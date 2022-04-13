Shemaroo Entertainment launches Hindi GEC ‘Shemaroo Umang’

The new channel expands Shemaroo’s presence in the broadcast business adding to its existing portfolio of FTA channels, Shemaroo TV and Shemaroo MarathiBana

Shemaroo Entertainment announced the launch of a new Free-To-Air Hindi GEC, ‘Shemaroo Umang’. The new channel expands Shemaroo’s presence in the broadcast business adding to its existing portfolio of FTA channels, Shemaroo TV and Shemaroo MarathiBana. Shemaroo Umang is currently available on DD Free Dish, various MSO and will be available on all major DTH and cable networks.

Shemaroo has always stayed a step ahead in understanding the pulse of the audiences and with its new women-centric channel, Shemaroo Umang, the company will be catering to their entertainment and aspirational needs. Shemaroo Umang will also offer advertisers and brands a new audience to reach out across the Hindi-speaking market.

Hiren Gada, CEO, Shemaroo Entertainment commented, “We have experienced immense success with our existing television channel slates and are excited to announce the launch of our new Hindi GEC ‘Shemaroo Umang’. We are committed to be a leader in the Indian entertainment industry and build our position in the market with the new launch”

Sandeep Gupta, COO, Broadcasting Business, Shemaroo Entertainment added, “The launch of Shemaroo Umang is another breakthrough for us as it strengthens our presence in the broadcast space. We are sure that the audiences will love our curated collection of some of the most admired shows and Shemaroo Umang will also soon emerge as a household name just like Shemaroo TV and Shemaroo MarathiBana.”

The channel will also be available on Shemaroo's OTT platform ShemarooMe.

