The fan following that Stranger Things has is perfect for Oreo: Sunainika Singh

One of the most successful global franchises of Netflix, garnering over 65 award wins and 175 award nominations, including the Emmys, Golden Globes, Grammys, MTV Movie & TV Awards, and Teen Choice Awards, among many others, Stranger Things is a phenomenon in India as well. The upcoming fourth season of the American science fiction horror drama, to be released on May 27, is, therefore, attracting a lot of attention from the viewers. As per Parrot Analytics, the audience demand for Stranger Things has been 21.4 times the demand of the average TV series in India in the last 30 days. Only 2.7% of all shows in the market have this level of demand.

Riding on this wave of Netflix's Stranger Things' immense popularity, Mondelez’s cookie brand Oreo has collaborated with the show to launch a limited-edition flavour, OREO Red Velvet, for the Indian market. Originally launched in 2015 in America, red velvet is one of the most-loved flavours of their premium cookies in several countries.

Speaking about pairing the limited edition launch of the red velvet flavour in India in partnership with Netflix’s Stranger Things season 4, Mondelez India Director, Marketing - Biscuits & Bakes Sunainika Singh said, “The fan following that Stranger Things has is perfect for a brand like Oreo. And the deep scarlet red colour of the cookie matches perfectly with the whole colour scheme of the show and the theme of the upside-down world it projects.”

The brand is working on a high-decibel media campaign, conceptualised by Leo Burnett to promote the partnership, which started with a tease video on Instagram.

Singh shared, “Our factory video on Instagram was very well received with many celebs and influencers engaging with it. Now for two weeks, we will be leading with an innovative media campaign driven by OOH and digital media.”

She elaborated that the core brand focus of this partnership is on creating excitement and incrementality for the show as well as the product. The brand is trying to reach out to the fandom of both Oreo and Stranger Things to promote the limited edition red velvet cookies.

“We are all about creating brand love and equity with this campaign. You will see a lot of innovation exciting the consumers in the coming days,” Singh quipped.

Along with great influencer-driven content, the brand will be using OOH in a big way. “There is going to be a big splash on OOH, especially in Delhi-NCR region. We will be showing Oreo going red in the most innovative and captivating ways,” Singh mentioned. She also confirmed AI playing a key role in some of the brand OOH banners.

Singh concluded the discussion by mentioning that India is one of the most successful and fastest-growing markets for the brand in the snacking category. “The consumer snacking time has increased significantly, by up to 8-9 times a day, creating great opportunities for brands like ours.”

