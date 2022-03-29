IPL is a long-term investment, ROI in 12-18 months: Gagan Arora, Pristyn Care

Arora, Head of Brand & Marketing, Pristyn Care, shares about the Gurgaon-based healthcare startup's partnership with Disney+Hotstar and how IPL acts as a catalyst for the company

The Indian Premier League (IPL) attracts a bunch of sponsors every year at different levels ranging from on-ground to media associates to jerseys to umpires. Most IPL sponsors are startups that aim to reach out to the young urban population through the tournament. Pristyn Care, a Gurgaon-based healthcare startup that has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar as the Associate Sponsor for IPL, is in a different league. Disney+ Hotstar is the official broadcaster of the Indian Premier League, the most valuable cricket league in the world, and one of the top three leagues in all sports.

The health unicorn seeks to serve people living in tier-2, 3 cities and villages across India and currently has a network of more than 700 partnered hospitals across 42 cities. “We wish to serve people living in small cities and towns across India who have to often travel to bigger cities and metros for small surgical procedures. We seek to fill the gap by offering affordable surgeries partnering with local hospitals in the underserved areas,” Gagan Arora, Head of Brand and Marketing, Pristyn Care told e4m.

Founded by Dr. Vaibhav Kapoor, Dr. Garima Sawhney and Harsimarbir Singh in 2018, Pristyn Care deals into minimal invasive medical and surgical interventions. The brand offers state-of-the-art surgery and end-to-end support to make the patient’s journey smooth.

Explaining the objectives behind the brand’s IPL association, Arora says, “We have been associated with the IPL in 2021 as well and got good growth and response. People who came to us mentioned that they heard about the brand in the IPL. The tournament turned out to be a big catalyst for us. IPL and Disney+Hotstar are the right platforms to build brand awareness and visibility for us. Besides, there are two more teams and 74 matches this time making the IPL even bigger so we have a stronger reason to partner with the tournament.”

“We are a consideration-driven brand and hence we can’t spend too much on marketing. The patients’ love for the brand is the real contributor to the growth. We have treated a million-plus patients till now and word of mouth is helping us a lot. We don't need active marketing,” says Arora, stressing that the ‘brand purpose’ is the focus and Pristyn Care’s campaigns highlight the same.

From Star Sports to Disney+ Hotstar

The brand was the associate partner of Star Sports in 2021 but this time it has switched to Disney+ Hotstar. Arora says, “The reason behind this shift is that we want to spread the message across more sharply and deeply this time. In the next two months, you will see a lot of Pristyn Care messages during the IPL.”

When asked about ROI expectations from the IPL association, Arora said, “IPL is a long-term investment. Although it runs for two months only, the visibility and awareness for the brand get an upward jump on key metrics taking precedence over direct ROI. After 12-18 months, the ROIs are really healthy with a big impact on growth. We have seen that in 2021 and hope to see the same this time as well.”

The company has partnered with Webchutney for its creative needs and with Mindshare for its media duties. The digital part is being dealt with by the company’s own in-house team.

“We have chosen reputed actors Anoop Soni and Prakash Raj for our north-west and south market campaigns respectively. They play doctors in our campaigns- 'Jab Surgery ho karvana, Pristyn Care pe aana'. It has been created by Webchutney which showcased our brand purpose creatively in a thoughtful manner considering that we are a healthcare brand,” says Arora, adding that the company is spending close to 40 percent of its media spend on IPL.

Arora says that the company’s message to people suffering from curable ailments like kidney stones and piles is that they should not suffer the pain but get themselves treated through non-invasive surgeries offered by the trustworthy healthcare provider Pristyn Care.

He says that the brand has planned to expand in two ways: Firstly, by launching more healthcare categories to serve and secondly by expanding its presence in more cities. Besides, they wish to grow deeper in both the dimensions-categories and cities.

“We are in the super-charged mode for growth. Pristyn care wants to provide Mumbai-Delhi-level healthcare in tier 2, 3 and 4 cities. Our vision is that entire India gets access to quality healthcare. We provide a consistent and seamless experience at an affordable cost across all 40 plus cities. In case of surgery, we provide the most technologically advanced treatment.”

