Value 360 Communications bags PR mandate of Digikore Studios
The partnership is aims to strategically enhance Digikore Studios' brand visibility, reputation, and market presence within the competitive Visual Effects (VFX) industry
'Young professionals need perseverance and commitment now more than ever to succeed’
Noopur Sharma, Partner-Director, Consumer Lifestyle, PR Pundit, shares her views on honing young minds to make adept PR professionals
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 10, 2023 2:00 PM | 5 min read
It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Noopur Sharma, Partner-Director, Consumer Lifestyle, PR Pundit. She agrees that in today’s world, the focus is on technology and digitisation, but she also believes that traditional nuances in the industry should not be ignored and should be honed to be a true PR professional.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
By 2025, Gen Z will make up 27 per cent of the global workforce, according to the World Economic Forum and for our PR industry, a growing mix of Gen Z-ers being the new force is no exception. While there is the vigour of the younger generation that we see, with no fear of failing and willing to rewrite the rules, there is certainly a need to value the profession to level up.
Factors that needs work leads with the lack of a proactive spirit at work. As reported by Gallup, Gen Z is definitely disengaged with work and in the context of PR, we see that most of the younger talent stick to the briefs and rarely make an effort to value add.
They most often lose interest early on and lack the patience required to learn a skill, especially soft skills that are not tech-dependent and crucial skills needed in the PR profession.
And definitely, they need perseverance more now than ever and commitment to succeed. There is too much focus on long-term goals and my advice would be to begin with short-term goals and progress.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
Like all industries, human resourcing is a huge roadblock that agencies often face. With resources coming from different education and experience backgrounds, the expectations on work life balance, compensation expectations vary. Beyond the salary structure, there is a need to ensure that each organisation has a policy framework that attracts Gen Z right. These vary from tangibles like flexible work, leave policy, upskilling opportunities to intrinsic benefits nurturing an inclusive culture, unbiased work environment and organisation ethics.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
We see people from different disciplines coming into this profession at a young age. So, it sometimes is perceived as a profession of just opportunities more than the first preference for a professional choice. Training and upskilling is important to make them ready for the profession. While there is emphasis on technology and digitalisation, traditional nuances cannot be ignored in our industry and need to be honed for being a true PR professional.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence is transforming many industries, and public relations cannot be left out. With AI as a strong ally, PR is poised for even more disruption and transformation in the years to come.
We do expect to see a greater use of AI in PR, particularly in areas such as data analysis, media monitoring and sentiment analysis. With AI, PR professionals can analyse large amounts of data quickly and efficiently, allowing them to make better-informed decisions and develop more effective PR strategies. From content creation to personalisation and tracking media coverage more efficiently, we are expected to embrace AI to create innovative content tailored for a digitally focused target audience. Combining AI with human expertise, we are moving towards a new era of communication enabling young professionals to connect, innovate and think smartly.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
At PR Pundit our culture has always been people first. We understand our people are the most valuable asset; they are our differentiators; and this guides our investment in company culture and in providing opportunities for developing talent. Our mentorship program aims to help ensure both, their personal and professional development.
We host regular training sessions to enable managers (mentors) with the tools and techniques to be an effective advocate and guide for mentees. We have dedicated managers helping the young talent pool reach their professional goals. Together, mentor-managers and mentees discuss progress toward growth objectives and best practices to navigate challenges along the way.
Timely feedback and assessment wherein managers have set KPIs to check on teammates regularly to further champion and celebrate accomplishments, while also sharing constructive feedback on opportunities and progress. Quality face-to-face time with leadership is also included to empower them to share ideas, recommendations and goals.
Singer India appoints Six Degrees BCW as its strategic communications partner
The agency will work closely with the brand, offering strategic consultation and reinforcing the brand's commitment to the Indian market
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 7:48 PM | 1 min read
Singer India Limited, a manufacturer catering to the sewing machine and home appliances categories, has appointed Six Degrees BCW, part of leading public relations and communications group BCW India, as its communications agency on record, following a multi-agency pitch.
In order to strengthen Singer India's foothold in the nation, the agency will work closely with the brand, offering strategic consultation and reinforcing the brand's commitment to the Indian market by enhancing Singer's prominence and developing impactful campaigns.
Speaking on the partnership, Rakesh Khanna, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Singer India Limited said "As we are moving into a new era of transformation, we are thrilled to embark on this journey with Six Degrees BCW in elevating the brand positioning a notch higher while unleashing the exciting opportunities lying ahead. We are certain that this association will result in augmenting the set forth vision to make a positive impact in the lives of our consumers.”
