If a brand wants to reach out to masses, IPL is the platform: Varun AR, Livspace

For the second year in a row, Livspace has partnered with Disney+ Hotstar for the Indian Premier League (IPL). The brand has come on board as an associate sponsor for Tata IPL 2022. Riding on the popularity of the league, the home renovation and interior design brand has launched its brand campaign ‘Love the way you liv’ with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. The celebrity couple has been named the brand's first brand ambassadors.

Livspace aims to use this campaign to increase recall and strengthen the connection with customers across regions. The campaign, which will go live alongside the tournament, will be amplified using a multi-pronged approach that includes a mix of television, digital, social media, and connected television. The campaign will cost the brand upwards of Rs 25 crore.

According to Varun AR, AVP, Marketing, Livspace, cricket is the platform in India with the largest following and IPL is the largest media available in India. Therefore, if any brand wants to reach out to the masses in India, IPL is the platform to use. “It was a no-brainer for us to go with Disney+ Hotstar again this year, and it was for the same reason that we chose to collaborate with the platform last year.”

He further added, “When we partnered with Hotstar for IPL 2021 for September-October, we saw significant growth in our business. In these six months, we have seen a 100 per cent increase in our business and that is a big validation for us that it is a great platform for us to be on.”

The brand saw traction in tier I markets, where it primarily rolled out its campaign last year. Over the last five-six months, the brand's overall growth increased by 100 per cent. "Seeing brands grow 2x in such a short period is not very common.”

Being a digital-first brand, Disney+Hotstar was an obvious choice for Livspace to partner. However, the brand intends to use television in the future. "The majority of our audiences are primarily available on digital platforms. As a result, from a media standpoint, it is more efficient for us to be on Disney+Hotstar. However, we will be present on TV, but not for IPL. Post IPL, we're going to have some presence on TV or in HSM markets. So, that's something we're going to do this year," Varun AR shared.

The campaign has been conceptualized by Mumbai-based TILT Brand Solutions. The film aims to showcase the expanding roles of homes in our lives and how Livspace enables you to do more and get more with every room in your house.

In the film, Anushka and Virat showcase their struggles with poor design and loosely fitted infrastructure of their home and shed light on how Livspace makes the entire home interior process easy.

“Because our category is highly disorganised, the role we play as a brand is category creation. It's critical to create and invest in new categories because that's where we play a leadership role, and we've been doing so consistently for the last two years. Even in our last year’s campaign, we emphasised two critical issues that customers face when it comes to home interiors: material and design quality. We have remained committed to these issues because I believe these are the most important issues that we as a brand can address.”

Despite predominantly being on digital, the brand has also done a lot of investment in OOH and Print. “We've always been a digital-first brand, but as we are growing into more markets, we are seeing our scope for actually getting into television.”

Varun also shared that there's a lot of noise because a lot of brands are advertising on IPL. Hence, it's critical to not deviate from the DNA of the brand. “Be consistent to your brand tonality and DNA. Keep it simple, because people don't come to IPL to watch ads, they come for entertainment. If the ad is great, then obviously, they will watch it. That's the philosophy that we have always maintained, keeping our ads simple and highly relatable. This translates to how memorable your campaign is, and then later it translates into how much business you have got through the campaign.”

Speaking about the ROI, Varun shared, “We're expanding into more markets, and therefore, it's very critical for us to increase the share of mind for the brand. In some markets, we are relatively strong, but in a lot of new markets, we're a new entrant. So, we are focussing on increasing our share of mind as it has a direct proportion to increasing market share. We have very aggressive targets and we are hoping this campaign will deliver significantly this year as well.”

A recent unicorn, Livspace has standardized the whole experience for consumers and has been working towards solving challenges of a largely unorganized home interiors and renovations market. Through an efficient, engaging, and entertaining way, the brand aims to introduce more and more homeowners to a professional way of getting home interiors and renovations done and realizing their dream homes.

