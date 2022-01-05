Zee Bispoke announces special lineup of movies & world television premieres for January

As we welcome 2022, ZEE Biskope boosts the festive fervour. ZEE Biskope continues its unstoppable entertainment journey and welcomes the New Year with slew of new Blockbusters, World Television Premiers and Movie Festivals especially curated to bring non-stop Bhojpuriya entertainment to the viewers throughout the month of January. Starting the new year with Superstar Pawan Singh’s Birthday on January 5, Makar Sakranti on 14 January, the special line-up of movies will continue till Republic Day, January 26.Going forward the quarter will also see original non-fictions & award IPs keeping the viewers hooked fair & square throughout.

As an ode to the ardent Pawan Singh fans, the channel will showcase some of his biggest blockbusters on January 5marking the Birthday celebration of Bhojpuri Power Star and youth icon Pawan Singh throughout the day. The movie marathon will include big titles such as Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Challenge, Mera Watan, Maa Tujhe Salam& Pawan Raja.

Continuing with the festivities, next in the line is Makar Sakranti, a festival that holds immense value in the Bihar, Jharkhand and Purvanchal region. Marking the festival of love and hope, ZEE Biskope brings a five-day movie festival ‘Pyaar Ki Patang’ between 10 – 14 Jan. The festival will wrap up with the World Television Premiere of Babul starring Awdhesh Mishra and Neelam Giriwith a storyline that is a complete family entertainer. All the movies will be premiered under the prime-time band at 6:00 PM.

The festivities will be followed by the biggest celebration of the month, Republic Day. The channel rejoices the day by saluting the brave hearts of Mother India– the veer Bhojpuriya jawans who uphold the nation and its sanctity as a republic. Audience can indulge in the day-long patriotic ride with the biggest superstar’s biggest movies like Dabang Sarkar, Border & Commando Arjun. To top it up many folds, the channel brings a World Television Premiere of superhit movie Diler that features superstar Nirahua and Akshara Singh in Jila Top band at 6:00 PM rejoicing the day on a perfect note.

That’s only for January. Going ahead, February will see a Valentine’s Day celebration with the World Television Premiere of Balamji Love You featuring Bhojiwood’s heartthrob, the hyperbolic romantic hero Khesari Lal Yadav with his leading ladies Kajal Raghwani & Akshara Singh. The blockbuster will be featured on 14 February at 6 pm. The brand will also launch its VDay special viewer engagement drive. If you think that’s the entertainment story for the quarter, you’re up for a surprise. ZEE Biskope will bring to its viewers original non-fiction and even the ever-popular International Bhojpuri Film Awards. All with in March 2022.

The channel will definitely grab viewer eyeballs with such a strong and clutter-breaking package including WTPs, movie festival, originals, award IPs and engagement drives.

Samrat Ghosh, Chief Cluster Officer – East, ZEEL, said, “We have always believed in entertaining our viewers as per their content preferences. This premise of curation extends to our esteemed partners as well. Brands now look forward to establishing strong value proposition for acceptance and through the curated innovative offerings, ZEE Biskope creates opportunities for customized solutions for brands to help them establish their value parameters sharply amongst their target audience.”

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Chief Channel Officer, Bhojpuri Cluster, ZEEL said, “With a greatly successful 2021, we are delighted to bring an exotic bouquet of content in the new year that not only caters to cinephiles but also celebrate Bhojpuriyat through and through. Every special day, festival or occasions are reason for us to rejoice. The new year will see us serving hyperbolic yet delightful Bhojpuri family entertainment of varied kinds with novelty and innovation at every step. Wishing all of you a Very Happy New Year.”

With New Year, ZEE Biskope is all set to take viewers on a rollercoaster of authentic Bhojpuri entertainment. Touted as the go-to destination for every Bhojpuri movie lover, Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar (channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.

