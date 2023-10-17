JioCinema to stream Digikore Studios’ show 'Indian Angels'
The inaugural episode is scheduled for exclusive release on Jio Cinema at the end of this month
Digikore Studios has announced the launch of "Indian Angels", the world's first angel investment show which will be streamed on OTT platform Jio Cinema.
Indian Angels will not only offer angel investors the opportunity to support emerging startups but will also extend a rare invitation to viewers to become investors themselves.
The show boasts an exceptional panel of angel investors, each of whom has risen from humble beginnings to achieve remarkable success. The distinguished lineup includes Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO of InsuranceDekho; Shreedha Singh, CEO and Co-founder of T.A.C – The Ayurveda Co; Kunal Kishore, Founder and director of Value 360; Ajinkya Firodia, Managing Director of Kinetic Engineering Ltd.; Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip and director and Aparna Thygarajan, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer of Shobitam.
Abhishek More, Founder and CEO of Digikore Studios echoed their sentiments, adding, "At Digikore Studios, we are exceptionally proud to be part of this pioneering venture. 'Indian Angels' embodies the essence of innovation and the boundless possibilities of OTT platforms. It transcends mere entertainment; it signifies a movement that promises to reshape our understanding of investment. So get ready for a transformative journey that will have a profound impact on India's investment landscape and the trajectory of Indian businesses."
JioCinema spokesperson expressed their excitement, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce 'Indian Angels' to the world—a transformative show that transcends traditional entertainment. This innovative endeavor places investment opportunities at the forefront of your screens, democratizing angel investing for all. Prepare to be inspired, educated, and empowered as you witness the dawn of a new era in business entertainment."
The inaugural episode of "Indian Angels" is slated for release in late October, followed by the unveiling of two episodes every week on the JioCinema platform. "Indian Angels" is set to make startup investing more accessible than ever for everyday people. If you've always wanted to invest in startups but felt held back by a lack of knowledge or a formal platform to assist you, this show is a game-changer. It's like your chance to be a part of the action, just like the big players. "Indian Angels" levels the playing field, giving everyone with the passion for investing a shot at shaping the future of exciting new businesses. It's not just another show; it's a movement that empowers regular folks to chase their investment dreams.
PRSA to honour 5 members for their outstanding services at ICON 2023
Gary D. McCormick, Anthony W. D’Angelo, Alisa Agozzino, Rachana Chowdhary and Chuck Wallington are the recipients of the awards
By e4m Staff | Oct 7, 2023 2:24 PM | 7 min read
PRSA will mark the achievements of five of its members with awards for their outstanding contributions and service to the communications profession during ICON 2023, in Nashville, Tennessee, Oct. 15-17. The award winners were nominated by their peers and selected by PRSA’s Honors and Awards Committee.
“These awards are PRSA’s way of congratulating and thanking these inspiring individuals who consistently demonstrate the qualities of leadership, mentorship, and the power of education,” said Michelle Egan, APR, Fellow PRSA, 2023 PRSA Chair, “We are honored to recognize them for their service at ICON 2023 in Nashville.”
Gold Anvil Award – Gary D. McCormick, APR, Fellow PRSA
PRSA’s highest individual award, which recognizes lifetime achievement in public relations.
Following more than three decades of experience creating award-winning campaigns for corporate, nonprofit and government clients, Gary McCormick formed GMc Communications in 2016. Prior to this, he was director of corporate communications for Scripps Networks Interactive, parent company of cable networks HGTV, Food Network, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Travel Channel, and Great American Country. He also supported the promotion of HGTV Dream Home, HGTV Urban Oasis and HGTV Smart Home; identified opportunities for reciprocal marketing for HGTV and DIY Network; and was the director of public relations for DIY Network and Fine Living TV Network.
McCormick joined Scripps after 17 years pioneering public participations programs in support of multiple federal government clients. He developed and managed the government’s largest communications programs for such technical and controversial programs as chemical weapons disposal and storage of high-level nuclear waste, His experience also includes work for two nationally recognized public relations firms, as well as in radio, television, and print media.
