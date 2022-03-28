PTC Network’s digital film festival honours stalwarts of Punjabi film industry

The two days Digital Film Festival kicked off in Chandigarh on 25th March with the screening of some very creative digital feature films by PTC Network. The event was inaugurated by actors Gurpreet Ghuggi and Dev Kharoud. On the first day, PTC Network’s thought-provoking full-length feature film Seeto Marjani’s premiere was held. Apart from this, four short digital films were also screened. Movie enthusiasts turned in huge numbers to watch special screenings.

Speaking at the occasion Rabindra Narayan, Managing Director & President of PTC Network said - “We are proud to be a medium which provides opportunities to local film-making talent in Punjab. They no longer have to run to Mumbai to make a film or to be part of a feature film. We are doing what local governments have failed to do over years. Finally, Punjabi artists find work and showcase their talent in Punjab.”

It was Seeto Marjani that attracted the attention of everyone on it’s launch day as the movie is also streaming on PTC Play app from today. The film is based on the play written by well-known Punjabi play writer Dr. Charan Das Sidhu. Set in a remote village of Punjab, Seeto Marjani, is going to be a landmark movie in Punjab. The film deals with the taboo subject, the right of a woman to choose her partner.

The film exposes the duplicity of our patriarchal society where a woman is just a commodity. She has no right to choose a person with whom she is to spend entire life. Artist like Pankaj Berry, Nirmal Rishi, Gurinder Makna, Navdeeep Bajwa, Aarzoo Jajoria, and Dhriti Goenka have given powerful performances in the film and were present at the premiere show today in Chandigarh. The film is directed by Gaurav Rana for PTC Motion Pictures.

Apart from Seeto Marjani, films like Meri Bhain De Jeth De Munde Da Veah, Shart, Udeek, Life Cab were also screened. On 26th March Films like Mera Kuch Samaan, Jhanna De Paani and Byaan were screened for the audience. All these movies are also available on PTC OTT Platform, PTC Play app. These movies were appreciated a lot by audience during screening in the film festival.

On the eve of 26th March, PTC Network organised an award ceremony to honor young and veteran artists who have created such amazing and international standard content for digital films. More than 30 stalwarts of digital film industry were honoured for their efforts. The ceremony also witnessed the electrifying performance of Nooran Sisters. Celebrities like Yograj Singh, Kartar Cheema, Aashish Duggal, Manav Shah, Kshitij Chaudhary, Sachin Ahuja, Gurmeet Singh, Taranvir Singh, Preet Harpal, Gagan Kokri, Tejwant kittu, Kuljinder Sidhu, Pali Bhupinder, Raju Verma, Shamsher Sandhu, Atul Sharma, Preet Kamal, Pramod Sharma Rana were present at the ceremony to encourage the talents. Satinder Satti hosted the ceremony.

PTC Network is an undisputed leader as far as creating Punjabi entertainment content is concerned. PTC produces more than 100 songs in an year. It has also produced more than 100 digital short films. The purpose of the festival is also to showcase the potential and importance of digital technology and short films.

