Chingari launches GARI Mining Program to empower its users

Chingari announces the GARI Mining program to empower 4 crore monthly average users (MAU). Under this Create-2-Earn, Watch-2-Earn and Engage-2-earn program, creators and users can earn GARI, a Social Token, for doing in-app activities including creating, liking, and sharing videos. Notably, Chingari has become the first social app in the world to offer crypto to its creators and users on its platform.

The GARI tokens will be distributed to the creators from a daily pool of 50,000 tokens, out of which 5,000 tokens will be set aside for the daily login bonus. The remaining 45,000 GARI will be rewarded to the users/creators for enjoying in-app activities including watching, liking, and sharing videos on the app.

Moreover, the earnings can be further increased by using GARI Badges which are the NFTs a user/creator can purchase in the Chingari app to multiply their daily GARI earnings up to 10x, depending on the badge level. There are 5 Badge levels including Basic, Bronze, Silver, Gold and Diamond that offer 2x, 3x, 4x, 5x and 10x multipliers respectively.

Speaking at the launch of the GARI Mining Program Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari and GARI token said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce the GARI Mining program. We promised to democratize the creator economy when we launched Chingari a few years back and the GARI Mining is at the vanguard of that process. This program will ensure a level playing field for big and humble creators. Now, creators and users on the app can earn GARI tokens which can be traded on exchanges for money and creators will not be at the mercy of brand collaborations as their only source of income. The program will offer Rs. 93 crore (12 million) to the creators and users annually.”

