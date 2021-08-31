Viacom18 Consumer Products, Pinkfong partner to launch Baby Shark merchandise in India

Baby Shark fans are in for a treat as the most loveable earworm along with family will soon be available in a new avatar for its young fans in India. In an endeavour to leverage the kids’ cluster beyond television, Viacom18 Consumer Products in an exclusive deal with Pinkfong have come together to introduce a magnificent range of Baby Shark merchandise in India, bringing its fans one step closer to the character. With 7+ licensees appointed across 10+ categories and 250+ leading retail partners, the exclusive merchandise will be available at a starting price of Rs. 199 onwards.

Monopolizing pop culture since 2016, Baby Shark along with family members Mommy Shark, Daddy Shark, Grandma Shark, Grandpa Shark and William have been captivating its young fans with programming stunts, short-form videos and sing-along theatricals. In an attempt to expand the Baby Shark world and attract young viewers between the age group of 0 to 5 years, Viacom18 Consumer Products along with Pinkfong are all set to perpetuate the success of the ultra-viral video through all-new content, including an exclusive consumer products range, reinforcing and re-establishing it as a global franchise.

With global affinity, catchy music, vibrant colors, dual-gender appeal and a multi-generational family, Baby Shark’s range of exclusive merchandise is a strong proposition to attract young Indian kids. As a part of the association, the exclusive Baby Shark merchandise available at a price range of Rs. 199 onwards will include an array of products ranging from home linens, stationery, toys, apparels, games, fashion accessories, electronic items, etc. through licensed partners and leading retailers across India like Hamleys, Amazon, Landmark, Toys R Us and many more.

Commenting on the launch of the exclusive Baby Shark merchandise, Mahesh Shetty, Head-Network Sales, Viacom18, said, “At Viacom18 Consumer Products, we have been expanding our reach to build a relationship with consumers across multiple touch-points and act as a catalyst to create fandom for iconic characters. Kids across the globe adore Baby Shark, thereby making it a global phenomenon. The addition of Baby Shark to our growing portfolio will further consolidate our position as a leader in the kids category and add depth to our wide consumer products portfolio for kids as we aim to provide our young viewers with an opportunity to interact with their most-adored character beyond television screens.”

Available at a starting price of Rs. 199 onwards, the exclusive range of Baby Shark merchandise will be available across 250+ leading online and offline retail outlets. Going forward an animated series on Baby Shark is also set to launch on Nickelodeon.

