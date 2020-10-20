Zee Biskope raises the fervour of Navratri with ‘Nari Ek Roop Anek’ movie festival

“She is water, soft enough to offer life, tough enough to drown it away.” This is the true underlying power that a woman possesses and is one that is not meant to be taken for granted. The exuberant festival of Navratri not only celebrates Maa Durga, or often called ‘Shakti’, the Goddess of power and strength, but also sees devotees bow in reverence as they worship her nine forms over nine days. Deeply rooted in our culture, the festival is celebrated amidst much enthusiasm especially across the Hindi Heartland like Bihar, Jharkhand & UP where the Mother Goddess is welcomed and worshiped with much grandeur. ZEE Biskope rejoices the festival of Navratri with a special movie festival titled —“Naari Ek Roop Anek” with an array of movies scheduled from October 19-24 at the 12noon,portraying the different shades of a women that resemble the avatar of Maa Durga. The films celebrate the power and strength of women, showcasing the importance of women in the society and in our life. Leaving no stone unturned towards providing non-stop entertainment, this week-long celebration will also mesmerize viewers on the occasion of Dussehra with a special World Television Premiere of the Bhojpuri blockbuster Kahani Kismat Ke on October 25 at 6:00 PM.

Perfectly encapsulating the message of woman empowerment, the festival movies are specially curated keeping in mind the essence of Navratri while reminding everyone of a woman’s true worth and her high stature in the society.

Enthralling its audience with a special movie line-up, the channel will kick-start the ‘Naari Ek Roop Anek’ movie festival with ‘Ghulami’ which features superstar Nirahua, Madhu Sharma &Shubhi Sharma. The blockbuster not only showcases how SP Arjun Singh, played by Nirahua, fights against the evil forces but also depicts the journey of two brave ladies —Inspector Kiran played by Shubhi and Damini played by Madhu. This will be followed by ‘Balamua Tohre Khatir’ starring Pawan Singh &Khyati in prominent roles where the latter impresses viewers with her powerful performance of a woman who takes a stand against an evil minded man and defeats him. Following which the next day, Khesari Lal Yadav & Kajal Raghwani will entertain the audience with ‘Dulhin Ganga Par Ke’, the heartfelt story of a woman’s affinity and her selfless love. Delighting viewers to their heart’s content, ‘Sajan Chale Sasural 2’ featuring Khesari Lal Yadav & Smriti Sinha, showcases how Rani (Smriti) challenges patriarchy and refuses to kneel, leaving her career behind after marriage. Ghoonghat Me Ghotala starring Parvesh Lal Yadav, Mani & Richa is centred on the soul of a woman who is seeking revenge from her lover. Wrapping up the movie festival, the audience will soak in the fathoms of love with the movie ‘Mohabbat’. The romantic blockbuster features Chintu Pandey and Kajal Yadav who profess their never-ending faith on each other.

The celebration doesn’t end here as giving a perfect adieu to the festive week, the channel offers avid cinephiles the exclusive World Television Premiere of Kahani Kismat Ke on October 25 at 6:00 PM. The movie features Arvind Akela Kallu along with Viraj Bhatt & Subhi Sharma in lead roles. A power-packed action blockbuster that showcases the quintessential conflict between the good and the evil enticing a hearty love story.

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, ZEE Biskope& BIG Ganga said, “Our viewers are a part of our family and we are super excited to celebrate the festival of Navratri with them. Although the festivities will be much constrained by the restrictions imposed due to the pandemic this year, ZEE Biskope will ensure the entertainment quotient of our viewers are cushioned by the hyperbolic movie line-up and the World TV Premiere. As the festival demands, the content block will be a fitting tribute to our women audience who area true and shining embodiment of courage, devotion and strength. I wish all our viewers a Happy & Safe Navratri.”

The Navratri treat is all set to take viewers in a rollercoaster of authentic Bhojpuri entertainment. Touted as the go-to destination for every Bhojpuri movie lover, Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.