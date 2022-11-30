Brand purpose and brand growth can go together: Rajesh Ramakrishnan

At Pitch BrandTalk 2022, Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India, said brand purpose is the reason for existence of a brand, beyond just sales

It is very important to have a powerful purpose to define brand intent stating what meaningful role the brand can play, said Rajesh Ramakrishnan, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India (PVMI) at the Pitch BrandTalk conference held in Delhi on Tuesday. According to Ramakrishnan, brand purpose is the reason for existence of a brand, beyond just sales.

In an immersive keynote address on ‘Aligning Brand Purpose with Brand Growth', Ramakrishnan shared some powerful campaigns of HappyDent chewing gum to underscore his point.

Happydent is one of PVMI’s powerful brands which occupies the space of ‘sparkling smiles’ coupled with a strong purpose of awakening social consciousness.

“The Happydent brand has been built over the last two decades. I was working in the same building where the PVMI office was and used to be surprised to see their interesting ad campaigns. It always brought a smile through its quirky and humorous communication which are centered around the benefit of bright and sparkling smiles,” Ramakrishnan says, sharing these TVCs.

Happydent White’s Photographer TV Commercial of 2004 that made consumers believe that the chewing gum could turn their teeth sparkling white.

Happydent Palace TVC that won several awards.

He explained how a few years ago, the brand decided to have a brand purpose keeping the core values and positioning intact, thus elevating the brand to a higher level. To explain his point, he shared a TVC released by the brand in 2020 where the brand played

Dikha Battissi Kar Baat Achhi Si.

The narrative plays out in the middle of a packed bus, where a lady commuter asks two men to vacate the ladies seat but is denied. Two youngsters sitting nearby decide to help the lady. They consume the chewing gum and flash their sparkling smiles at the ladies seat sign in the bus.

‘Dikha Battissi Kar Baat Achhi Si’ campaign was an extension of this very philosophy, where the brand also plays a more meaningful role in the lives of the consumers, he noted.

He later elaborated how the company launched another ad campaign of Happydent inviting consumers to share pictures which connected them further with the brand.

He further highlighted how quirky ad campaigns of Chupa Chups, a Spanish confectionery brand sold around the world, has helped it to grow phenomenally in India.

Karte Raho #FunFanaFunFun

“Chupa Chups campaigns show you can have fun at any age and it's important to have fun as well even in serious situations. But the product must be at core,” he remarked.

According to Ramakrishan, brands must have an emotional connection with consumers, have a clear intent and must be consistent about the brand purpose. Playability of the product and brand purpose both are important. Similarly, credibility and relevance are also crucial for any purposeful campaign. Brand purpose and brand growth can go together, concluded Ramakrishnan.









