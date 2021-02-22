ZEE Biskope launches comedy show ‘Hasi Ke Rail Chhut Na Jaye’

Laughter is the best medicine; especially at a time when there are limited reasons to smile. And a hearty shared laugh over something silly and witty is the best pursuit that brings families and friends together. Continuing to entertain its audience with novel offerings, ZEE Biskope launches a unique comedy show, ‘Hasi Ke Rail Chhut Na Jaye’. Regarded as an absolute family entertainer, the show releases on22nd February and will air Monday – Friday 9 PM onwards. The 30-minute episodic show will feature stand-up comedy, comedy gigs blended with superhit songs and comedy scene capsules from popular movies.

The show aims to lighten and brighten the day of its viewers after a tiresome day. Each episode of the show will consist of topical comedy gags on relatable topics such as marriages, lockdown, elections, Bhojpuri Films and Songs, liquor ban, and many more of such native issues. Comedy & light-hearted memorable scenes and topical gags will provide the choti-choti khushi in the daily lives of the people from the region. Arvind Akela Kallu will be the primary face of the show along with other popular regional artists like Sehar Afsha, Abhay Pratap Singh, Mahesh Acharya, Raksha Gupta, VIP, Manoj Tiger, Sunil Saavra, KK Goswami, and many more who will raise the entertainment quotient with hilarious sketches.

Sharing his thoughts about the new show, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “The Bhojpuri industry has a huge gap in what we can curate for the consumer. Despite multiple movie channels, there is a dearth of content that extends beyond the magic of movies. ZEE Biskope is catering to that need gap with its new comedy show. It will not just add freshness to the channel but will also open new opportunities for advertisers.”

On the new show launch, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, ZEE Biskope and Big Ganga said, “The launch of a new show which amalgamates comedy with popular comic movie songs& scenes is a strategic step in line with our positioning as a movie plus channel. Staying true to the brand promise of Aathon Pahariya Loota Lahariya, the light-hearted entertainment will provide an emotional cushion to uplift spirits when you retire after the day’s trail. It will elevate the family viewing experience.”

Along with headlining a host of category first initiatives, ZEE Biskope has brought novelty to the category. The channel is motivated to grow from strength to strength and break new ground in the industry as the ultimate Bhojpuri entertainer. Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.

