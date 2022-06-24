Tata Play offers home security solutions, launches Tata Play Secure, Tata Play Secure+

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky) today announced its entry into Home Security Solutions with the launch of Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+. Close on the heels of its brand identity change, Tata Play’s new proposition proposes to provide a safe home to its subscribers, paving the way for a better tomorrow.

For the Secure+ offering, Tata Play is collaborating with Google to bring to India the Google Nest security camera for its subscribers. Tata Play Secure+ is a bundled service that includes battery-powered Google Nest Cam, an annual Nest Aware subscription, and a Google Nest Mini. Google Nest Cam offers advanced features including Person/Animal/Vehicle alerts, on-device processing, two-way communication via the built-in microphone and speaker, weather resistance and more. Nest Cam is battery-powered, enabling the flexibility to be placed in convenient locations and the ability to record even in the event of a power or Wi-Fi outage. Differentiating features of Tata Play Secure+ comprise the Nest Aware features such as familiar face detection and 30/60-Day event video history. Installation and maintenance services, after sales and customer care will be managed by Tata Play.

In the first phase of its launch, the offering will be available for Tata Play subscribers in 10+ cities including Mumbai + Navi Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Delhi + NCR, Lucknow, and Jaipur. The Nest Aware service that is sold with Nest Cam (battery) is priced at a basic plan starting at INR 3000, and premium plan starting at INR 5000 annually.

Commenting on the partnership, Tata Play’s Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Pallavi Puri said, “With the launch of Tata Play Secure and Tata Play Secure+, we aim to help our subscribers build a safe and secure ecosystem, be it home or workplace. This new offering is in line with our endeavor to provide experiences beyond entertainment. We are happy to partner with Google for the Tata Play Secure+ offering to bring to India a truly state-of-the-art home security experience.”

Saurabh Arya, Head of Hardware Business Development, India & South Asia, Google, said “We are thrilled to collaborate with Tata Play to bring to India our new-generation Nest Cam and Nest Aware service. These deliver a great experience thanks to our deep innovations in on-device machine learning, an intuitive user experience, and the highest level of privacy and security that gives people complete control over the information they share. With features like the ability to detect people, animals, and vehicles, the ability to be used indoor and outdoor, HDR, two-way communication and more, we can’t wait for people to experience enhanced smart security.”

