Value 360 Communications launches VMoms program to support working mothers

In a pledge highlighting its employee-centric work culture, Value 360 Communications has introduced the VMoms program. With this industry-first undertaking, the comms-tech firm will extend special benefits for working mothers who are permanent employees of the company, helping them achieve optimal work-life balance.

Supporting working moms as they strive to ace their dual role, Value 360 Communications is offering flexible working hours for moms with children below the age of 10. From March onwards, the company is also increasing annual Work From Home days for working mothers from 48 to 60.

The company will also offer critical health benefits to working mothers and expecting mothers. This includes maternity expense coverage in the Mediclaim policy and bi-annual health check-ups to ensure that they are in peak health. Additionally, post-maternity leave, new mothers will receive a childcare bonus for the first three months after their return to work.

Manisha Chaudhary, Co-Founder, Value 360 Communications, said, “Since its inception, Value 360 Communications has been committed to offering fulfilling career opportunities to professionals from all walks of life. Building on our employee-centric approach, we are thrilled to launch VMoms, a set of policies created keeping in mind the unique challenges mothers face in the workplace. These policies will allow us to create an empowering, inclusive, and collaborative space where working mothers can excel in their area of expertise while never compromising their health or time with their families.”

Through VMoms, Value 360 is on a mission to create an inclusive, empowering, and collaborative space for women to thrive. It will also provide opportunities for new moms to ease their transition back to work after maternity leave, ensuring that every woman has the ideal support system from the moment she takes her first step into motherhood.

Recently, the comms-tech firm also introduced Relaunch, an industry-first initiative that will help working moms who took a career break to focus on childcare and other responsibilities from 6 months up to 3 years, to get back into the workforce. By offering end-to-end support, skill-building, hand-holding, and networking opportunities to returning professionals, Value 360 Communications is playing its part in building an inclusive and supportive PR and communications landscape.

