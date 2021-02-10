ZEE Biskope launches category first tech innovation Labhlitis Messiah on Valentine’s Day

The month of February is the season of love. After the wistful winters, the month brings a feeling of freshness with the celebration of life, and togetherness. And in the pursuit, there are people who wear their hearts on their sleeves and then there are the ones’ who are too shy to speak. As we enter into the Valentine’s week, ZEE Biskope gears up to treat its viewers with the emotion of love through yet another novel engagement drive. Blending technology with romance, ZEE Biskope brings Labhlitis Messiah –a one-of-its-kind digital talking teddy who enables viewers to express their feelings to their loved ones. The initiative will not be just limited to 14 Feb but will play cupid for thousands of viewers starting Teddy Day – 10 February and extending beyond V-Day till 20 February.

Labhlitis Messiah– the category first talking teddy is the saviour of love. Whether you want to express your feeling to your crush or are apprehensive about in-person rejection, Labhlitis Messiah is there to help. Viewers need to just log on to the microsite www.labhlitismessiah.com, record an audio message and send it to their loved ones either identified or anonymously. Labhlitis Messiah will deliver it to their special someone in its unique Bhojpuriya way. That’s not the end. In case they are facing any issues in their love life and need a sound advise, ZEE Biskope brings Love Guru – a popular Bhojpuri celebrity to their rescue. Be it persuading the partner or boosting confidence in love, viewers need to send in their concerns to Love Guru through Labhlitis Messiah. Love Guru will share tips on some of the most heart wrenching issues in love life on ZEE Biskope channel & social platforms throughout the day on 20 February. Love Guru will also read out some of the most romantic messages shared by viewers. Entertainment gets elevated further on that day as the brand plans a romantic movie line up that will inspire viewers further in their journey of love.

On the campaign, Prathyusha Agarwal, Chief Consumer Officer at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited said, “At ZEEL, we take pride in innovation based on solid consumer insights. ZEE Biskope’s marketing journey so far, has been pioneering in the Bhojpuri market through its always on viewer engagement drives. Labhlitis Messiah is yet another initiative where we use the technology bridge to get closer to its consumers, becoming a part of their life. The closer we get to the viewers, the better we understand them and hence the better we cater to their content preferences.”

Talking about the new initiative, Samrat Ghosh, Cluster Head East, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said, “ZEE Biskope is a movie+ brand and the first channel in the category which extends movie experience beyond mere viewership to up close and facilitates personal involvement of viewers with the brand. Through novel engagements like Labhlitis Messiah, ZEE Biskope lives up to its promise of remaining fresh, consumer-focused and a differentiator.”

Sharing his thoughts about the same, Amarpreet Singh Saini, Business Head, ZEE Biskope and Big Ganga said, “Valentine’s Day, though a western concept, is as much a popular occasion in the Bhojpuri region as it is in the rest of the country, especially among the youth. Labhlitis Messiah is a tech-innovation curated in an authentic, consumer led space with novelty at its core. It caters primarily to the young audience and projects the brand as one that facilitates and celebrates their emotions just as a friend would do.”

Touted as the go-to destination for every Bhojpuri movie lover, Zee Biskope is available on Airtel (channel no 663), Tata Sky (channel no 1120), DEN Bihar(channel no 840), DEN Jharkhand (channel no 839), DD Free Dish (channel no 31), d2h (channel no 859), Dish TV (channel no 1555), Siti Cable (channel no 214) and Darsh Digital (channel no 189). It’ll soon be available on all other major cable platforms.

