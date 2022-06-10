EORTV introduces 'Family Mode' and 'Original Mode' viewing

EORTV, a video streaming app that showcases LGBTQ originals and short videos, has introduced optional viewing under 'Family Mode' and 'Original Mode' for all its content. The development comes in a bid to not only adopt new and advanced technology but to allow and encourage self-censorship, the company said.

Along with the family mode-original mode optional viewing, EORTV has also introduced multilingual programming for its Originals. Currently the platform has made its content available in Hindi, Marathi, English & Gujarati and has plans of diversifying further.

Speaking about the developments, Falguni Shah, Managing Director, EORTV said, "We will always be at the forefront when it comes to technology adoption. Especially technology that drives and instils positive behavioural changes. There can be no better form of censorship than self-censorship. A very good way to put this across is, if you force kids to not to do something and make a hoopla out of it, you will see that the child will end up doing it secretly. An iron rod or a diktat is not the solution. If you rather explain and give the power of choice to the child you will see a much better response, the kid will understand and not be obsessed with what has been forbidden. We want to introduce and develop this culture of self -censorship."

She added, “Introducing English has been a strategic move, we want a platform from India going international and win hearts. It will not only make EORTV a world class brand but it will also help to get export sales & revenue for India. Indian content is always in demand. Also, we want the society to accept and spread awareness of the community so family mode will help parents and teenagers watch content together and understand the community better”.

Speaking about the multilingual content availability on EORTV, Deepak Pandey, Founder, EORTV said, "Ours is a diverse and multilingual country. Most of us are at least bilinguals and hence we felt the need to expand our language base and make our content available in different languages. Also, if you look at the interiors and rural India, regional languages and mother tongue works and we want to reach out to rural India as well with our content. What worked to our advantage is that most of our content in spirit is language agnostic. They are universal, as most stories revolve around the dynamics of human relationships and there are no regional biases so turning them around to various languages did not seem uphill ".

