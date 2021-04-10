Rahul Dravid AKA 'Indiranagar Ka Gunda' hits it out of the park in CRED’s new IPL ad

Apart from the unique storyline of CRED's first ad for IPL 2021, the industry appreciated Dravid’s performance

After its much talked-about campaign with yesteryear Bollywood icons, CRED has once again hit the ball out of the park with the first spot from its IPL 2021 lot. The six-film campaign named CRED: Great for the Good, opened yesterday with a 23-second film featuring the brand’s old face Jim Sarbh and an unexpected version of cricketing legend Rahul Dravid.

Created by Early Man Film, the video shows Rahul Dravid in a seldom-seen-before angry avatar facing a full meltdown while stuck in traffic. Incidentally, one of the very few instances that saw “The Wall” losing his calm had earlier happened in IPL 2014, during a Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royal match, where he was seen angrily throwing his cap on the ground as his mentee team showed some poor bowling skills.

Trivia aside, unlike the mixed reviews that the CRED campaign got last IPL season, this time it has thoroughly impressed the industry.

Nihilent Hypercollective Global CCO KV Sridhar (Pops), a part of the team at Leo Burnett in 1996-97, which coined the name “The Wall” for the cricketer, was all praises for the campaign. He said, “No one has used Rahul Dravid in a campaign as smartly as CRED has managed to this time, including me.”

He added, “The last year’s campaign was a complete miss according to me. It is heartening to see that the brand learned from the past mistakes, despite them serving the right commercial benefits, and came up with a great campaign this time. The ad has an interesting storyline, a great intent, and Rahul Dravid’s stunning acting chops makes it a delight to watch.”

Almond Branding founder Shashwat Das pointed out that CRED’s latest ad is easy to get and that worked in its favour. “I would say 'Unbelievable' is the word here. That’s the obvious reaction from everyone and that’s the story that they want to drive home that the fact that CRED rewards you with points every time you pay your credit card bills is unbelievable! The best part of a CRED ad is that not everyone gets it in the first instance and I think its intentional.”

He also praised Dravid for his performance in the ad, “But I would have to say Dravid’s acting was phenomenal here. In some earlier ads we have seen, like CarDekho or the anti-Tobacco ones, he was pretty much serious-faced just delivering the lines. But here he is giving out the real performance of his lifetime, off the ground.”

As per reports, CRED’s IPL 2020 campaigns had yielded a 6-7x increase in their daily sign-ups.

Reiterating similar sentiment like Pops', Serial Entrepreneur and Promoter of brands like BigBasket, Portea Medical , HomeLane, FreshMenu etc., K Ganesh Tweeted “Despite being admirer of @kunalb11 & @CRED_club, never enjoyed the bolluwood celebrity ads . But this one rocks H/T. Of course it helps that indiranagar is home to Kunal, me and Dravid too !! Outstanding. (sic)”

Brand-nomics MD Viren Razdan said, “So CRED’s singing stars created quite a buzz and now this ‘In-CREDible’ side of life has hit the point home on buzz appeal. Mr Cool going crazy is a side we find quite hard to believe, much like ...that’s the point. The Cred story gets totally buried by the dramatic frenzy of Dravid’s drama. Overpowered by the incredible campaign!”

The campaign instantly started trending on Twitter as well. The netizens had some fun reactions to the hit video:

This ad reminds me of the breakfast with champions @OaktreeSport interview where he said "Make me the bad guy"#RahulDravid #cred https://t.co/YCFNamNf4B — Isha Dhanania (@IDhanania) April 9, 2021

When you have plenty of VC money to burn, sure the ads can be outrageous. ?



Rahul Dravid in #CRED ad https://t.co/kTozUlN79P — Rohit Agrawal (@agrawalrohit_) April 9, 2021