"We are excited to collaborate with Singer India on this journey to strengthen its brand presence,” said Vandana Sandhir, India Lead, Six Degrees BCW. “Our team is committed to developing tailored strategies that will resonate with Singer's target audience and drive brand growth. We are confident that our expertise in moving people within the consumer durables industry combined with our focused Earned-Plus approach will pave the way for a successful and enduring partnership.
ClanConnect.ai clocks a 1200% jump post its strategic pivot
The platform has clocked a 750% uptick in new users
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 3:34 PM | 2 min read
ClanConnect.ai, an influencer marketing platform, has seen quantum growth in the past year. Since it became free of cost for brands and agencies, ClanConnect’s influencer base has increased by 1200%, growing from 2784 in the first 21 months of its inception to 37,096 in just one year. With this, the platform has crossed 1000 paid subscribers for the first time since it introduced its subscription-based influencer marketplace. Its overall user base has also grown by over 400%, from 31,769 in July 2022 to 1,75,560 in July 2023.
As of July 2022, ClanConnect has become the world’s first influencer marketing platform to become totally free for brands and agencies, with an aim to democratize influencer marketing by removing entry barriers. In a span of 12 months, the platform has witnessed its brand/agency/talent partners increase from 396 to 4,183 – demonstrating a 956% jump.
In the first 21 months of its inception, ClanConnect assimilated 19,351 new users on its website. In the 12 months since its pivot, this figure has also grown by almost 750%, reaching a significant 1,64,528.
In its strategic pivot, ClanConnect aimed to create a level playing field for influencers with scalable Cost-per-View and Affiliate models, which give micro and nano influencers access to thousands of brand and agency briefs. During the 12 months following its revamp, over 200 briefs have been posted on ClanConnect, and around 5000 influencers have participated in these active campaigns.
Sagar Pushp, CEO & Co-Founder, ClanConnect, said, “India is poised to reach 100 million creators by next year as per recent reports, and this number already stands at 80 million. Rapidly capturing a major chunk of this addressable market, ClanConnect is looking forward to emerging as the go-to platform for brands and influencers by addressing every possible problem and touchpoint in this value chain. With incremental growth numbers, steadily increasing gross margins, and strong traction in the market, we are geared up for hypergrowth over the next few years.”
e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30: Jury shortlists from 120+ entries
The jury was chaired by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld and Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 3:11 PM | 2 min read
The jury meet for the 3rd edition of exchange4media India PR and Corporate Communications 30 Under 30 Awards, 2023 took place virtually on Saturday, August 5, 2023. There were over 120 entries for the jury panel to pick from.
The 30 Under 30 Awards identify and honour next generation leaders, including promising professionals, entrepreneurs, game-changers and achievers of the industry. e4m PR and Corp Comm 30 under 30 Summit will deliberate on the new age communication strategy.
The jury was chaired by Dr Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor in Chief, BW Businessworld and Nandini Chatterjee, chief marketing and communications officer, PwC India. The other noted members of the jury included Ashim Gupta, chief brand and communications Officer, Spark Minda Group; Arun Arora, director - head and director - strategy and communications, Mavyn.in and Chetak Foundation; Ashutosh Sharma, global head of corporate communications and corporate affairs, HCL Technology; Anand Vaidya, global lead – PR and corporate communications, WebEngage; Anand Prakash, senior group head, Adfactors PR; Bhaskar Majumdar, head - corporate affairs, communications, CSR and digital, Egis in India; Bhawna Gupta, director – client relations. Hill+Knowlton Strategies; Ekta Bhaskar, global head – corporate communications, BLS International; Jagruti Kirloskar Saxena, SVP and head - corporate marketing and communications, ANAROCK; Jyotsna Dash Nanda, AVP – corporate communications, DS Group; Neha Bajaj, founder and director, Scroll Mantra; Pradeep Wadhwa, founder and principal, Kritical Edge Consulting Pvt. Ltd.; Priya Bellani, associate account director, 80 dB Communications; Rajat Chandihok, senior vice president, Concept PR; Smita Khanna, chief operating officer, Newton Consulting; Tanmana Rath, The Good Edge and Tarunjeet Rattan, managing partner, Nucleus PR.
The selection was made on the basis of leadership, accomplishments statement, future potential and proven contribution to the industry. Some of the best minds in the public relations and corporate communications space debated on who should make the final cut in intense discussions that lasted for nearly five hours. For the virtual jury process, the grand jury was divided into two groups to judge all the nominations diligently.
