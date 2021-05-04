Zee Kannada announces world television premiere of ‘Hero’

Zee Kannada has believed in providing cutting-edge and entertaining content to its audience through thick and thin. In this testing period, while staying indoors and practising social distancing is a must to keep the pandemic at bay, the channel has a special surprise for its loyal viewers. To spread some cheer, the channel is all set to present the World Television Premiere of ‘Hero’ on 9th May at 7:00 PM, only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

The dark comedy genre is something unusual to see in a Kannada film and usually, several filmmakers shy away from it. A film of such genre needs to have a creative narrative where the audience understands the humour shrouded in the dark cloak of violence while making them relate to the core protagonists, who are not always all white but have shades of grey to them too. We also generally witness several unexpected twists and turns paired with over-the-top action sequences in such films. In Hero, debutant director M Bharath Raj manages to create a seamless flow in all these aspects and allows the dark humour to shine through the circumstances that the characters face.

After being unceremoniously dumped by his girlfriend (Ganavi Laxman), Hero (Rishab Shetty) re-enters her life to take revenge. However, little does he know what he is stepping into! The awkward meeting of the two exes soon turns into a bitter-sweet reunion as Hero realizes that his ex-girlfriend is stuck in an abusive marriage with a goon. He has a sudden change of heart and wants to be her guardian angel, but what seemed like an easy escape turns into a cat and mouse chase where the hero and heroine face hilarious misadventures, dark secrets and several obstacles. Will Hero be able to save his Heroine?

Watch this entertaining dark comedy revolving around the estranged love story of a hairdresser and his ex-girlfriend on 9th May at 7:00 PM, only on Zee Kannada and Zee Kannada HD.

