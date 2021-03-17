BCCI invites bids for maintenance, service, hosting & design of its digital properties

The RPFs for the cricketing body's website and mobile apps will be available for purchase till March 31, 2021

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has invited bids to provide services in relation to the design, hosting and maintenance of the Digital Properties of BCCI through a tender process. The BCCI is issuing two Request for Proposals (RFP) which are as follows:

For Digital Properties of BCCI i.e., BCCI website (www.bcci.tv) and BCCI Mobile Applications for BCCI International and Domestic Matches (“BCCI Digital Properties”) For Digital Properties of IPL i.e., IPL website (www.iplt20.com) and IPL Mobile Applications for IPL Matches (“IPL Digital Properties”)

Those interested can purchase either or both the RFPs, according to BCCI's official statement. These RFP(s) will be available for purchase till March 31, 2021. Interested parties can email at rfp@bcci.tv to get further details for purchasing the RFP.

