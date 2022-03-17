Mumbai Indians welcomes fellow teams to their city with colourful billboards

The Dil Khol Ke campaign celebrates the spirit of Mumbai, the camaraderie of the teams and showcase their passion of sports

Dil Khol Ke – the vibrant city of Mumbai has opened its heart with warmness, enthusiasm and spirit of camaraderie as the five time champions Mumbai Indians have splashed in a hue of colors covering the entire city, in welcoming the fellow nine franchises to its home.

A dash of yellow to ‘Welcome Chennai Super Kings – Whistle Podu Dil Khol Ke,’, while Kolkata Knight Riders are welcomed to the city with their iconic ‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Dil Khol Ke slogan. The #WelcomeDilKholKe billboards, customised to each of the visiting teams, have been set up across key locations in the city, uses a creative rendition to bring alive the spirit of sports, excitement and affection.

These warm heartful messages are greeting players, officials and the fans of each of these franchises representing different parts of the country as they set base across Mumbai for the Indian Premier League, 2022. There is anticipation in the air, as fans, too look forward to return with fervor into the stadium to support their teams.

Mumbai Indians spokesperson said, “The billboards installed across the city captures the creative expressions of the spirit of Mumbai – the city of dreams which welcomes every individual to its land of opportunity. We, Mumbai Indians are a reflection of the city, its ethos and this campaign is a tribute to the warmth of the people of Mumbai in welcoming all the franchises of our IPL family.

“With IPL back in India and in Mumbai, Mumbai Indians look forward to welcoming its loyal blue & gold Paltan back to the stadiums. We take pride in having one of the most passionate fan army – the Paltan who have backed the team for a decade and more with their unrelenting energy and enthusiasm.”

The Indian Premier League, set to be played across Mumbai and Pune, starts on March 26, 2022. Mumbai Indians start their campaign on March 27 against Delhi Capitals at Brabourne Stadium.

