Zee Kannada to telecast new fiction show 'Krishna Sundari' from May 17

Zee Kannada, known for its impelling developments in both fiction and non-fiction genres has now geared up to launch its new dubbed fiction titled Krishna Sundari. With the wide acclamations received for its varied content and impressive storytelling for the primetime launches like Naagini, Gattimela, Jothe Jothyali, Paaru, Kamali, and Sathya, Zee Kannada is now coming up with a fresh and novel concept of talent outclassing the superficial beauty through its brand new dubbed serial Krishna Sundari. Zee Kannada is known for breaking the barriers by showcasing different social stigmas attached to the society and through this serial, it is now ready to cater to its viewers, yet another realistic approach to the society starting 17th of May, all seven days of the week at 7:00 pm.

The plot of Krishna Sundari revolves around the protagonist Shyama, an average-looking young folk singer who marries a well-to-do affluent man of values, Akhil. The crux of the story entails the journey of Shyama through various ups and downs as she becomes a music sensation with the encouragement and support of her husband and proves how superficial beauty can be surpassed by sheer talent through her success.

Shyama Sundari is inclined towards spirituality as believes that Lord Krishna will solely guide her throughout her life. Akhil falls in love with Shyama for her internal beauty rather than considering her external appearances. Shyama is bestowed with Akhil’s constant support and encouragement with her every novel step towards success.

To witness Shyama Sundari’s exciting journey, tune-in to Krishna Sundari starting 17th May 2021 every day at 7:00 PM only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

