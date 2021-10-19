Star India announces impressive range of content for this festive season

The upcoming weeks will bring in a plethora of new shows and movies on the network including the come back of ‘Dance+’ on Star Plus after two years

Star India network has an impressive range of content charted out across channels and languages to add cheer and fervor to the festive season. The network is bringing in specially curated shows and movies across Hindi, English and regional channels keeping in mind the varied preferences of the entire family. In line with its consumer-first approach and with an in-depth understanding of India’s viewing habits, the network’s distinctive content line-up promises to add joy to the festive season with an eclectic mix of movies and fiction and non-fiction shows including the new seasons of marquee shows – Dance+, Bigg Boss Telugu and Tamil, Super Singer, Start Music and more.

“Viewers are at the front and centre of everything we do; as a network, we understand their pulse and are committed to offering content that resonates with the entire family. We are thrilled to present power-packed shows with the biggest celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Sonu Nigam, Remo D’Souza to entertain our viewers this festive season. This is a terrific opportunity for advertisers to reach and engage with viewers across demographics and make most of the festive period,” said Kevin Vaz, President & Head - Network Entertainment Channels, Star & Disney India.

The upcoming weeks will bring in a plethora of new shows and movies on the network including the come back of ‘Dance+’ on Star Plus after two years. Season 6 of the popular show will have Raghav Juyal as the host and the famed choreographer-director Remo D'Souza return as Super Judge along with Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Salman Yusuf Khan as the judges, Haathi Ghoda Paal Ki Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki, a mythological drama series on Star Bharat, ‘It Happens Only In India’ on National Geographic, Bollywood blockbuster movies such as ‘The Big Bull’, ‘Mimi’, ‘Hungama 2’ and ‘BHUJ: The Pride of India’ on Star Gold and Hollywood super hits ‘Disney’s Frozen 2’, ‘The New Mutants’, ‘Disney’s Maleficent: Mistress of Evil’, ‘The Empty Man’, and ‘A Welcome Home Christmas’ on Star Movies. The network’s regional entertainment offering will include a special talent show ‘Me Honar Superstar Chote Ustaad’ on Star Pravah, ‘Cook with Comali Season 3’ on Star Vijay, ‘Bigg Boss Diwali Special’ on Star Maa and more. In addition to this, multiple new fiction shows will be launched across the television network.

Star India network currently has some of its biggest properties running on-air including ‘Bigg Boss Tamil’ and ‘Start Music’ on Star Vijay, ‘Bigg Boss Telugu’ on Star Maa, ‘Super Singer Season 3’ on Star Jalsha, ‘Me Honar Superstar Jallosh Dancecha’ on Star Pravah and ‘Comedy Stars’ on Asianet which continue to entertain viewers season after season and add to the festive cheer.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)