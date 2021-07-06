Zee Thirai presents ‘July Movie Dhamaka’ festival with blockbuster hits

The channel will celebrate exemplary work of the veterans from the industry by showcasing their movies on the channel

Zee Thirai brings in the month of July with its ‘July Movie Dhamaka’ festival. Throughout the month, the channel will celebrate exemplary work of the veterans from the industry by showcasing their movies. The channel will feature the best works of popular music directors D. Imman, Yuvan Shankar Raja, trio G. V. Prakash, Vijay Antony and Thaman, Santhosh Narayanan and Sam C.S, leaving viewers and fans asking for more.

Continuing with oru mani thirai arangam, Zee Thirai will air superhit movies Rekha and Rajini Murugan with ‘D. Imman Vaaram’ music on 6th and 7th July at 1 p.m. respectively. Starring Vijay Sethupathi, Lakshmi Menon and Sija Rose in the lead, the action-comedy film Rekha follows the life of Shiva, who helps lovers to elope and get married. Rajini Murugan is another action comedy that is stated to be the second directorial venture of Ponram, and stars Sivakarthikeyan as the protagonist in the coming-of-age story. Up next is Dhilluku Dhuddu 2 on 8th July at 7 p.m., which is a horror comedy and features Santhanam and Shritha Sivadas in the lead. The superhit director Vasu’s Sivalinga will air on 9th July at 7 p.m. and stars multi-talented Shivaraj Kumar. The ensemble cast film Soodhu Kavvum featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Ashok Selvan, Ramesh Thilak, Karunakaran and Sanchita Shetty in the lead will air on 10th July at 4 p.m.

Ending the week on a high note is the critically acclaimed Nadigaiyar Thilagam which will air on 11th July at 9 a.m. Praised for her scintillating performance, Keerthy Suresh went on to receive several nominations while also winning hearts and awards. This biographical drama follows the life of the late legendary South actress Savitri. The movie also stars Dulquer Salmaan as Savitri's husband Gemini Ganesan in addition to Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Deverakonda, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, and Bhanupriya who appear in supporting roles.

