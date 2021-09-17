Star Maa shoots to the top in BARC Week 36

Star Maa emerges as the most-watched channel in week 36, according to the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India. The channel registered 2838.83 (000s) AMA. Star Plus grabbed the second spot this week with 2817.67 (000s) AMA followed by Sun TV on the third spot with 2789.9 (000s) AMA.

Additionally, Colors bagged the fourth spot with 2087.95 (000s) AMA, and Star Vijay stood on number five with 2029.79 (000s) AMA. Star Utsav, Sony Sab, Zee Telugu, and Sony Pal grabbed sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth positions respectively with 1967.52 (000s) AMA, 1935.98 (000s) AMA, 1552.78 (000s) AMA, and 1508.14 (000s) AMA. Meanwhile, Zee Kannada stood at number ten with 1500.17(000s) AMA.

Hindi Speaking Market (HSM)

In HSM, Star Plus continued to lead the list of top five channels this week as well with 2725.46 (000s) AMA, followed by Colors on the second spot with 2053.44 (000s) AMA and Star Utsav on the third spot with 1962.19 (000s) AMA. Sony SAB and Sony Pal took fourth and fifth spots with 1894.86 (000s) AMA and 1496.95 (000s) AMA, respectively.

South Market

In the South market, Sun TV bagged the first spot with 2784.92 (000s) AMA followed by Star Maa on the second spot with 2766.77 (000s) AMA. Star Vijay with 2024.21 (000s) AMA stood at number three. Zee Telugu with 1517.16 (000s) AMA and Zee Kannada with 1481.07(000s) AMA grabbed fourth and fifth places respectively.

