ZEE Biskope announces world television premiere of romantic film 'Kayamat'

Since its launch, ZEE Biskope has always been a step ahead when it comes to understanding the needs of its ardent audiences who keep coming back for more. The channel has always been standing with its viewers even during these trying times with the constant flow of entertaining and engaging content. Considering the constrained reality, the channel once again upped the ante to add an abundance of love, laughter and romance in the lives of the viewers. Serving as a breath of fresh content to its viewers, ZEE Biskope brings the exclusive world television premiere of the romantic film Kayamat which is filled with a whole lot of interesting sequences, songs and drama. The movie featuring Namit Tiwari and Poonam Dubey will be telecasted on May 23, Sunday 6 PM in Jila Top band.

The story revolves around the life of Ajay (Namit), an honest and brave police officer, who risks his life to serve in the line of duty and justice. Promising to deliver justice to a murdered couple, Ajay goes through a host of challenges in his quest to unravel the truth and avenging their murder. Will he be able to successfully punish the wrongdoers in the gripping climax? That's what the movie will unfolds.A thoroughly entertaining watch, the movie is sure to take viewers on a roller-coaster ride filled with emotions that they can enjoy with their family and loved ones.

As a new content band “Hollywood Garda” on Sundays at 12 noon, ZEE Biskope has brought its viewers a taste of Hollywood dubbed in Hindi. May 23 will feature the 2018 American live-action animated horror comedy film Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween directed by the Academy Award winner Ari Sandel. Making the day all the more engaging, ZEE Biskope will telecast the winning entries of its Mother's Day campaign 'Tu Chinta Mat Kar Maai' throughout the day. These will be some of the heartfelt messages of viewers gifting an assurance to their mothers on how they will take care of themselves during the pandemic. It will bring out the emotion & love for mothers through a sense of being responsible.

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, ZEE Biskope and Big Ganga said, “At ZEE Biskope our core objective now is to meet the content upswing while people are home bound. Being with family would mean increased need for family entertainment. The channel has already seen an upsurge in its weekday and weekend viewership. Hence, we plan to cater to the loyal audience base with more variety and offer them with a rich family viewing experience aimed at providing an emotional cushion during a difficult reality.”

Along with headlining a host of category first initiatives, ZEE Biskope has brought novelty to the category. The channel is motivated to grow from strength to strength and break new ground in the industry as the ultimate Bhojpuri entertainer. Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.

