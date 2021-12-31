Disney+ Hotstar announces entertaining lineup of Telugu content

Disney+ Hotstar announces a strong lineup of Telugu entertainment, welcomes viewers to Mana Vinoda Vishwam(Our Entertainment Universe). Mega Power star Ram Charan, along with King Nagarjuna, , Sharat Kumar (via a video byte), Naveen Chandra, Ishaan, Akanksha Singh, Krishna Vijay, Boyapati Srinu, Krish, Ajay, Anjali, Madhu Shalini, Hari Yelleti, Thiru (Director, Jhansi) Prasad Devineni (Producer Arka Media), Krishna Kulasekaran, Rajeev Reddy and many more talents united today to unveil new and upcoming Telugu titles.

Disney+ Hotstar’s robust regional line-up includes the Jagapathi Babu, Sharat Kumar and Naveen Chandra starrer, first-ever original Telugu Hotstar Specials series,Parampara; as well as the first, Telugu digital-exclusive season of the nation’s favourite reality showBiggBoss Live hosted by King Nagarjuna; 9 hours, a thrilling bank robbery presented by directed by Krish starring Tarak Ratna & Ajay among others; Jhansi, starring Anjali in the lead role, an action-packed web series about an amnesiac woman and a doting mother who unravels her true identity and confronts her dark past making her a reluctant vigilante and Shaitan, a thriller written & directed by Maahi Raghav.

The new Telugu lineup on Disney+ Hotstar follows the successful releases of titles in the recent past such as Unheard, Maestro, Adbhutam, MaaOoriPolimera and Annabelle Sethupathi, bringing diverse and unique stories especially curated for Telugu entertainment lovers, shining a spotlight on locally relevant narratives and featuring some of the biggest stars of Tollywood in blockbuster movies. This includes Parampara, starring superstars Jagapathi Babu and Sarath Kumar, in Disney+ Hotstar’s first-ever original Telugu Hotstar Specials, based on an epic tale of power and revenge. It has been shot on a massive scale, in a never-before-seen landscape for the Telugu audience. The series is backed by Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni of Arka Mediaworks Production and has been written by Hari Yelleti and directed by filmmaker Krishna Vijay L. Moreover, Telugu audiences will also witness the release of Telugu Specials such as 9 Hours and Jhansi in the months to follow.

Bigg Boss Live hosted by popular celebrity Star Nagarjuna will also be the first time the much-loved Telugu reality show will be exclusively on a streaming platform.

Sunil Rayan, President & Head, Disney+ Hotstar said, “We have always been at the forefront of revolutionising the way content is created and consumed in India - and are delighted to continue this journey to create an unparalleled Telugu entertainment experience for our viewers. Joining forces with some of the prolific minds in the industry, we are excited to offer fresh content in Telugu with path-breaking narratives through Parampara, 9 Hours and Jhansi as well as exciting formats through BiggBoss Live. With this foray, we endeavour to take one more step towards elevating the entertainment experience for viewers across India."

Gaurav Banerjee, President & Head - Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, Star & Disney India said, “At Disney+ Hotstar we have always strived to deliver content that is crafted for viewers in their preferred language. Our foray in Telugu entertainment highlights an interesting time in the industry, showcasing incredible talent such as Jagapathi Babu, Sarath Kumar and many more playing never seen before roles and characters. We are delighted to step into the world of Telugu entertainment and look forward to bringing stories and performances that will resonate and strike a chord across viewers.”

Talking about the campaign, the face of Disney+ Hotstar’s Telugu launch actor, Ram Charan adds in, “The entertainment landscape in India is transforming drastically with digital presence. Telugu entertainment entering this landscape with Disney+ Hotstar is a great boost for all associated with the industry. The audience can look forward to seeing their favourite stars don new and intriguing characters that will leave them spell bound. The global audience too now gets an opportunity to watch highly engaging Telugu stories that had otherwise been limited to theatres and regional channels. The stars are now shining on Telugu entertainment, and I am happy to be the face of it.”

Highlighting the potential Disney+ Hotstar has unlocked for the Tollywood industry, Telugu superstar Nagarjuna said, “Digital streaming platforms in the country are growing their footprint and it is interesting how the platform is leveraging the Tollywood industry’s large fan following to bring in original productions and creative narratives. The addition of Telugu dedicated series and films on Disney+ Hotstar, is a definitive step towards democratising entertainment for the global audience.”

Versatile actor Jagapathi Babu added, “When the best talents come together, it makes for a fascinating production on screen. Disney+ Hotstar bringing on board so many of Tollywood’s stars and fresh talent with its original films and series will start a new phase of Tollywood creativity. I am extremely happy to be a part of this exciting phase and look forward to Telugu storytelling filmmaking reaching a new high”

New Telugu titles launching on Disney+ Hotstar:

Parampara, family-drama starring Jagapathi Babu, Sharath Kumar

BiggBoss Live, reality show, for the first time on OTT, with celebrity host Nagarjuna

9 hours, thrilling bank robbery presented by Krish starring Tarak ratna, Ajay

Jhansi, amnesiac woman becomes a reluctant vigilante in a journey to find herself

Shaitan a thriller directed by Maahi Raghav

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)