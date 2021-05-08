ZEE Biskope launches campaign ‘Tu Chinta Mat Kar Maai’ this Mother's Day

Bonding with Mother is a strong emotional pulse amongst Indians and more so in Bhojpuri milieu where the audience is highly driven by the mother figure be it in entertainment or movies or in devotional space – like Chatthi Maiyya, Saraswati Mata, Santoshi Mata and so on. Mothers are the epitome of love and care. She’s always concerned about our wellbeing and safety. In today’s pandemic, one of the biggest challenges is to instill a sense of responsibility amongst youth and general population towards protecting themselves by following Covid-19 preventive practices diligently. Taking this into consideration, ZEE Biskope launches an initiative titled ‘Tu Chinta Mat Kar Maai’ on 9th May, Mother’s Day aimed to assure our mothers of our safety. The idea behind the initiative is to instill that sense of responsibility through an emotional appeal – do it for your Mother. The one who has sacrificed so much for you, it's time you sacrifice your convenience for her and follow right practices for your safety. She has always cared only for your well being, so isn’t it time that you ensure that too her, the least that she is asking? The core thought is that ‘’being responsible towards your mother’” pitch will instill responsible practices amongst those who revere mother figure as the most important aspect of life.

This Mother’s Day, ZEE Biskope invites the viewers to pledge and affirm their Mothers that they will take care of themselves in the pandemic situation. Viewers will be asked to record a video assuring their mothers how they will take care of themselves with the tagline “Tu Chinta Mat Kar Maai” as a must. They then need to share their videos with ZEEL through Whatsapp number 8291829161 between 9 to 20 May. The most heart-warming will be featured on ZEE Biskope on 23 May as video capsules aired through the day.

The awareness campaign gives voice as well as a platform to the viewers aiming to impart the feeling of affirmation assuring Mothers that their children are safe as they are following responsible practices. It will not only add as a boost to their emotional caring for their loved ones but also ease the pressure with this helping hand. This will further strengthen the family bond. The campaign will see the association of top Bhojiwood celebs like Chintu Pandey, Yash Kumar, Smriti Sinha, Anara Gupta along with influencers urging viewers to join the initiative and create a productive impact in a constrained reality.

Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head, East, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL)said, “Right since its inception, ZEE Biskope has consistently and successfully brought Bhojpuri viewer communities together through its campaigns going on to touch millions of hearts. Considering the situation today, it is even more important for all of us to stay connected and support each other. We have always tried to come a step closer to our viewers through our content. Through this campaign as well, we aim to address the most serious issue now but expressed in an emotional and topical way which is expected to create the right impact.”

Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, ZEE Biskope& BIG Ganga said,“This Mother’s Day, ZEE Biskope takes an emotionally charged route to instill responsible behaviour. To our viewers it will be – time to stand up for your mother, if you love her then you will be responsible. What best gift can we offer to our mothers on Mother’s Day than assuring them about our safety? Given we are in the entertainment space, we prefer not to go the hard hitting way but to create a sense of responsibility through a topical occasion. While the initiative will be joined by multiple Bhojiwood celebs and influencers at the launch phase, we expect that the campaign will be fronted by the mass viewers. Let’s join in to say ‘Tu Chinta Mat Kar Maai’.”

The channel is motivated to grow from strength to strength and break new ground in the industry as the ultimate Bhojpuri entertainer. Its recent victory at 10th ACEF is a testament that ZEE Biskope is going in the right direction while connecting with its audience.