The jury members carefully evaluated the entrants who had a clear vision of their work, their presentation, nature of articulation of their work and accomplishments. Along with the forms, the jury went through the video presentations sent by the nominees for better assessment.
The name of the winners will be announced at the e4m PR & Corp Comm 30 Under 30 Conference and Awards 2023 soon.
'AI can simulate PR scenarios, helping professionals acquire practical experience'
Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, of Grey Cell Public Relations, talks about AI being an invaluable mentor in the PR industry
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 1:23 PM | 4 min read
It is essential for organisations to not only train young professionals but also manage them appropriately. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into their work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. With the advent of artificial intelligence, young professionals are turning towards AI for mentorship and guidance.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Madhukar Kumar, Founder and Chief Strategist, Grey Cell Public Relations, where he talked about AI being an invaluable mentor in the PR industry and how it delivers instant feedback, facilitating continuous improvement.
Excerpts:
PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what does the current generation lack?
We certainly value the innovative and enterprising spirit that new talent brings to the PR industry, but we've also observed some areas of deficiency. These include patience, discipline and comprehensive technological knowledge. While young professionals are often adept with digital tools and offer a fresh perspective, they sometimes lack a deep understanding of business fundamentals or substantial, hands-on experience in managing complex scenarios. They may not fully grasp the intricacies of unique business problems. Although highly digitally savvy, their abilities to communicate effectively in person or build strong relationships may be underdeveloped due to over-reliance on technology. They may also struggle to balance the dynamic, rapidly evolving nature of the digital world with the requirement for long-term strategic planning in the PR industry. Lastly, they may lack the patience and perseverance necessary for long-term success, as they are more accustomed to the immediate gratification of the digital age.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
At Grey Cell PR, we take talent retention very seriously and consider it a significant challenge. Our approach involves empowering our employees by providing task and client variety, ample freedom and job enrichment. We've found these measures greatly assist in talent retention. Beyond this, we're investigating further solutions to address pay challenges, such as flexible working hours, remote work opportunities and health benefits. We're also working on increasing the transparency and fairness of our pay practices.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
There are indeed several additional industry challenges. For instance, a shortage of experienced professionals for guidance and training and a disproportionate focus on media coverage rather than comprehensive reputation management and understanding the true complexities of PR work. Constant evolution of the media landscape is another hurdle, as it necessitates continual learning and adaptation, which can be overwhelming. The proliferation of misinformation and 'fake news' complicates the PR industry further, necessitating vigilance and proactivity in managing client reputations. The expectation for instantaneous response in our digital age also poses a significant strain, potentially leading to professional burnout.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
AI is proving to be an invaluable mentor in the PR industry. It offers real-time insights into emerging trends, consumer behaviour and media performance, aiding young professionals in adapting to industry norms. AI eliminates the need to rely solely on senior colleagues for guidance, providing real-time feedback and guidance. AI tools also support personalised learning and development programs, allowing professionals to enhance their skills at a pace that suits them. These tools deliver instant feedback, facilitating continuous improvement. Furthermore, AI can simulate various PR scenarios, enabling professionals to acquire practical experience and learn from their mistakes in a risk-free environment.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
At Grey Cell PR, we place great importance on our mentorship program. Each team leader is tasked with guiding junior members in a structured manner, with explicit deliverables outlined. Whether it's pitching stories, writing content, crafting presentations or managing crisis communications, our mentors guide each team member effectively. We also foster an open culture in which even the most junior team member can approach the most senior member without any difficulty or hindrance.
‘Building expertise in PR requires dedication & willingness to learn and adapt over time’
Dilip Yadav, co-founder, First Partners, shares how agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes as they recognise the value of transformational learning
By Ruchika Jha | Aug 7, 2023 5:53 PM | 5 min read
It is essential for organisations not only to train young professionals but also to manage them virtuously. Millennials and GenZs have always put their time and energy into work, and in return, they look for appreciation so that they can be sure of their fruitful contribution to work. Along with the organisations, it is now seen that with the advent of AI, the young pros are more inclined towards it in order to seek help.
These professionals also thrive in an environment that fosters collaboration and adaptability and enables them to drive meaningful change.
Today, the exchange4media’s PR and Corp Comm team spoke to Dilip Yadav, co-founder, First Partners, shares how agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes as they recognise the value of transformational learning.
Excerpts:
The PR industry welcomes young people from various backgrounds. They are seen to be enterprising and innovative, but what factors do the current generation lack?
