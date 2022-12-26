Emirates 'sleighs' it with Christmas video showing reindeer pulling an Airbus
The brain behind the viral CGI video is VFX and 3D artist Mostafa Eldiasty
UAE-based airline company Emirates has been getting all the applause on social media for its latest Christmas video, which shows an Airbus A380 drawn by a group of reindeer. The CGI transformation of the aeroplane is reminiscent of Santa Claus' sleigh.
The aircraft, complete with a Santa hat, is pulled up into the sky to the sound of ringing bells. The runway is lined with Christmas trees and other festive paraphernalia like stockings and Santa sacks.
The caption for the video read: “Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off. Merry Christmas from Emirates."
The hyperrealistic video made netizens do a double take, with some wondering whether it was real. "I think it’s really cruel to have reindeer pull something so heavy. I can’t imagine this will go down well with animal welfare," read one comment.
The brain behind the viral CGI video is Mostafa Eldiasty, a creative director and VFX- 3D artist who runs the company 100pixels. The video has garnered close to a million likes on Instagram and 500k views on Twitter.
Aparshakti Khurana highlights the many perks of working with Shadowfax
The ads are a part of the brand's #DuniyaDektiRehJayegi campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:32 AM | 2 min read
Shadowfax Technologies has launched a new campaign featuring actor Aparshakti Khurana. With the compelling message – 'Kamyab Bano, Duniya Dekhti Reh Jayegi’, the leading logistics service provider company intends to overturn the social stigma around delivery jobs. The videos feature Aparshakti Khurana as the lead protagonist, who valiantly announces the perks of his job as a delivery partner.
The films intend to address the dilemma of young individuals hesitant to take up delivery jobs and create awareness amongst youth about the opportunities and growth in this space. With relatable characters in everyday situations, both ad films touch upon the dignity of working as a delivery partner along with emphasizing the functional benefits such as flexibility and the opportunity to earn extra. The strategic casting enables the portrayal of delivery partners as confident, self-aware, and dignified individuals.
They also highlight benefits such as earning up to Rs 35,000 every month along with other exciting benefits such as weekly payments and flexible working hours in a humorous and lighthearted approach.
The ad films #DuniyaDektiRehJayegi are now live on the social media handles of Shadowfax –YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Linkedin. The concept of these digital films has been developed and executed by Mumbai-based digital marketing agency Sparkt.
Pawan Pandey, Chief Marketing Officer, Shadowfax Technologies, said, “Kamyab Bano Dunia Dekhati Reh Jayegi” is not just a campaign tagline for us but also our longstanding belief as a brand. We have seen our delivery partners transform their lifestyles and support their families better financially after starting their careers as delivery partners. Our boys & girls are far smarter and sharper than one can imagine. The campaign challenges the social stigma attached to the delivery jobs. The film emphasis on the dignity of working as a delivery partner along with the opportunity to earn well on own terms.”
Actor Aparshakti Khurana commented, "I am really proud to be part of this initiative of Shadowfax. I truly appreciate the role that the delivery partners play in our lives. The fact that they work extremely hard to make life convenient for us is commendable. I salute their spirit and applaud Shadowfax for their endeavor to give delivery partners the recognition that they truly deserve.”
Tinder embraces new experiences and connections in latest spot
The peppy ad is a part of the brand's latest 'You up?' campaign
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 24, 2022 8:33 AM | 3 min read
Tinder has released their latest brand campaign ‘You Up’, which celebrates the endless possibilities of moments and experiences on Tinder. It is a reflection of how dating has become more fluid and how young daters increasingly embrace their authentic selves on the Tinder app and IRL. For them ‘You Up?’ is about putting themselves out there and seeking the kind of connections they want, on their own terms.
Young singles, who make up a majority of Tinder, are increasingly becoming more intentional with who they spend their time with and what they are looking for. They are looking for open-mindedness and embracing casual - yet clearly defined - situationships as the default relationship status. In fact, according to Tinder’s Year in Swipe report there was a 49%* increase in Tinder members adding this relationship intention to their profiles. Conceptualized by Lowe Lintas to the tune of a 90s hit, ‘You Up’ follows a young female singleton who is in charge and chooses a variety of first date experiences without worrying about the outcome - whether it’s a fun karaoke night, a long drive or just meeting someone over dinner. By putting herself out there and being open to possibilities, she is able to explore her individuality with endless new experiences that await at every turn with Tinder.