McCormick served as PRSA’s Chair and CEO in 2010 and president of the PRSA Foundation in 2006 and 2007. He served on the national board of advisors for The Plank Center for Leadership in Public Relations at the University of Alabama from 2007 to 2020 and has been co-chair of the Champions for PRSSA since 2003. McCormick was recognized for his contributions to public relations education as the 2015 recipient of its Patrick Jackson Award for Distinguished Service to PRSA and the 2006 Honoree of the PRSA Educators Academy David Ferguson Award. In 2011, he was inducted into the inaugural class of his alma mater’s Hall of Fame in Journalism and Public Relations at Colorado State University.
Patrick Jackson Award for Distinguished Service to PRSA – Anthony W. D’Angelo, APR, Fellow PRSA
Named in honor of the late Patrick Jackson, APR, Fellow PRSA, this award recognizes a member who has significantly advanced PRSA by working to support Chapters, Districts and the overall organization, inspiring fellow practitioners, both professionally and personally.
Anthony D’Angelo’s career has included public relations leadership roles in the corporate, agency and not-for-profit sectors. He was named interim chair of Newhouse School’s Public Relations Department earlier this year and also received their Excellence in Teaching Award in 2023, as well as an Excellence in Research, Writing and Creativity Award.
D’Angelo has over 30 years of experience as a PRSA volunteer leader, including serving as Chair in 2018. He has also been Secretary, Nominating Committee Chair, and has led the Advocacy Committee for the past several years, among other important roles within the organization. D’Angelo was inducted into the College of Fellows in 2008.
His writing and commentary on public relations and strategic communications have been featured in The New York Times, BusinessWeek, the Financial Times, USA Today, CNBC, NPR, Reuters, Forbes, Sports Illustrated, Newsweek and other outlets, and he was a regular contributor to The Wall Street Journal’s “Crisis of the Week” column. He was editor-in-chief of a book published by PRSA in September 2022, “75 Years of Impact and Influence: People, Places & Moments in Public Relations History,” and is co-author of a textbook on public relations writing to be published in 2024.
Outstanding Educator Award – Alisa Agozzino, Ph.D., APR
This award recognizes and celebrates those who have made a significant contribution to the advancement of public relations education through college or university teaching.
Alisa Agozzino is an Associate Professor of Public Relations at Ohio Northern University. As the PR program head, she has taught over 16 different classes within the major and developed a social media minor for any major on campus. Agozzino has received numerous awards for teaching, including the international Pearson Award for Innovation in Teaching with Technology.
Agozzino’s research interest lies in social media tools within the public relations field, and her current research agenda examines how social media impacts different industries. Her work has been published in nearly 30 academic and trade publications such as the Public Relations Review, Journal of School Public Relations, “Building Online Communities in Higher Education Institutions” book, “Casing Public Relations” book, “PR News Writer’s Guidebook,” and the “Encyclopedia of Social Media and Politics.”
For the past 10 years, Agozzino has served as a PRSSA adviser, and been an active member of the PRSA Educators Academy since 2008. She also serves Central Ohio PRSA as a Leadership Assembly delegate, social media chair, treasurer, and in 2024 will be the chair. Central Ohio PRSA also recognized her with the Walt Siefert Award for Outstanding Service to PRSSA.
Additionally. PRSA’s East Central District awarded Agozzino with the Platinum Award for service to PRSSA. She has also been recognized as the PRSSA Faculty of the year. Next month, she will be awarded yet again with The Plank Center’s Bruce K. Berger Educator Mentor award.
Atlas Award for Lifetime Achievement in International Public Relations -- Rachana Chowdhary
This award recognizes a public relations practitioner who has made extraordinary contributions to the practice and profession of public relations in an international environment over the span of their career.
Rachana Chowdhary is an esteemed entrepreneur, visionary, and leader in the media and marketing industry. As the Founder and CEO of MediaValueWorks, a full-service marketing agency she founded in 2013 dedicated to delivering tailor-made, data-driven, and result-oriented solutions for clients of all sizes, Chowdhary has played a pivotal role in shaping the landscape of media solutions and PR and digital strategies.
With a remarkable blend of innovation, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of market trends, Chowdhary has successfully built MediaValueWorks into a powerhouse of integrated marketing services, driving results for numerous clients across various industries.
Upon completing her formal education, Chowdhary embarked on her professional journey by joining a prominent media house, The Times of India group. Her dedication, innovative ideas, and sharp insights quickly caught the attention of industry peers and clients alike.
