Zee Kannada to air grand finale episode of Comedy Khiladigalu this weekend

The show will be aired on Saturday, July 10 on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD Channels

Zee Kannada’s prime-time reality show Comedy Khiladigalu is set to air its grand finale episode on Saturday, July 10.

The exuberant Grand Finale episode will have Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh, Yograj Bhat and Crazy Queen Rakshitha as the Finale’s judges with the ever-energetic Master Anand as the host.

The reality show has now created a huge buzz and the viewers are all set to enjoy the show while they guess the winners of the season with utmost curiosity. The six-strong competing teams have geared up to give their best performances for the Grand Finale episode.

The episode will be featured on 10th July, Saturday and 11th July, Sunday from 9 pm on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD Channels.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)