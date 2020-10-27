Zee Kannada’s Kutumba Awards returns with 6th edition

Zee Kannada is back with the 6th edition of Zee Kutumba Awards 2020. The channel grew by leaps and bounds to equip every Kannada household with uninterrupted entertainment during these unprecedented times. Thus, the theme of Zee Kutumba Awards 2020 is to recognise and honour the support of corona warriors through the magic of small screen glitz and glamour like never seen before.

Returning this year with festive celebrations, the Zee Kutumba Awards 2020 aims to bring cheer and positivity during the difficult times the society is being challenged with.

A glorious evening with breath-taking performances, Zee Kutumba Awards 2020 creates a platform to bring together the entire Zee Kannada family under one roof at Nandi links grounds, Bangalore.

Tune-in to watch the Zee Kutumba Awards Red Carpet on October 31st, 2020 at 6:00 PM and the Zee Kutumba Awards 2020 ceremony on October 31st and November 1st, 2020 at 7:00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

The novelty of Zee Kutumba 2020 is the theme where this year, in the battle against coronavirus, humanity won. Therefore, the focus is to dedicate the night to recognise and honour all corona warriors and the Zee Kutumba (family). The warriors who sacrificed the safety of themselves and their families to prioritise their duty towards the society as doctors, paramedics, policemen, sanitation workers and more. For instance, Bhaskar Rao, ADGP; Ramesh Aravind, the Awareness Brand Ambassador; Sandalwood celebrities Dolly Dhananjay, Amrith Ayyangar, Charan Raj, Jai Jagadish, Mohan, Nishwika Naidu and others participated as the corona warriors who presented Awards. And, our artists who have adopted unique strategies to continue providing entertainment during such tough times to Karnataka, who are encouraged to continue accomplish their achievements.

This year, the Zee Kutumba Awards was unique right from hosting a prelude event for the nomination process with the exhaustive 44 Award categories. 6 popular categories where Zee Kannada decided to select from the voting from the public. The voting process included SMS & App based voting along with Rasikara Express travelled all over the State to gather votes, adhering to the government regulations, and most importantly in the interest of people’s safety.

On this memorable ceremony, the red carpet rolls out for the corona warriors and the Zee Kannada family to felicitate the stars and celebrate the exceptional grit across the State and Nation. This brought together some of the most exceptional people across Karnataka such as Nayana Sharath and Chaitra Vasudevan to the special ‘Carnival’ themed red carpet that

The ceremony celebrated the record breaking dubbed fiction show in Karnataka small screen Mahanayaka Dr B. R. Ambedkar. Rocking Star Yash launches a song dedicated to Mahanayaka Dr B. R. Ambedkar and gives away an Award through a virtual platform to the team of Mahanayaka Dr B. R. Ambedkar for leaving the entire State of Karnataka inspired. This was followed by a video presentation of the buzz created by viewers across Karnataka, defining the impact through the enthusiasm and love for the dubbed show. Additionally, the video included the original actors of the show thanking the State of Karnataka for their love and support in the local language. To honour this feat, Zee Kannada invites the Kannada dubbing artists to the ceremony. Raghavendra Hunsur, Business Head, Zee Kannada and Zee Picchar, has guaranteed his support to take this to new heights.

An event comprising of firsts, the protagonists from the popular fiction show Paaru, Paaru and Aditya tie the knot in the most grandeur manner. The stage was set on fire with this high-point with performances by the Zee Kutumba, providing the audiences with the much-needed thrill.

Karnataka’s first award ceremony hosted by Zee Kannada adhered to all government guidelines to maintain safety and precautionary measures on-ground. The general public was not entertained to be a part of this year’s celebrations to avoid the gathering of a crowd. The venue contained 60 sanitizer stands and 3 sanitizer tunnels for utmost safety. Every member present at the ceremony, on and off stage were equipped with PPE kits for the safety of themselves and others around.