Recognized as an industry thought leader, Chowdhary is often invited to speak at prestigious marketing conferences, where she shares her insights on the latest trends, the future of marketing, and the impact of technology on consumer behavior. Her articles and opinion pieces have been published in leading marketing publications, contributing to the growth and advancement of the media industry.
D. Parke Gibson Award – Chuck Wallington, Ph.D.
This award recognizes a PR professional who has helped increase awareness of PR within multicultural communities and participated in the promotion of issues that meet the special informational and educational needs of diverse communities.
Chuck Wallington has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Cone Health, a healthcare company based in Greensboro, North Carolina, since August 2019. Reporting to the CEO, he is one of nine members of Cone Health’s senior leadership team responsible for setting the business strategy for the organization.
He joined Cone Health in 2011 as the Vice President of Marketing & Communications and was promoted to Senior Vice President in 2014. Since joining the organization, he has built an award-wining team of professionals focused on providing strategic marketing and communications support for the organization’s business goals.
Prior to Cone Health, Wallington served as Vice President of Communications at American Express. In this role, he was responsible for internal and external communications for American Express customer service centers in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and India. Before his time at American Express, for 11 years Wallington held a variety of public relations roles with Nabisco and the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company.
From content to connection: How relationships drive effective PR strategies
Guest Column: Amit Arora, Group Head of Corp Comm & PR at Housing.com, highlights the fact that building and nurturing relationships are essential components of PR success
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 10:41 AM | 5 min read
The post-COVID-19 era has ushered in myriad changes that have left a lasting impact on various aspects of our lives. While some of these changes have been reversed, many are here to stay. One field that has been profoundly influenced by these transformations is the PR industry.
In this ever-evolving landscape, the PR industry has undergone a profound transformation. It has shifted from being primarily tech-enabled to placing a strong emphasis on empathy and human connection. The traditional focus on internal communications has been overtaken by a new era of transparency, where over-communication has taken on a whole new meaning. Additionally, the advent of AI and generative AI has brought about a revolution in the world of PR.
Amidst this whirlwind of change, it's imperative to shine a spotlight on a somewhat understated yet absolutely crucial aspect that appears to be fading in the PR industry —the value of media relationships. While content undoubtedly remains a linchpin in media strategy, especially in the digital age, we should not underestimate the importance of strategic narratives and content. Nevertheless, it's equally vital to recognise that the bedrock of this industry is built upon the strong foundations of media relationships.
A proficient PR professional should possess excellent writing and presentation skills and a deep understanding of news value, typically gained through experience. Beyond this, they should be passionate about comprehending the business model of the company they represent. This understanding enables them to craft messages that are not only relevant but also impactful.
Furthermore, building and nurturing relationships are essential components of PR success. It's vital for every communication professional to comprehend the media landscape and the mindset of journalists, who often wield significant influence on social media due to the trust they command as mainstream journalists.
The significance of building relationships in PR has become even more apparent in the post-COVID-19 era, with remote work becoming the norm. It's easy to overlook the value of in-person interactions; however, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of building and cultivating relationships, even if it means stepping out of our comfort zones.
Key aspects of building strong relationships include:
Passion for Building Selfless Relationships: The intention should be to create non-transactional relationships.
Meetings without Agenda: Interactions with the media should often be without a specific agenda, fostering genuine connections.
Understanding the Journalist's Psyche: Take the opportunity to understand the mindset of journalists and their needs.
Staying Informed: Regularly read and keep up with recent articles from individuals you frequently meet; this can help you establish a stronger connection.
Opportunities for Ideation and Innovation: Look for opportunities to collaborate and generate innovative ideas.
Seeking Advice: When in doubt, seek input from your journalist contacts.
Offering Help: Instead of pushing your agenda, consider how you can assist or connect with others who can provide support.
During the annual change meeting at Adfactors PR, where I had the privilege of participating from 2016 to 2019, Mr. Rajesh Chaturvedi, one of the co-founders of India's largest PR agency, Adfactors PR, delivered a poignant message that still resonates. He eloquently underscored the pivotal role of media relationships with the words, "The buck stops at your relationship with the media at the end." This profound statement serves as a poignant reminder that the effectiveness of your messaging is intrinsically linked to the quality of relationships you nurture with those capable of amplifying your message.
