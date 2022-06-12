IPL: Bids for TV, digital rights cross Rs 40,000 crore

As per media reports, bids for Package A are more than that for Package B

While there is no official word from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), media reports suggest that the cumulative bids for Package A and Package B have crossed Rs 40,000 crore. Bids for Package A are more than the bids for Package B.

The base price for the two packages is Rs 30,340 crore. While the base price for Package A (Broadcast rights for the Indian sub-continent) is Rs 18,130 crore, Package B (Digital rights for the Indian sub-continent) carries a base price of Rs 12,210 crore.



The IPL media rights e-auction is seeing a fierce four-way battle between Disney Star India, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI), Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL), and Reliance-backed Viacom18.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)