Speaking on the new ‘You Up’ campaign, Taru Kapoor, General Manager, Match Group India said, “At Tinder, you are in charge of your own dating journey. Members have always had the freedom to personalize their Tinder experience and make the platform what they need it to be - a gateway to exactly the kind of connections and experience they seek, at their pace. This new campaign is a celebration of dating as you want it to be, whether it is to find love or someone to vibe with, whatever you are up for.”
Vasudha Misra, Regional Creative Officer, Lowe Lintas said, "Tinder advertising has always felt like a small snapshot of where we are at - in terms of the way we see relationship and romance of course, but also in terms of how a girl taking control of her own narrative is perceived. And to me, this spot feels like an honest piece that captures where the youth’s head is right now. it is unapologetic, it is individualistic, and it takes a phrase that till now just had one connotation and adds multiple dimensions to it. All set to a killer track."
Whether they’re looking for new friends, someone to hang out with, or a long-term partner, Tinder members now have more control over who they connect with by having more insight into a potential match's intentions. Infact, 72% of Tinder members said they’re looking for someone who knows what they want. Last week, Tinder launched Relationship Goals globally, a new profile feature that lets Tinder members signal what they’re looking for. The feature will be launched in India in a few weeks.
Radio City Super Singer Season 14 hits 4.55 lakh registrations
Kailash Kher will be mentoring the show's singers for the third consecutive year
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 3:11 PM | 3 min read
Radio City has unveiled Season 14 of its pioneering property, "Radio City Super Singer" at the beginning of December 2022. Enthralling millions of Indians for a decade, Radio City Super Singer is known to provide one of the largest platforms for aspiring singers across the country. Radio City is recognized as the pioneer of the 'Singing Talent Hunt' in the radio industry, and it remains committed to its legacy with this year's slogan, ‘Agar Hai Music Se Pyaar, Toh Bano City ke Agle Singing Star.’ Season 14 of Radio City Super Singer has received a whopping 4.55 Lakh registrations across the country.
Padma Shri Kailash Kher is back to mentor the show's best singers for the third consecutive year. After 13 successful seasons of presenting singing talent across the country, Radio City Super Singer has augmented its digital presence in addition to on-air and on-ground activations in Season 14. Auditions commenced on the 6th of December and the voting lines were open from December 18 to December 20. The top five singers from each market have been shortlisted and the season’s finale is scheduled from December 21st to 23rd to announce the winner and runner-up from each city.
Ashit Kukian, Chief Executive Officer of Radio City said, "This year marked the 14th season of our flagship property Radio City Super Singer which is the most sought-after singing talent hunt by a radio platform. We are stoked to announce that this year we have received an overwhelming response from budding singers and marked over 4.55 lakh registrations across the country. Through such pioneering initiatives, Radio City continues to showcase the city's best talent with creative methods reaching out to different cultures.”
Expressing excitement to associate with Radio City Super Singer, Padma Shri Kailash Kher said, "Radio City has been a cornerstone of my musical journey, and it’s a privilege to associate with the legacy of Radio City Super Singer as a mentor. The registration numbers showcase the authenticity of this initiative. I look forward to a phenomenal city-centric finale of Radio City Super Singer season 14 as scouting for the best singers with Radio City is a great triumph."
Over the past 13 seasons, Radio City Super Singer has served as a major hub for several singing superstars, and this successful property has won prestigious national and international accolades. The most promising aspect of this property is that it is the only singing talent hunt conducted at this scale across 39 cities, where every city gets its own Super Singer. Stay tuned as Radio City Super Singer is set to announce the winners from across the country and end the year 2022 on a musical note!
Mouni Roy reflects on the feeling called home in new Asian Paints film
The actor features in the final episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 6
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 23, 2022 9:16 AM | 2 min read
Mouni Roy believes ‘Home is a feeling’, one that you experience when you’re surrounded by your loved ones. Over time, she also realized the importance of a material sense of belonging, a place you can retreat to and unwind. The final episode of Asian Paints Where The Heart Is Season 6 takes you inside the sanctuary of Mouni Roy and her husband, Suraj Nambiar.
In the midst of a glamorous life with exhausting work days, home becomes a welcome respite, a much-needed escape from the hustle and bustle. And so, away from the dazzling colours and lights of movie sets, Mouni Roy's home offers comfort and tranquillity. Featuring immaculate colours and gold metal accents, her home is both cosy and comfortable.
