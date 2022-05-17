Chingari launches new in-app feature 'Audio Room'

Short video app Chingari, powered by $GARI, today announced that it has introduced yet another innovative feature - Audio Room. Audio Room is a new in-app feature that allows users to create voice-based rooms. Through the Audio Room feature, Chingari users can stay connected and engaged with their followers and fellow users in a new way.

With the launch of Audio Room, Chingari is empowering its users in a new way. All Chingari users can just login and start using Audio Room. There is no upper limit to the number of people that can be in an Audio Room for a live discussion. But to keep the conversation going and avoid the chaos, no more than 10 people can be given talking rights. To maintain the quality of the conversation and keep things engaging, there are a host of features available to the moderators. One of these features is the ability to choose who can speak in the room, who can be in the room, and who should be banned from the room for good. In any Audio Room, all users can also talk with each other through text messages.

Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO of the Chingari App, said, "At Chingari, ensuring customer satisfaction is our top priority. We've always had the most innovative and cutting-edge features because we're a company that prioritises technology. The Audio Room represents a big advance in this approach. Our users and creators will be able to communicate in a fresh and engaging manner and they will have the option to entirely customise their appearance and experience. We intend to add even more distinctive, fascinating, and immersive components in the future."

Audio Room gives users the option to completely customise their appearance and control their experience. There are a plethora of options through which users can select their theme, entrance effect frames and ribbons. All these can be bought using diamonds which will act as the in-app currency. Not just this, the users will also have the option to express their love for the moderators, speakers and creators and reward them for their hard work. There are a host of virtual gifts that they will be able to give each other.

To engage with fellow users, the host of the Audio Room can even play music from their device and stream it in the live session. Going forward, Chingari also plans to add more engaging features such as short games.

Chingari has already made a mark as the first app to create the creator’s economy through the introduction of $GARI Tokens and a $GARI wallet. Moderators and presenters will soon be able to be tipped with $GARI in the Audio Rooms. Those who spend time in the Audio Room will be rewarded in $GARI, as will everyone else.

