TV ad volume in movie genre up 13% in 2021 over 2020

As per TAM AdEx data, the movie genre’s share in TV ad volume was highest at 23% in 2020 in the past five years

The advertising volume in the movie genre witnessed a 13% growth in 2021 as compared to 2020, and 49% when compared to 2017. According to TAM AdEx data of the movie genre, the highest growth in ad volumes was observed in 2021 when compared to 2017. However, the April-June '21 period saw a drop of 9% in ad volumes in the movies genre compared to Jan-Mar’21.

The report also states that June '21 registered the lowest share of ad volumes in the genre at 7.3%, whereas it was highest in Oct ’21.

Meanwhile, the share of the movie genre in overall TV advertising dipped by 2% in 2021. 2020 had witnessed the highest share of 23% ad volume in the last five years

During both 2020 and 2021, the Hindi Movies category topped in terms of ad volumes with more than 40% share. Furthermore, two out of the top five subgenres retained their ranks in 2021 while Telugu Movies was replaced by Tamil Movies. In 2021, Kannada Movies replaced Bengali Movies to take the third position in terms of ad volumes.

In terms of the count of advertisers, the Movies genre saw a drop of 16% in Q2 '21, which recovered by 20% in Q3' 21 and 29% in Q4 '21 over Q2' 21. The count of brands in the genre dropped by 14% in Q2 '21 and recovered by 13% and 24% respectively in Q3’21 and Q4 '21 over Q2’21.

Personal Care/Personal Hygiene topped with 23% share in ad volumes. The top three sectors retained their ranks in 2020 and 2021 with Personal Care/Personal Hygiene, and the F&B sector contributing 46% share of the Ad Volumes.

On the category side, Toilet Soaps with 6% led the Movies genre last year. The top ten categories added 38% share of the Movies genre’s ad volumes. Milk Beverages moved up by four ranks to stand at second rank in 2021 over 2020, while Aerated Soft Drink and Rubs & Balms categories were the new entrants in the top 10 list of 2021.

According to the report, over 190 categories registered positive growth. Milk Beverages saw the highest increase in Ad secondages, followed by Aerated Soft Drink during 2021 compared to 2020. In terms of growth percentage among the top ten categories, Aerated Soft Drink topped with the highest growth of 95%.

HUL and Reckitt Benckiser remained at the top two positions in the Movies genre during both years. Procter & Gamble observed the highest positive rank shift and the top 100 advertisers accounted for 86% share of overall Movies genre advertising. Among the brands, Dettol Toilets Soaps topped the 3100+ brands advertising in the Movies genre. Interestingly, out of the top ten brands, four belonged to HUL and Reckitt each.

Over 540 advertisers and 1500 brands were exclusively advertised last year with EPX Uptech and Moov Strong Diclofenac Gel leading the exclusive advertiser and brand list, respectively.

TAM adex data indicates that Regional and National Movies channels had a nearly equal share of Ad Volumes in both the years. Regional and National channels ratio was 49:51 whereas in 2021 it was 52:48.

