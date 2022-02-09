Zee Zest to telecast Season 3 of 'The Big Forkers'

Zee Zest acquires exclusive rights to Season 3 of The Big Forkers, an unscripted, humorous, and truly entertaining show featuring cousins and hosts Shashank Jayakumar (Shanky) and Sid Mewara a.k.a The Forkers’ love for food, travel, and discovering new cultures. Now in its third season, exclusively launching on 15th February on ZeeZest.com, the unapologetically irreverent duo will be seen discovering the ‘Urru’, Bangalore and its culinary offerings right from the local fair, regional specialties, and international tables along with the fan-favorite, ‘the pub crawl’.

The journey of food discovery and exploration for Sid, an investment banker & ex chef and his cousin & co-host Shanky, serial technology entrepreneur and consultant to The World Bank, started with a tipsy conversation with friends while traveling through Spain in 2019, following the food trail by the late Chef Anthony Bourdain. Inspired and encouraged, the cousins then set up a YouTube channel in 2020 called The Big Forkers that showcased their exploration of cuisines. After two successful seasons in Mumbai and Goa, The Forkers are back with yet another entertaining season. Keeping in with the same spirit, the third season is sure to be bigger and better than ever!

On acquiring The Big Forkers, Amit Nair, Business Head, Zee Zest said, “The earlier 2 seasons piqued our interest with the duo’s edgy take on food and its many stories around it. In Big Forkers Season 3, there is enough for the Bangalore local, the steady traveler or someone on the couch chilling with a cold one to take away from this latest installment from the big boys. This series is the first among the many digital first properties that we plan to launch on zeezest.com.”

In Season 3, Zee Zest viewers can sit back and relax as they see The Forkers set about discovering the city of Bangalore with old friends, guests and local celebrities. While Shanky returns after many years, aided in the familiarity of his Southern roots, the man knows his Dosas and has many opinions. Sid meanwhile, is on a search voyage, unblemished with prior experience. Nonetheless, they drink, dine, learn and opine while forking through local legends, a few hidden gems and new discoveries one plateful at a time.

From local food legends to upcoming stars, and beer gardens to college favorite pub crawls, they uncover pub life in Bangalore and the drinking culture across town. A true food journey loaded with new age Smash Burgers, various kinds of interpreted meat preparations, Biryanis, Korean meals, Traditional Uttara (Northern) Kannada Vegetarian Meal and some very and overtly candid conversations. All in all, The Big Boys in their Bangalore Bash, eat, drink, opine and repeat. Chowing down their way through Dosa legends, old haunts, new experiences and monuments to beer with others.

Co-host, Sid Mewara, of the witty and whimsical duo, speaking on the new season of The Big Forkers said, “Bangalore was all new to me which made it a voyage of discovery. Through the research we did on the ‘Urru’, we knew we wanted to cover some of the staples such as the tiffin rooms, the military hotels and the craft beer scene. Personally, I love how progressive the city is, an oasis of sorts and can’t wait to show the viewers what we have in store.”

“Bangalore, for me, has always been work-related. But just delving deeper made me realize that the city has held on to its European connections from Colonial times. What I like, though, is that a majority of the population has managed to still be true to its roots. You will still see them in afternoon drinking sessions with Idli, Chutney on the side, or with Chicken 65 as a starter and I love Bangalore for that.”, added co-host Shashank Jayakumar.

The Big Forkers Season 3 is a 15-part series and viewers can binge watch it starting 15th February 2022, exclusively on ZeeZest.com.

