Primex Media Services bags PR mandate for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India

According to Robert Wynne, a noted California-based public relations professional, “PR is the Persuasion Business”. In simpler terms, public relations professionals are storytellers – their art lies in their ability to create narratives to advance their objective, thereby driving business!

In today’s day and age, however, public relations need no introduction. But the contribution of the PR industry rarely receives the adulation it so rightly deserves. In a bid to make the world understand and utilise PR better, World PR Day is celebrated on July 16.

The theme of this year’s celebrations, which started in 2021, was ‘Harnessing the Power of Public Relations”. Industry leaders shared their views and thoughts on the same:

Neha Mehrotra, Managing Director, AvianWE

In the face of global challenges like inflation, recession fears, heightened geopolitical tensions, energy crises and pandemic aftermath, the PR industry has shown remarkable resilience. Brand communicators have deftly leveraged PR to navigate clients through the labyrinth of uncertainty.

But our journey doesn't end here. The road ahead promises new challenges, opportunities and experiences, all fuelled by the relentless march of new technologies, climate change and geopolitical realignments. To thrive, we must harness the power of PR responsibly and continue to amplify voices, elevate truth and transform the world.

Tarunjeet Rattan, Managing Partner, Nucleus Public Relations

As an industry, we have worked towards ensuring the power of PR maintains relevance in the brand world through constant upskilling.

This has now become even more necessary in the world of AI where relevance and context is taking a hit with overwhelming content being generated by bots.

Brands need the power of PR more than ever today which is now being paired with an industry that is ready to take on the challenge.

Bhaskar Majumdar, Head - Corporate Affairs, Communication, CSR & Digital, Egis India

Over the years, communications industry in India has evolved from ‘media relations’ of the early days to the sophisticated approach of the current times, moving away from relying only on media relations to a more strategy-centric approach.

Starting from creating the strategic narrative to creating right messaging to identifying the right target audience, best possible ways to reach, educate, engage and nature them in the best possible ways in a well-planned manner.

During COVID, a lot of brands faced financial stress and others uncertainty, which resulted into being cautious of their marketing spend and that opened up the opportunities for the public relations industry. COVID has fast forwarded the adaptation of the digital transformation in India and now, communication is a blend of earned, paid, owned and shared media with new responsibilities added, making it a multi-specialty outreach.

The lines between communications and marketing continue to blur, creating new challenges and opportunities. The modern communication function is agile, multidisciplinary and insights-driven, and there is an evident shift from cost centre to value creator. Communicators are increasingly acting as change agents, enabling ongoing transformation.

“Change is the only constant” and change is beneficial, when it keeps pace with altering times. And as we all know, time is one of the biggest game-changers. Going forward, technology, creativity and content are going to be key factors in communication going forward.

Madhukar Kumar, founder and chief strategist, Grey Cell PR

In an era dominated by digital transformation, it's easy to lose sight of the soul of public relations—the essence of human connection. As we observe World PR Day, we must not forget that at its core, PR is about people and their stories. While we embrace data and analytics for a more targeted approach, let us not relinquish the camaraderie, the personal exchanges, and the passion of storytelling that once defined our profession. For it's the human element, the vibrant personal interactions, that breathes life into PR, transforming it from a mundane profession to an enriching people's business. The future of PR is exciting and holds immense potential. Let's step into it, cherishing the past and striving for meaningful relationships, for that is the true power of PR.

Nikky Gupta, Co-founder and CEO, Teamwork Communications Group

I’m happy and thrilled to have witnessed the transformative power of public relations over the years. The role of PR has indeed evolved significantly and it continues to be an essential tool for organisations to effectively manage the reputation and build strong relationships with their stakeholders. In the present fast-paced digital world, where information spreads like fire and attention spans are fleeting, PR professionals must be adept at crafting compelling narratives that resonate with diverse audiences across various platforms. By engaging with these audiences, they can shape public opinion, drive conversations and create a positive impression on society. At the same time, PR is not just limited to promoting positive stories; it plays a crucial role in crisis management as well. During turbulent times, PR professionals become the guiding force for organizations and brands, helping them navigate through challenges, re-establish faith, manage perceptions, and regain confidence. Moreover, PR is a dynamic discipline that requires creativity, adaptability and strategic thinking. It necessitates keeping up with the ever-evolving media landscape, embracing new technologies and platforms, and using data and analytics to inform strategies and measure impact. By continuously refining and optimising campaigns, today PR professionals are staying ahead of the curve and effectively conveying their messages to the right people at the right time.

On World PR Day, it is indeed fitting to celebrate the power of public relations and acknowledge its immense impact on organisations, communities and society as a whole. In an era where communication plays a crucial role, the art of PR remains an indispensable force in shaping the world we live in.