Mouni’s cream-coloured living room comprises a unique lamp and a couch that sits in front of a large TV. Across from the couch is a round dining table topped by a chandelier and four blue velvet chairs. There is a pop of colour in the living room that complements the neutral colour scheme.
Among her home's most beautiful features is the outdoor seating area. There are multiple seating choices in the area, along with large plants for privacy and grass to keep the couple's lawn looking lush. Mouni's kitchen has white cabinets and an accent wall covered in glossy black subway tiles. She also has a golden metal kitchen island flanked by two golden metal chairs. Chrome finishes are found on all her appliances, including the stove, fridge, washing machine, and dishwasher.
In order to unwind after work and play basketball like he did when he was younger, Mouni’s husband Suraj, built a basketball court. The pair settled on a hue of blue, with elements of gold to be the classic elegance they brought into their space. Mouni’s home has been inspired by a minimalistic contemporary design, which is a wonderful reflection of how elegance and style can exist in a single place.
Bisleri teams up with Gujarat Titans
The brand will be the Official Hydration Partner for three years
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 1:05 PM | 1 min read
Bisleri has partnered with Gujarat Titans as the Official Hydration Partner. It has forged a three-year association, starting with the 2023 cricketing season.
Commenting on the association, Jayanti Chauhan, Vice Chairperson, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, "Cricket as a sport unites the entire country in setting benchmarks of athletic performance and endurance. The collaboration of Bisleri with Gujarat Titans is a strategic approach towards being a part of our consumers' health and fitness mission. As we move forward, we will continue to drive more meaningful sporting and athlete-led collaborations that build brand connect with youth."
Arvinder Singh, Gujarat Titans COO said, “It gives us immense pleasure to announce Bisleri as our Hydration partner for the next three seasons. Both of us strive for excellence in our respective fields and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”
Nodwin Gaming to host India Premiership 2023
Kingfisher has come on board as the title sponsor
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 22, 2022 12:46 PM | 2 min read
Kingfisher has announced a partnership with NODWIN Gaming to become the title sponsor for the India Premiership 2023, scheduled to start from January 5, 2023.
Kingfisher has for the first time partnered with NODWIN Gaming as the title sponsor for the India Premiership. NODWIN Gaming has hosted five editions of the longest-running independent esports league so far. This edition of Kingfisher India Premiership, a NODWIN Gaming IP, will run for 9 months starting January 2023 and will be divided into 3 seasons.
Registrations for the Winter Season of this mega tournament will be open from December 22, 2022 to January 3, 2023 and those who are 21 years of age and above can register here.
The Winter Season, which will include games like World Cricket Championship 3 (Mobile), Tekken7 (Console) and Clash of Clan (Mobile), will culminate in a grand LAN finale event.
Jacqueline van Faassen, Senior Category Head, Marketing at United Breweries Ltd, said, “Kingfisher has been a beacon of excitement and camaraderie for consumers over decades and is the perfect partner to celebrate moments of fun. We are thrilled to be collaborating with NODWIN Gaming and are confident that Kingfisher India Premiership will be a new milestone in our journey to delight consumers. We believe this association will create a differentiated consumer engagement experience for GenZ and millennials. Gaming has always been a passion point for the youth and we are confident that Kingfisher India Premiership will deliver an exciting gaming experience for fans.”
“What can be a better start to the new year than by bringing back another edition of India’s longest-running independent esports league! We can’t wait for the esports party to begin at the Kingfisher India Premiership that will hopefully set the mood high for the whole year. We’ve seen some amazing displays of talent across previous editions with players making a name for themselves at global and national esports gatherings. We look forward to seeing what 2023 has in store for them,” said Akshat Rathee, MD & Co-Founder, NODWIN Gaming.
‘India as a market for Lenovo is continuing to do positively well’
Chandrika Jain, Director- Marketing, Lenovo India, shares interesting insights into Lenovo's 'human-centred innovation' campaign
By Anupama Sajeet | Dec 22, 2022 9:05 AM | 6 min read
Chandrika Jain, Director- Marketing, Lenovo India talks about how the marketing function can wield a huge influence on the way a company carries out its sustainability efforts, and one such example is Lenovo's 'human-centred innovation' campaign currently running in India.
Can you take us through the human-centred innovation campaign Lenovo has launched? What is it about?
This campaign is a true reflection of our brand DNA. Lenovo stands for what we call smarter technology for all. That's not just our brand tagline, but it's also our purpose. There are two parts to it- first there’s innovation, and second, there is purposeful technology. In my opinion, if technology doesn't have a purpose, it really isn’t worth it, why do we need it at all? This campaign allows us the opportunity to show how technology can enable some of the most critical things that challenge human needs.
