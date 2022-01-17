Saad Khan's FirstAction Studios introduces strong content line-up for 2022

After a remarkable 2021 where they carved a spot for themselves at the league tables, Rainshine Entertainment backed FirstAction Studios has a strong line-up of fresh content in place for 2022. FirstAction, with award-winning writer-director Saad Khan as Founder & Creative Head and Maaz Khan as Partner & Producer, is a creative content and film production studio. The studio is producing and developing numerous new movies and shows for top video and audio OTT platforms, spanning diverse genres and multiple formats such as series, feature films, podcasts, and brand-supported original content. This includes the upcoming Telugu feature film Sangeet, written & directed by Saad Khan and produced by Chandru Manoharan of Lahari Music & Nikhil Kumarswamy, which marks FirstAction's foray into full-length features and theatrical releases in the Telugu industry.

The studio charted a success path in 2021 by breaking out of the brand solutions mold to develop a robust pipeline of original content in multiple formats. The recently-launched web series Humble Politician Nograj on Voot Select, written and directed by Saad Khan, is an offering whose popularity continues to soar further, adding to the ever-increasing fandom of the 2018 movie of the same name, that also saw Saad Khan at the helm of the script and direction. The studio has also produced Ankahi Ansuni, a highly viewed horror-thriller series, on Disney+ Hotstar. Additionally, Saad Khan has conceptualized the family drama Chattis Aur Maina and also created, directed, and executed Love and She, a Hollywood Indie feature film, and Another Kind of Black, a short film screened at the prestigious Cannes Festival in 2008.

Saad Khan, Founder & Creative Head - FirstAction Studios, opined, “Having scripted a remarkable success story under the guidance of industry leaders, who form the team at Rainshine, we continue to partner across the industry to present some of the finest content from our studios. Drawing from this experience, we have in store a wide range of content for our audience, straddling multiple languages, genres, formats, and platforms. 2022 will be a defining year that takes us closer to realizing our vision of becoming South India’s largest multi-linguistic content lab and building a roster of original web series and films available across top OTT platforms for these audiences worldwide.”

Commenting on the same, Anuraag Srivastava, CEO, Rainshine Entertainment (India), said, "We are thrilled with the body of work FirstAction team led by Saad and Maaz achieved in 2021. With a keen pulse on the preferences of the young adult audience, Saad has been able to successfully create content that appeals to them. This audience will also form a huge focus for Rainshine Entertainment in 2022, as we create content that addresses the diverse range of audiences across video and audio streaming platforms. We are very proud of the content slate that the team closed 2021 with, and we are equally excited about what FirstAction has in store for the audiences in 2022."

With Saad Khan at the helm of FirstAction, the creative content and film production studio aims to elevate its audience's viewing and listening experience, making 2022 a year to remember and one filled with meaningful entertainment.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)