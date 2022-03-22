Watcho: The coolest destination for snackable content with 45 million users

Owing to the pandemic, a major shift in consumption patterns across the globe has been witnessed wherein visible shifts in the viewing patterns have also been observed. An increase in the number of internet connections, better networks, technological innovations, and availability of smart devices have increased demand for video content on small devices for personal consumption and OTT platforms allowed watching movies and TV series at one’s convenience.

With home as the new hub for people, OTT platforms became the key source of entertainment in their daily lives with binge-watching web series emerging as the favourite pastime. This holds true for not only metro audiences, but OTT has also become the primary medium of entertainment for consumers located in tier II - III cities and beyond. One of the emerging trends in the OTT content industry is the short-form video (SFV) segment which is challenging the traditional storytelling narrative in the country. Catering to the rising demand for short-format videos and pioneering the segment is “WATCHO”, an in-house OTT platform from the country’s leading DTH service provider Dish TV India Ltd. Since its inception in 2019, WATCHO is one of the early OTT platforms focusing on SFV content across genres.

WATCHO has made a substantial contribution in broadening the streaming industry's content slate in 2021. WATCHO offers over 1300+ hours of entertainment to its diverse audience base with robust content across multiple genres like comedy, romedy, thriller, and drama. It is constantly adding new shows every month to have a strong lineup of short and captivating shows & series for viewers.

WATCHO not only just caters to the audiences in metro cities but also caters to the regional audiences across small towns with content in Hindi, Kannada, and Telugu languages. Having more than 40 original shows in its library, the acceptance of the streaming service from Dish TV has propelled the user base to over 45 million within the country and the localization of content with youthful appeal makes WATCHO a favorite amongst the millennials due to which it is now considered as the go-to OTT service for the millennial audience. With so much to watch from, WATCHO has managed to get millions of views through its SFV shows that keep the users hooked till the very end.

Moreover, WATCHO has a very sharply defined audience who is not a passive consumer of content but also wants to showcase their skills and talent. Hence, it has a very modern user-generated content (UGC) platform, SWAG, which recognizes and provides exposure to the emerging talent pool across the country. “SWAG” invites short to very short videos and films from the creators. It is a unique dais that allows the creators to produce quality content in short-duration formats. With this initiative, WATCHO not only promotes creative minds by helping them post their content on the app but also gratifies them with rewards and bigger opportunities.

Dish TV’s WATCHO offers a unique assortment of snackable and on-the-go content across genres with a diverse range of original shows, including Standup Everyone – a standup act with 4 fantastic artists, Gupta Niwas, Jaunpur, Papa Ka Scooter, Aghaat, Sarhad, Mystery Dad, JaalSaazi, It is My Pleasure, 4 Thieves, Love Crisis and lots more. It seamlessly integrates with DishTV’s hybrid offering - Dish SMRT, D2H stream & Magic, and FireTV Stick - ensuring that the best of content reaches the subscribers on TV, mobiles & tablets operating on Android and iOS platforms, and laptops accessible via www.WATCHO.com.

