimes naughty and sometimes nice, this is Maharaja’s story as we know it.
A king is born
Sorab Kaikushroo Kooka or Bobby Kooka may not ring any bells for many today, but he was the man who envisioned Air India’s timeless mascot. Kooka was hired in 1938 by the Tata Group airlines (then named Tata Airlines) as commercial director.
Back then, the airlines faced stiff competition from global carriers like PanAm and Air France. For Air India to stand out, it had to hard sell its proposition of The Great Indian Hospitality.
Kooka enlisted Umesh Rao, an artist with J. Walter Thompson in Mumbai to bring this mascot to life. Thus the Maharajaa was born in 1946.
“We call him a Maharajaa for want of a better description. But his blood isn’t blue. He may look like royalty, but he isn’t royal,” said Kooka about his beloved creation.
The flight of the Maharaja
Over the years, the Maharajaa became synonymous with Air India, and would go on to win numerous awards for the company. “To millions of travellers, the Maharaja with his inimitable style, charm and wit is a very real person. He is almost like a friend to every Air India traveller. A friend who reaches out with warmth and hospitality, even to the farthest corners of the world,” said Air India.”
Long before Amul did the iconic topicals, Air India created delightful ones with the itinerant Maharaja in various avatars from around the world. In Tokyo, he donned a kimono and even indulged in sumo wrestling. In Geneva, he enjoyed beer. He sold flowers in Europe and rowed a sampan in Hong Kong.
At times, he even got a little cheeky, showcasing his bold side for a few chuckles. For instance, he appeared as a Playboy bunny in a London poster. He even sold “naughty pictures” in the back alleys of Paris. As a coast guard at Sydney's Bondi Beach, the Maharaja also ogled at scantily clad women through binoculars.
In one poster for Rome, the emperor is shown sneakily stealing coins out of the wishing well.
These colourful portrayals of the mascot fleshed him out into a complex character with machinations of his own, unlike the two-dimensional, goody-two-shoes mascots we were used to. He had a sense of humour and didn’t care about being judged. He was bawdy and we liked it.
Like the Amul moppet, the Maharaja also weighed in on topical issues, commenting even on world politics.
From the archives.— Marya Shakil (@maryashakil) January 30, 2022
It’s an old Air India booklet that was kept on board for international passengers in the old days. Humourous introduction to India. #AirIndia #AirIndiaOnBoard
(courtesy- family) pic.twitter.com/8KnotnNsCx
The people's king
Like every other monarch, Maharaja also had his fair share of critics with some even planning a coup to remove him. They argued that given India's socialist democratic present, the Maharaja -- a symbol of India's feudal past -- won't be a good representative of the country's national airlines. In 1989, they succeeded in dethroning the mascot, but support for the Maharaja came not from royalty but from the plebian quarters. Indians developed such an affection for him that Air India had to bring the mascot back.
Not too long ago, even the Narendra Modi government wanted to replace him with a common man, but luckily, nothing came to fruition, and the Maharajaa has maintained his unopposed reign ever since. Here's hoping Air India and the Maharaja tide through these turbulences and further enrich their legacy together.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Casio & Renault cash in on Shakira's 'revenge' song
The brands were mentioned in the Columbian pop star's latest song where she compared them to their 'more reputable' counterparts Rolex and Ferrari
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 14, 2023 2:04 PM | 4 min read
Columbian pop star Shakira seems to have invited the ire of brands Casio and Renault after the singer mentioned them in her new song, the newly released “BZRP Music Sessions #53."
For some context, the pop star separated from her partner Spanish soccer star Gerard Piqué in October 2022 after the latter was accused of cheating on her. Her latest song, allegedly inspired by her turbulent relationship with Piqué, contains some scathing references to his infidelity and some unsavoury comparisons with his mistress Clara Chía Martí.
The video dropped on Wednesday and has already a broken YouTube record for being "the most-watched Latin song" in the history of the platform, according to news reports. Within 24 hours, the song garnered a whopping 63 million views.
Two brands who unwittingly got some publicity due to the song were electronics company Casio and auto-maker Renault's Twingo. The two were compared to their "more reputable" counterparts Rolex and Ferrari in Shakira's song. The lyrics "You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio" is an obvious reference to Piqué replacing Shakira with what she thinks is a lesser version of herself.
In the world of brands, however, there's no such thing as bad publicity. Both companies cashed in on the wave and responded to the song in slick ways.
Casio responded with a tweet that can be translated to: "Today we have quite a few notifications for a mention of CASIO in a song ?
CASIO (watches and keyboards) and (calculators) are from and for life ?"
Hoy tenemos bastantes notificaciones por una mención a CASIO en una canción ?— División Educativa (@CASIOedu) January 12, 2023
Los (relojes y teclados) y las (calculadoras) CASIO son de y para toda la vida ?#Harder, #Better, #Faster, #Stronger pic.twitter.com/Si8CZfKEe1
They included an image from the animated sitcom Family Guy where members of Daft Punk are seen with a Casio keyboard.
French automaker Renault's Spanish Twitter handle also referred to a part of the lyrics where she sang: “A she-wolf like me isn’t for guys like you.” It tweeted: “For guys and girls like you. Turn up the volume!”
Pa tipos y tipas como tú. ¡Sube el volumen! #Renault #Twingo #claramente #joven #urbano #eléctrico #ágil #Icónico #compacto #travieso pic.twitter.com/eND207qM3H— Renault España (@renault_esp) January 12, 2023
Casio even went a step further by sharing an Instagram post for their water-resistant watch with the caption, "Nos encanta que esto nos salpique", which can be translated to "We love to get splashed by this." The term "salpique" could be a reference to the soccer star's last name Piqué.
View this post on Instagram
The soccer star also appeared in a video where he said that Casio sent watches to him and members of his King's League tournament, hinting at an agreement between the two parties.
Piqué firma contrato con Casio. Así la repuesta de el ex futbolista. pic.twitter.com/HyhUjPHXlt— Cristhopher Islas (@Cristhopher_28) January 13, 2023
Last week, cosmetics brand Elizabeth Arden also found itself in the spotlight when Prince Harry mentioned its hyaluronic acid cream in his autobiography Spare. The brand wasted no time in sharing a social media post for the same, hoping to cash in on some of the publicity.
You’ve heard all the buzz about plumping Hyaluronic Acid, but did you know it’s extremely helpful during the colder months ❄️?— Elizabeth Arden (@ElizabethArden) January 9, 2023
The trick is to apply it to damp skin—HA pulls the moisture ? from the environment into the skin.
Shop now: https://t.co/uaomV6aFdP pic.twitter.com/dIERmwlip5
The cosmetic brand has been seeing an increased demand for the product ever since the book mentioned how it helped the prince relieve the frostbite on his genitals. Reports say that the product is flying off the shelves ever since.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube