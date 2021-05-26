Zee Kannada to air fresh episodes of Dance Karnataka Dance

The dance show will be telecast on May 29th and 30th Saturday at 7:30 pm

Zee Kannada's Dance Karnataka Dance, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa sets, and Comedy Khiladigalu have made an impact on the audience’s hearts by providing utmost entertainment. With freshly brewed content being presented every week, the channel has always prioritized the audience’s taste. Zee Kannada is now set to surprise the viewers in these tough times by blending all three hit shows to present an enthralling weekend with maximum entertainment. To lighten the mood and spirit of the viewers, the channel is coming up with fresh episodes of Dance Karnataka Dance Mahasambrama to catch hold of the audience’s attention on the weekend.

The complete entertainer, Dance Karnataka Dance Mahasambrama will be telecast on May 29th and 30th Saturday and Sunday at 7:30 PM, only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD. To add a better flavour to the show, the brand new episodes of Dance Karnataka Dance Mahasambrama will be hosted by the ever-energetic Anushree and Anand on the weekend. The show will comprise the finest delightful dance performances from Dance Karnataka Dance participants, the fun-filled skits from Comedy Khiladigalu Season 2 artists and breathtaking musical performances from Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestants. This weekend will unitedly create a hungama of entertainment on Zee Kannada’s stage.

Catering to the audience’s expectations even during these unprecedented times, Zee Kannada continues to provide fresh content with complete entertainment for the audience to set back and relax this weekend by tuning into the channel. Zee Kannada has geared up to provide ultimate entertainment to its avid viewers.

Witness maximum entertainment with Zee Mahasambrama on May 29th and 30th Saturday and sunday at 7:30 PM respectively, only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