While it's true that the definition of relationships has evolved with the advent of social media, where connections often equate to "friends," there is no substitute for the deep bonds formed through face-to-face interactions. The significance of building strong, meaningful relationships cannot be overstated, as these connections are forged by meeting people and adding value to their lives.
Ultimately, a skilled PR professional serves as a bridge between a company's words and actions. They recognise that relationships are the key to success in the digital age, and they tirelessly work to build trust, rapport, and mutual respect with the media and other influencers. As the ancient Sanskrit saying goes, "When you were born, you cried while the world rejoiced. Live your life in such a way that when you die, the world cries while you rejoice." In the world of PR, building meaningful relationships is a powerful way to leave a lasting legacy and make a positive impact on the world.
e4m unveils list of ‘Top 25 Brands with Best In-House Communication Professionals 2023
This is exchange4media’s fourth annual initiative to select, acknowledge and felicitate such deserving brands with esteemed communication professionals
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 3:20 PM | 2 min read
exchange4media unveils the third edition of the list of ‘Top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communication Professionals 2023’. It is the list of brands whose team has done commendable work along with their team. After our successful attempt last year garnered positive responses, this time, we are proudly recognising and felicitating top-performing brands with their best communications team for the year 2023 for their untainted efforts, perseverance and commitment towards stakeholders, consumers and their employees.
This initiative was aimed at recognising brands with the best-performing in-house communications professionals and honouring their relentless efforts and their remarkable work in the field of communication. The ‘Top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communication Professionals’ is the list of brands that have done remarkable work in the field of communication.
The list was made on internal evaluation and editorial jury selection and the brands were judged on numerous parameters, including organisation market share, strength of their communication team, internal and external communications strategy in crisis management and key initiatives taken for stakeholders, among others.
exchange4media group has been pioneers in recognising, celebrating and felicitating work in the field of public relations and corporate communications. It has a revered reputation for bringing forth the best of talent and work from the field of Public Relations and Corporate Communications. The Top 25 Brands with Best In-house Communication Professionals listed is exchange4media’s annual initiative to select, acknowledge and felicitate such deserving brands. This is a list and not ranking.
e4m unveils list of ‘Top 25 PR Agencies 2023’
The exchang4media’s fourth annual initiative aims to choose, acknowledge and felicitate outperforming agencies and brands in 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 3:08 PM | 1 min read
exchange4media is back with its fourth edition of ‘Top 25 PR Agencies 2023’ and is excited to unveil the list of winners under the aegis of ‘e4m PR and Corporate Communication’. After our successful attempt last year garnered positive responses, this time, we are proudly recognising and felicitating top-performing PR agencies for the year 2023 for their efforts, perseverance and commitment towards stakeholders, consumers and their employees.
The Top 25 PR Agencies list is the result of exhaustive research including internal editorial and jury evaluation. The agencies were shortlisted based on parameters such as organisation market share, turnover, top key clients, leadership and employee strength, and agency network.
exchange4media group has been pioneers in recognising celebrating and felicitating work in the field of public relations. The Top 25 PR agencies listed is its annual initiative to select, acknowledge and felicitate deserving agencies and brands. The list has been made on internal evaluation and editorial jury selection. This is a list and not ranking.
PR Professionals expands into US forging strategic partnership with 5WPR
The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 2:57 PM | 3 min read
Commemorating 12 successful years in the field of PR and communications, PR Professionals, the flagship company of PRP Group announced a strategic partnership with 5W Public Relations (5WPR), a full-service PR Agency based in the United States, since 2003.
This strategic collaboration marks PRP's expansion into the United States market and promises to bring a new dimension of international PR excellence to clients on both sides of the Pacific. The partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both companies to provide clients with a wider range of services and expand their global reach.
Headquartered in the heart of New York City, 5WPR has consistently ranked as one of the top 10 independent, full-service PR agencies in the United States, for more than two decades. Ronn Torossian, Founder & Chairman of 5WPR has led the company's growth, overseeing more than 300 professionals in the company's headquarters in midtown Manhattan. 5WPR is regularly recognised as an industry leader and has been named ‘PR Agency of the Year’ by the American Business Awards on multiple occasions. With a reputation for crafting cutting-edge PR programmes that connect businesses and ideas with their target audiences, 5WPR brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the partnership. The strategic alliance between PRP and 5W Public Relations is set to deliver unparalleled PR and communications services that cater to clients' unique needs seeking a global footprint. This partnership leverages the strengths and capabilities of both agencies, promising a seamless blend of local insight and international reach.
Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals, expressed his excitement about this collaboration, saying, "We are excited to join forces with 5W Public Relations, a distinguished agency with a proven track record of success in the United States. This strategic tie-up signifies a major milestone for PRP as we expand our presence into the U.S. market, enabling us to serve our clients with even greater efficiency and effectiveness on a global scale."
Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W Public Relations (5WPR) added, "We are thrilled to embark on this strategic partnership, as it opens new horizons for growth and innovation for 5W to support India-based businesses looking to expand in the United States. 5W has a long history of helping international companies enter and gain traction in the US market and we look forward to doing more of this work through our partnership.”
With this strategic alignment, PRP and 5W Public Relations aim to deliver comprehensive PR solutions, including media relations, reputation management, crisis management, brand building, digital marketing, and more, to clients seeking to enhance their visibility and reputation in an increasingly globalized world.The partnership between PR Professionals Group and 5W Public Relations is expected to benefit clients across industries such as technology, healthcare, finance, consumer goods, real estate, and more.
PRP at present has global footprints in Canada, European Offices in Germany, the United Kingdom, the African Office in Nigeria, and the GCC Office in Bahrain, and Nepal, the expansion to the United States has further strengthened PRP’s global reach.
‘PR practitioners should be well-equipped to tackle misinformation & fake news’
At e4m’s PR and Corp Comm Summit and Awards 2023, industry experts discussed the PR and communication management landscape in APAC and India
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 10:13 AM | 3 min read
There are disruptive changes that have occurred in the PR world. More and more campaigns have turned digital, globalisation, changing consumer behaviour, and economic development.
At e4m’s PR and Corp Comm Summit and Awards 2023, industry experts across varied fields gathered for a group discussion on the PR and communication management landscape in APAC and India to examine the trends, growths and gaps. Mamtaa Dhingra, Founder of Lateral Sutraa moderated the panel discussion.
Jyotsna Nanda, AVP-Corporate Communications, DS Group kickstarted the conversation by sharing that PR in Asia is relatively young compared to the US but has characteristics that sets it apart from the other parts of the world.
She believes appropriate budgeting is an important thing because countries in Asia spend only about 10 per cent of their marketing budget on PR and the remaining on advertising, media buying and digital marketing.
Nanda added, “There is also an increasing importance of crisis communication. In the age of digital and social media, organisations need to be constantly prepared to do crisis management. They have to be ready to respond quickly and effectively.”
Another factor is the growing importance of employee advocacy, as per the DS Group executive. All corporates, clients, brands have this urgent need for talent attraction and retention. With the rise of social media and the need to undergo authenticity and transparency, organisations will still need to focus more on developing relationships with employees.
According to Abhishek Gulyani of Hill and Knowlton Strategies, the pandemic proved to be the trigger point that reinvented the field of communication. It made all businesses and agencies re-strategise the roadmap going forward.
Speaking from the agency perspective he added, “In 2023, the agency landscape has gone through a profound transformation. Traditional agencies are looking at being more comprehensive. The interesting data, in today's world 40 per cent of revenue comes outside of traditional media. Hence, you are selling more avenues which encompass areas like research, content creation, influencer management and more.”
The PR Manager-APAC of OpenText, Gargi Dubey highlighted the one major challenge being the media landscape for APAC regions except India. “In India, the number of journalists, publications and influencers is so many times more than what we see in Southeast Asia. Indonesia is a little bit closer as compared to India but in other markets, it's a little difficult.”
She further also believes outside of India, things are more structured when it comes to the approach of PR. Be it media relations or other aspects of communications.
Another important aspect is understanding the relevance in PR and communications. “Just because everyone is doing it, you don't have to do it. Similarly, what nobody is doing might make sense for us,” Dubey said.
Focussing on the Bangladesh region, Ziauddin Adil, Founder of Masthead PR underlined that the emerging population and social media have created immense opportunities as well as challenges for PR practitioners in the region.
The widespread fake news, misinformation, lack of fact checks, the habit of sharing news everyone gets are some of such challenges. And to tackle such challenges, all PR practitioners should be well-equipped and prepared for digital functions, the experts said.
