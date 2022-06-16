Voot Studio continues association with Deutsche Welle second year in a row

Voot’s brand solutions arm, Voot Studios, for second year in a row, has partnered with German broadcaster, Deutsche Welle. With an aim to showcase varied content, starting 17th June 2022, Voot will stream ‘Choices’, exclusively for its users.

A seven-episode series starring encouraging mentors such as Padma Shri awardee Sakshi Malik, pathbreaker Prashasti Singh and artistic director Ashley Lobo, ‘Choices – Dare 2 Dream’ will showcase young Indians get challenged by these role models to live their fantasy life for a few days. The series aims to highlight the inspiring journey of these role models who with pure passion have created their own path and pursued their calling outside of societal norms.

Speaking about the association, Chanpreet Arora, Head, AVOD (Voot), Viacom18 Digital Ventures, said, "At Voot, it is our constant endeavour to provide our users with content that is diverse in nature while at the same time relevant along with a universal appeal. Our partnership with Deutsche Welle, last year, successfully struck a chord with our viewers, thereby helping us to widen our content library and meet the growing content demands. Unique in its concept, Choices successfully captures the increasing aspirations of the millions of ambitious and enterprising Indians who are given an opportunity to live their dreams, away from the notions of age or gender, making it extremely relatable and intriguing for our viewers. We are happy to associate with them and look forward to exploring and deepen this existing relationship once again.”

Commenting on the collaboration, Daniel Schulz, Distribution Manager for DW in Asia, said, “It has always been our intent to make our content widely accessible and our partnership with Voot last year, provided us with this excellent opportunity. We are once again excited to collaborate with them and reach out to India’s diverse audience with our fresh, relevant, engaging and universally appealing content. With shows like ‘Choices’, we aim to bring forth stories that deserve to be narrated and manage to strike a chord with viewers on Voot.”

“India has always been a key market offering tremendous opportunities to narrate stories that deserve universal attention. Through ‘Choices’, we at DW, aim to showcase content that encourages and inspires viewers to acknowledge and appreciate the tough life of India’s young role models who have excelled in their fields and carved their own path. We are thrilled to launch ‘Choices’ on Voot and look forward to reach out to our target audience through a long-term fruitful association.” said Jaya Oberoi, DW Distribution Representative for India, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

The partnership is in line with the platform’s efforts to strengthen its content offering and further cement Voot’s leadership in the AVOD ecosystem. With engaging content entertaining millions of its users, Voot continues to pave its way to emerge as the go-to destination for all things entertainment.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)