In the communications sector today, there is no denying the fact that the current generation brings many positive attributes to the table, including being bright, aware, and attuned to current trends. They possess ambition, strive for rapid success, and exhibit creativity and innovation in their approach to work.
However, there are certain factors where the current generation may fall short. One such area is the acceptance that the path to success can be arduous and require hard work, even becoming mundane at times. Another aspect that the current generation may lack is its ability for the necessary structured planning and execution. Additionally, there may be a tendency to prioritise self-interest over teamwork and enterprise. Cultivating a mindset that values the chain of command and recognises the importance of collaboration and working towards collective goals can enhance professional growth and overall success in the PR industry.
Factors like pay challenges make it difficult for companies to retain talent. How is this being addressed?
While fair compensation is certainly an important aspect, companies are recognising that it is not the sole determining factor for talent retention, particularly with the impatient nature of Generation Z. A key consideration is the sense of self-worth that employees derive from their work. This encompasses factors such as the opportunity to engage in meaningful work, achieve success in their roles, receive recognition for their contributions and be treated fairly and equally. Aligning the company's value system with that of the employees also plays a crucial role in fostering a sense of belonging and satisfaction.
Also, mentoring programs have emerged as an effective tool for talent retention. Providing guidance and support to employees through mentorship helps create a loyal and engaged workforce.
Are there any other industry challenges causing hindrances for the professionals?
PR professionals face unique challenges compared to other industries. One crucial skill that sets them apart is the ability to handle multiple variables simultaneously. Uncertainty in achieving desired outcomes despite putting in inputs is a common occurrence in PR. Mastering the art of controlling these variables requires skill and experience, which takes time to develop.
A significant challenge faced by the PR industry is the lack of patience among young professionals to hone this skill. Building expertise in PR requires dedication and a willingness to learn and adapt over time. Additionally, the availability of alternative career options in industries like IT, which offer more predictable and process-driven roles, attracts bright talent away from the PR field.
How is artificial intelligence contributing as a mentor to help young guns adapt to the industry norms?
Artificial intelligence (AI) is revolutionising various industries, including PR. While AI can automate certain tasks and provide valuable insights, its role as a mentor in helping young professionals adapt to industry norms is limited. Traditionally, PR has been perceived as an art form, with the belief that only those with innate artistic abilities can excel in the field. However, AI has shown that art can be generated using generative AI techniques, challenging this notion. Certain sub-tasks in PR, such as data gathering, sentiment analysis and creating visual or audio-visual content, can be performed by AI tools and applications.
However, the role of AI in mentorship is limited. AI algorithms, including those developed by OpenAI, come with disclaimers stating that their guidance cannot replace the recommendations of an expert. Mentorship inherently involves guidance and support from experienced individuals who can provide personalised insights, advice and industry knowledge. The expertise, experience and nuanced understanding of human behaviour and communication that mentors bring cannot be fully replaced by AI.
What are the other policies of the agencies taken into consideration for mentorship programmes?
Mentorship programs in agencies are crucial for talent development in the PR industry. Agencies serve as fertile grounds for nurturing and learning, as evidenced by the numerous success stories of professionals who have risen to coveted positions in corporate communications after starting their careers in agencies. It is not uncommon to see professionals change jobs as cohorts of mentors and mentees.
Recognising the value of transformational learning, agencies are increasingly prioritising mentorship programmes. Senior members of the team are entrusted with the responsibility of mentoring, realising the impact it can have on talent growth and overall agency success. These mentorship programs facilitate knowledge transfer, continuous learning, skill development and the cultivation of a supportive and collaborative culture within agencies. These programs play a pivotal role in shaping the next generation of PR professionals and ensuring the longevity and success of agencies in the ever-evolving industry.
Banali Banerjee joins Northern Arc Capital as Deputy VP – Marketing and Communications
Prior to this, she was associated with Adfactors PR as Senior Account Manager
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 7, 2023 5:33 PM | 1 min read
Banali Banerjee has joined Northern Arc Capital as Deputy Vice President – Marketing and Communications.
Prior to joining the company, she was associated with Adfactors PR as Senior Account Manager.
With an overall 10 years of multifaceted expertise in journalism and public relations consulting, Banerjee has handled projects that included reputation management, brand building, crisis communication and strategic alliances with clients across sectors.
She has contributed to organisations such as Paradigm Shift PR, Cafemutual and VIP (Vishwamitra India Pariwar) news channel.