For example, we use a water-cooling technology within our servers that make our servers consume less power than when compared to anything else out there in the market. Therefore, by using our technology, any institution or company is able to attain that sustainability goal faster. We're able to save about 40% of the power consumption.
What is your take on the evolved landscape of the workplace post-pandemic, and its impact on the brand? What learnings did Lenovo have from the two years of the pandemic?
I think the biggest learning for all of us, keeping personal learnings aside, was how technology could actually be the enabler in several areas of our lives, while we were all stuck in the pandemic. For tech companies, the pandemic jumpstarted a whole new era wherein the adoption of technology saw a meteoric rise. We see this trend evolve and become a reality, as technology is addressing this requirement in the world today. That obviously had a clear positive impact on how the brand and the business grew. Some of our solutions, called ‘the workplace solution’ is something that we are driving in the whole world, enabling people to work from anywhere, anytime, in the absolute and most seamless fashion that is possible today.
If we look at the pre-pandemic vs post-pandemic data, Lenovo India’s total revenue had seen a consistent growth with 14.5% year-on-year increase in FY 20-21 (ending March 2021), and 38% year-on-year increase in FY 21-22 (ending March 2022). This was supported by nearly doubling the volume of manufactured PCs and smartphones in India, while significantly increasing local manufacturing of tablets.
What’s the current marketing mix for Lenovo India for its recent campaigns?
In the context of this campaign, it spoke more to the B2B audience because of the kind of technology that we were bringing to the fore. The campaign mix was largely a seamless integration of digital and traditional, we had both digital and social operating along with Out-of-home (OOH) and TV in some of the major cities in India.
In terms of the split itself, we saw a 60-40 split in this campaign because of the audience, its content type, the objective that we had- which was about building awareness with a larger audience on the kind of impact that technology can have. 60% was dedicated to print, TV and OOH, while 40% of it went to the digital medium. But that split is not a fair split anymore because actually each of these mediums has to work in tandem with each other.
Can you share the marketing spends and strategies ramped up for this particular campaign and for the coming year?
In terms of marketing spends, Lenovo has been working very hard and spending a substantial amount to build its brand for the last two to three years. The human-centred campaign is our effort in the same direction. Going forward into next year, we are hoping to see similar investment in the brand. In terms of strategies, we are still working through our plan for next year. But there are quite a few aspects. One is that we see the market redefining itself post-pandemic. I feel like the need to fortify the brand next year will be even stronger. So, that's going to inform how we build our spends, and decide our investment for the next year.
The second aspect that is becoming a challenge for marketers like us, is that India is a very crowded media landscape. So, how are we going to get the right attention in media next year? Do we invest in innovation? Do we pick specific mediums or explore newer mediums that are coming into the market?
The third aspect is more consolidated and stronger approaches, while making hard choices.
Do you see the current market outlook with the global inflation slowdown witnessed in tech companies impacting the brand, especially in India? What according to you would be the effect on AdEx because of this?
Globally, we are seeing a slowdown, but in comparison, India as a market for Lenovo is still continuing to do positively well. To put it in perspective, the market is seeing what I would call some level of normalization, especially after what we saw happening during the pandemic.
In times like this, it becomes even more important to fortify the brand, to invest in the brand, to keep the brand top of mind amongst consumers, especially if the market is expected to slow down. So, it is the right time to invest in the brand right now, and I do not see this impacting AdEx right now.
How is Lenovo investing in sustainable design and core business ideologies like diversity, inclusion, and ESG (environmental social governance)?
Sustainability, diversity and inclusion work through every aspect of what we do. So, I'll give you a simple example of Product Diversity – 75% of Lenovo’s products are vetted by inclusive design experts to ensure they work for everyone, regardless of physical attributes or abilities. When we design headphones, we design them for diverse people and cultures across the globe, and the size differs accordingly. Likewise, we have several examples within our product categories itself that speak about inclusion and diversity.
And it doesn't stop there, it's also about our employees. We have several programmes within the Lenovo network that encourages women in leadership.
We all know there's a carbon footprint that is attached to using technology. We are one of the first companies to venture into CO2 offsetting. Last year we started working with all of our B2B partners, providing CO2 offset as a measure within all the products that they bought from us. Similarly, this year we have extended that offer all the way to consumers. So, for every Thinkpad that you bought, CO2 offsetting was worked within the product itself.
