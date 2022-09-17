PTC Network honours medical field experts

Dedicated to experts from the medical field, who work round the clock to save precious lives and are considered 'God on Earth, PTC Network organised 'PTC Medical Excellence Awards' in recognition of their services.

The grand ceremony, which was organised at Hyatt in Chandigarh on 8th September, aimed at expressing gratitude to doctors for their selfless services and recognise their importance and value in society.

Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, was the chief guest while Vijay Kumar Sampla, Chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes, was the guest of honour.

As many as 30 doctors, including experts from Ayurveda and allopathy fields, and medical institutions were honoured on the occasion.

Earlier, MD & President, PTC Network, Rabindra Narayan accorded a warm welcome to the Union minister. Addressing the gathering, he said, "Although it is the duty of governments to honour those who save precious lives, PTC Network has taken an initiative to convey its gratitude to the medical fraternity for selfless services."

Greeting the gathering in Punjabi, Minister of State for Health Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar thanked doctors for their contribution to society. She said Punjabis had won accolades in every field worldwide.

The felicitation ceremony started with doctors striving to create a disease-free society through the ancient field of Ayurveda. In this category, Dr Mandeep Verma, Dr Deeksha and Pannu Vaid were honoured with "Excellence Award" for playing an important role in the field of Ayurveda in Punjab.

Yogesh Mittal and KK Mittal of Old Forest Ayurveda were honoured with "Best Innovation Ayurveda Award".

Kundan Kidney Care Centre (Ayurvedic) was awarded "Best Services Kidney Care (Ayurvedic) Award " for treating kidney diseases through Ayurveda.

The PGIMER, Chandigarh, was declared "Best Medical Institute of North India" while Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Amritsar, was felicitated with "Best Charitable Medical Institute Award".

Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital, Sangrur, was given "Best Medical Institute for Cancer Award". Amandeep Hospital, Amritsar, was honoured with "Excellence in Contribution - Orthopedics (North India)" Award for outstanding services in orthopedics. The award was received by Dr Avtar Singh.

Dr CS Pruthi of Capitol Hospital received the award of "Best Private Hospital, Cardio (Punjab)" while Ivy Hospital was honoured with the title of "Best Hospital Network".

Dr Gurdaver Singh, who came especially from Fresno, USA, was honoured with "Special Recognition Award in Family Medicine and Care" .

Radiologist by profession, Dr Varinder Garg from the PGIMER, Chandigarh, was honoured with "Best Services Radiology Award".

The award for "Best Administration Services (Hospital) in Tricity" was given to Dr Vipin Kaushal, who has been serving as Medical Superintendent and Head, Department of Hospital Administration, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Dr Manmohan Singh was awarded the title of "Best Cardiologist, Patiala." Dr Manmeet Batra was honoured for her outstanding services in the field of "Obstetrics and Gynaecology".

Dr Raj Bahadur, who has dedicated his entire life to the service of the mankind, was honoured with "Special Recognition Award".

Former Director, PGIMER, Chandigarh, Dr Jagat Ram was given "Lifetime Achievement Award".

Dr Ashish Bhalla from PGIMER, Chandigarh, was felicitated for his outstanding services in "Emergency Medicine".

Instrumental in instilling hope in patients suffering from the deadly disease of cancer, Dr Harnoor Singh Pruthi was given "Best Private Hospital Oncology Award" for Capitol Hospital.

"Best Path Lab Centre Award" went to Jerath Path Lab and Allergy Testing Centre of Dr Prashant Jerath.

Simardeep Singh Chhabra, who has been contributing to the medical field through technology, was given "Award of Honour".

Dr KK Arora was honoured for providing excellent services in the field of hair transplant. Having served as Director, Health Services, in Chandigarh, Dr G Dewan was honoured with "Best Health Services During Pandemic Award".

Dr Parmjit Singh Walia was honoured with "Best Doctor-Skin (Tricity) Award'.

Dr Shubh Mohan Singh from the PGIMER, Chandigarh, was honoured for his outstanding services in "Mental Health Management".

Dr Tarunpreet Singh Taneja was honoured with "Excellence in Contribution -Ortho Award" for his outstanding services.

Dr Harpreet Kaur was felicitated with the award of "Best Dental Surgeon (Patiala)".

Dr RS Bedi was awarded for best services in the field of pediatrics in Tricity. NHS Hospital was honoured with "Best Private Hospital - Multi Specialty Services Award".

Dr Arun Sharma was honoured for outstanding services in anesthesia and pain management.

Tera Tera Mission Charitable Hospital of HS Sabharwal was honoured with "Best Institute Social Service Award" for catering to each section of society.

Standup comedian Manpreet Singh tickled the funny bone of the audience, which was much appreciated. The event concluded with a mesmerising performance by Nooran Sisters, a devotional Sufi singing duo.

