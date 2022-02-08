Cars24 becomes Principal Sponsor of Sunrisers Hyderabad

Cars24, e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles, has partnered with Sunrisers Hyderabad to become the new Principal Sponsor for IPL 2022.

Under the newly-inked strategic partnership, Sunrisers Hyderabad team jersey will sport the blue & orange Cars24 logo on the front.

Commenting on the partnership, Sudhir Shukla, Chief Marketing Officer (India), Cars24 said, “As a brand that shares its love for cricket like the rest of the nation, we are immensely excited about this partnership. CARS24 and Sunrisers Hyderabad have a lot of similarities; for starters- we are both orange army signifying our determination to be the best and the joy we bring to our viewers and customers alike. With 10 teams to compete for the coveted title, we are sure this edition is definitely going to grab the attention of all cricket fans across the world.”

K Shanmugam, CEO, Sunrisers Hyderabad, said, “We are delighted to partner with a young and loved brand like CARS24, the leading e-commerce brand in the pre-owned auto space. The combination of CARS24’s international appeal and market leadership on the back of strong technology, and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s talented team and global fan following, demonstrates the shared spirit of innovation and speed in conjunction with a brand ideology that appeals to the youth. With our new partner, we are ready to rise.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)