Optimistic that IPL viewership will multiply, growing Havells' brand presence: Amit Tiwari

Having been one of the biggest spenders since the very first season of IPL, electric equipment company Havells, over the years, has leveraged the platform well to build visibility for its premium range of fans and cables in the past decade. It continues to do so even today and evolve its marketing strategy as the going gets tough for brands amidst the lockdown. The company has now tweaked its marketing strategy by allocating a flexible marketing plan, which is geography-based, rather than opting for a fixed one. Amit Tiwari – Vice President, Marketing Communication, Havells India, in conversation with exchange4media opens up on moving forward with agility and innovation through the ongoing IPL season, plans to immerse consumers with innovative marketing and more.

Q- Why is Havells bullish on IPL yet again after the last edition?

India has always been rich in culture and tradition; sports has been important for the country. The most popular leagues like IPL offer brands multiple opportunities to leverage sports. We at Havells, have always been supportive of sports and have been associated with IPL for a long time. Aligned with this vision, we have also collaborated with other sports leagues like the Indian Super League, leveraging football and supporting the youth of Kerala.

This year, Havells is the associate sponsor for IPL, our strategy is to leverage our new seasonal products and campaigns focused on the summer season. We have recently launched new products like air conditioners, fans, and refrigerators and campaigns around the new launches ‘Feeling Fan’ and Lloyd #SearchKarkeDekhLo campaigns are already live. Since last year, the summer season was a total washout due to the pandemic. This year, we purposefully wanted to create our campaigns around the season to increase the brand impact.

As the nation is still reeling under the pandemic, the majority of the young population is working from home and IPL plays an important role from the entertainment angle. We are optimistic that it will multiply the viewership four times, offering a good opportunity for growing our brand presence.

Q: Could you share some innovative branding/marketing strategies that we will witness as we go forward?

FY 2019-20 was a period of significant challenges, which has put forth a lot of new aspects of marketing for us to understand and adopt. The pandemic has led the marketing industry to reboot, recalibrate, and unlearn/relearn their strategies and plans. The evolving consumer behaviour, changing preferences have completely changed the market landscape. It is important to understand, given the current scenario, that we need to be ready to reach out to any market in any circumstance.

Today, we have a year of learning with us to be prepared for any unexpected uncertainties. We have exigencies plans in place to address the unique situation. At Havells, some of the innovative marketing strategies that we will continue are -- a robust strategy for digital mediums, exploring new-age platforms, increasing the brand’s online presence. The D2C model trend has helped us reach new customers, helping to create strong brand recall. Throughout the year, we will focus on specific campaigns, plans for targeted geographies as per the consumer needs.

Q: What is your marketing budget around the IPL? How much will be the spends on digital and broadcast?

It is difficult to apprehend the marketing budget currently since the situation is changing constantly due to the pandemic situation in the country. We will monitor and decide on the budgets as per the circumstances.

Q: What has been the ROI from your association with IPL in the past?

We believe that IPL is a good opportunity to engage with a larger audience and increase the brand impact. For Havells, association with IPL has always resulted in good traction by using the mix of traditional and digital marketing strategy.

Q: How do you see all these activities benefiting the category?

As a brand, it works brilliantly for us because we are on a property that has one of the highest impact and viewership multiply manifold.

Q: IPL 2021 like every year will have a huge list of advertisers. With so many brands and so much happening, how are you still ensuring that your brand will break through this clutter and manage to garner the expected brand recall?

At Havells, we always ensure that we implement purpose-led advertising. The communication that we have done recently for our new launches showcase specific purposes of the products in our consumers’ life. For instance, the campaign ‘Feeling Fan’ showcases using IoT fan is child’s play. The campaign connects with the audience while speaking about the product features in a simplified way through its narratives. Our strategy is to create a clutter-free, defined narrative to build a strong brand recall among consumers.

